School season is fast approaching and you need to be ready before the bell sounds. A smart way to prepare for this upcoming school year is securing a new Chromebook, which is capable of doing multiple tasks and is perfect for studying. If you are looking for one, the Asus C523 15.6-Inch Chromebook is currently discounted by 33% at Amazon. You can get it for only $282 instead of $400, saving you $118.

Featuring an ultra-narrow bezel and premium glossy design, the C523 model comes in 15.6-inch size that remains affordable yet stylish. It has a NanoEdge touch screen display with a 1,920 x 1,080 resolution for stunning visuals. Its dual high-quality stereo speakers and big chambers can produce high-fidelity audio for complete entertainment pleasure.

The Chromebook C523 features an aluminum-finished lid for a classy look and feel. It comes with a 180-degree lay-flat hinge for easy sharing of your screen with friends or classmates. Asus has undergone each hinge through a 20,000-cycle open-and-close test to guarantee long-term durability.

It is powered by the Intel Quad-Core Pentium N4200 Processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of micro memory card storage. Its connectivity feature includes 2 USB Type-A ports, 1 USB Type-C (Gen 1) port, and an audio jack. An Asus Optical Mouse is also included in the package for an easier hovering action.

Comparable to other Chromebooks, the C523 should take up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge to ensure that users can get things done on-the-go. However, it still depends on other factors like usage, applications used, and environment, so it might not last that long on some occasions.

Other key features of the C523 include full-size, ergonomic keyboards with 1.4mm key travel to provide excellent typing satisfaction. It supports the Google Play store, allowing you to enjoy all your favorite Android apps. It also has an automatic updates feature and built-in antivirus protection to keep your device safe and secure.

The Asus C523 15.6-inch Chromebook will take you to the next level learning experience. While it normally sells at $400, Amazon reduced its price by 30% dropping to a remarkable $282. That’s a $118 savings you should not miss.

