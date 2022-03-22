This Asus Chromebook is only $99 at Best Buy today

You’ll be able to purchase a new laptop for cheaper than usual by taking advantage of retailers’ laptop deals, but if your budget’s really tight, you might want to consider going for Chromebook deals instead. These machines are generally less expensive compared to traditional laptops, and with Best Buy’s offer for the Asus 11.6-inch Chromebook, you can get one for the very low price of just $99, after a $120 discount to its original price of $219.

The Asus 11.6-inch Chromebook is powered by the Intel Celeron N3350 processor, 4GB of RAM, and Intel UHD Graphics, which are more than enough for basic tasks such as doing online research, browsing social media, and watching streaming content. The Chromebook‘s 11.6-inch screen features HD resolution and an energy-efficient LED backlight, and it also comes with a built-in HD webcam and microphone that will let you participate in virtual meetings and initiate video calls. There’s also a media reader that supports SD, SDHC and SDXC memory cards, so you can easily transfer files between them and the Chromebook. If you’re always on the go, the Asus 11.6-inch Chromebook is very easy to bring along because it only weighs 2.20 pounds.

Similar to the best Chromebooks, the Asus 11.6-inch Chromebook maximizes Google’s Chrome OS, which is essentially a reworked version of the Google Chrome browser to function as an operating system. Chromebooks depend heavily on web-based apps instead of installed software, which translates to low overhead for quick startups and snappy performance even on low-end hardware. Chromebooks also rely on cloud storage, which is why they don’t usually have hard drives with large capacities.

It’s not everyday that you get the chance to buy a new laptop for less than $100. Best Buy is offering that opportunity with its $120 discount for the Asus 11.6-inch Chromebook, which brings the machine’s price down to just $99 from its original price of $219. It’s unclear how long the deal will last, though, and we won’t be surprised if it suddenly disappears as shoppers snap up all the stock. If you don’t want to miss out on this special price for the Asus 11.6-inch Chromebook, you shouldn’t hesitate to click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

