Deals

Get ready for college with the Asus C523 Chromebook, now $118 less on Amazon

Jufer Cooper
By
asus chromebook c523 amazon deals lifestyle

School season is fast approaching and you need to be ready before the bell sounds. A smart way to prepare for this upcoming school year is securing a new Chromebook, which is capable of doing multiple tasks and is perfect for studying. If you are looking for one, the Asus C523 15.6-Inch Chromebook is currently discounted by 33% at Amazon. You can get it for only $282 instead of $400, saving you $118.

Featuring an ultra-narrow bezel and premium glossy design, the C523 model comes in 15.6-inch size that remains affordable yet stylish. It has a NanoEdge touch screen display with a 1,920 x 1,080 resolution for stunning visuals. Its dual high-quality stereo speakers and big chambers can produce high-fidelity audio for complete entertainment pleasure.

The Chromebook C523 features an aluminum-finished lid for a classy look and feel. It comes with a 180-degree lay-flat hinge for easy sharing of your screen with friends or classmates. Asus has undergone each hinge through a 20,000-cycle open-and-close test to guarantee long-term durability.

It is powered by the Intel Quad-Core Pentium N4200 Processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of micro memory card storage. Its connectivity feature includes 2 USB Type-A ports, 1 USB Type-C (Gen 1) port, and an audio jack. An Asus Optical Mouse is also included in the package for an easier hovering action.

Comparable to other Chromebooks, the C523 should take up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge to ensure that users can get things done on-the-go. However, it still depends on other factors like usage, applications used, and environment, so it might not last that long on some occasions.

Other key features of the C523 include full-size, ergonomic keyboards with 1.4mm key travel to provide excellent typing satisfaction. It supports the Google Play store, allowing you to enjoy all your favorite Android apps. It also has an automatic updates feature and built-in antivirus protection to keep your device safe and secure.

The Asus C523 15.6-inch Chromebook will take you to the next level learning experience. While it normally sells at $400, Amazon reduced its price by 30% dropping to a remarkable  $282. That’s a $118 savings you should not miss.

Looking for more great deals? Check out other laptop deals on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best tablets of 2019
Up Next

Ninja leaves Twitch for Mixer, says he's getting back in touch with his roots
walmart extends prime day hot deals on apple samsung hp dell and bose watch series 3 gps 38mm sport band aluminum case
Deals

Amazon is offering a major 28% discount on the Apple Watch Series 3

Smartwatches are growing in popularity as they provide the convenience to support your day-to-day. Amazon has a deal on the Apple Watch Series 3 that brings its list price of $280 down to $200.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
SanDisk Extreme SSD
Deals

SanDisk’s Extreme Portable External SSD gets an enormous 61% discount on Amazon

Saving on school essentials is at the top of each college student's mind. Check this deal on the SanDisk Extreme Portable External SSD. You can get a 61% discount when you order from Amazon now.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
hp envy asus gaming laptop best buy student deals x360 2 in 1 15 6 inch touchscreen lifestyle
Deals

Best Buy cuts $150 off HP and Asus laptops in its back-to-school sale

With Best Buy’s back-to-school deals, you have a chance to get many discounts on various tech devices like laptops. We have already listed here the best laptop deals from Best Buy’s big sale for you to check out.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
UE Megaboom in rain
Deals

Get the UE Megaboom Bluetooth speaker for its lowest price with our exclusive code

Talk about a great deal. Digital Trends teamed up with Daily Steals to slash $180 off the Ultimate Ears Megaboom (henceforth known as UE Megaboom), dropping the price down to just $70. Seriously.
Posted By Josh Levenson
best tablets for small businesses samsung galaxy tab s4 review 3394 800x534 c
Deals

Amazon slashes $150 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 with S Pen included

The Galaxy Tab S4 is a great portable tablet with a unique desktop interface, making it a solid device for both work and play. Amazon currently has deals on the 64GB and 256GB versions that let you in on up to a 23% discount.
Posted By Erica Katherina
amazon ninja coffee maker deals hot and cold brewed system auto iq tea with thermal carafe 04
Deals

Ninja’s Hot and Cold Brewed System gets a 20% price cut on Amazon

High-quality coffee makers usually carry a steep price tag, so a 20% price cut can possibly make all the difference. Lucky for you, Amazon is in the mood to brew up savings by putting this $200 machine on sale for $160.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
Qustodio
Deals

Here’s one thing you need to do before giving your child a smartphone or tablet

Monitoring your kids' digital habits can be a challenge in today’s high-tech age, but great parental control software like Qustodio gives parents a much-needed advantage. Learn how you can protect your child from online dangers for cheap.
Posted By Lucas Coll
logitech gaming mouse amazon deals g903 lightspeed wireless
Deals

Play better than ever with these Logitech gaming mouse deals on Amazon

Whether you’re new to the world of PC gaming or just looking to replace your old, clunky gaming mouse, we have you covered. We scouted three Logitech mouse deals on Amazon that can help you achieve better gaming performance.
Posted By Erica Katherina
under armour backpack sale
Deals

Under Armour cuts an extra 25% off backpacks for your back-to-school needs

With a new school year around the corner, now’s the time for deals on backpacks. Under Armour is running its own back-to-school sale right now which knocks another 25% off already-discounted backpacks, clothing, and more.
Posted By Lucas Coll
hamilton beach trueair air purifier amazon deal
Deals

Breathe easier with the Hamilton Beach TrueAir, now only $60 on Amazon

Looking to get an air purifier for your bedroom or office? Check out the Hamilton Beach TrueAir. It has efficient cleaning power to get rid of airborne pollutants so you can enjoy fresher air. Order it on Amazon for only $60.
Posted By Erica Katherina
canon wireless all in one printers amazon deal ts8120
Deals

These Canon wireless all-in-one printers get massive price cuts on Amazon

Wireless printers provide the convenience of printing directly from handheld devices, saving you from the hassle and potential hazards that come with cables. Check out these Canon wireless printers that are on sale on Amazon.
Posted By Erica Katherina
vector toy robot amazon deal awesome tech 8 12 mem4
Deals

Amazon slashes $50 off the adorable Vector toy robot with built-in Alexa

An adorable toy robot called Vector can hang out with you, be a helpful assistant, and do a few tricks. Vector is currently available on Amazon for 20% off. Get this Alexa-compatible robot for $199 instead of its normal retail price of…
Posted By Timothy Taylor
instant pot lux60 amazon price cut
Deals

Score the bestselling Instant Pot Lux60 for only $49 on Amazon

If you’re trying out an Instant Pot for the first time and don’t want to spend a fortune on the high-end models, check out the Instant Pot Lux60. Amazon has a deal on the 6-quart version that lets you have it for only $49.
Posted By Erica Katherina
mobvoi ticwatch pro 4g lte 2019 running 2
Deals

Ticwatch smartwatches get an awesome price cut of up to 30% on Amazon

If you are still searching for the best smartwatch, you’re in luck. Amazon has stripped up to 30% away from the Ticwatch smartwatches. Now you can get your very own at an affordable price.
Posted By Jufer Cooper