Be it a Chromebook or a MacBook, laptops are essential particularly if you’re on your way to college. There are plenty of laptops available on the market but choosing the right one is another story, especially if you are on a budget.

If you are looking for a quality gadget that can handle your school reports without leaving a hole in your pocket, we have found great laptop deals from Walmart that you might want to check out.

ASUS VIVOBOOK F510QA 15.6-INCH FULL HD LAPTOP – 30% OFF

Best laptops under $500

With a thin and lightweight design, you can bring the Asus VivoBook F510QA laptop anywhere with ease. It has a 15.6-inch Full HD WideView display with an anti-glare coating that reduces the annoying reflections. Its NanoEdge display makes multitasking easier while the entertainment is more immersive thanks to the AMD Radeon R7 Graphics and its bigger screen.

The Asus VivoBook runs with a powerful AMD quad-core A12-9720P processor and it operates with 4GB DDR4 RAM and 128GB SSD hard drive. It has an ergonomic chiclet keyboard with a fingerprint sensor for safe and easy signing in.

You can connect multiple devices to this laptop as it includes USB 3.1 Type-C, USB 3.0, USB 2.0, and HDMI ports. Its faster Wi-Fi will also keep you connected through any obstruction or interference.

Get this now from Walmart for only $279 from its normal price of $399 and enjoy a $120 discount.

HP 15-BS031WM 15.6-INCH LAPTOP, NATURAL SILVER – 35% OFF

asus hp laptops walmart price discounts 15 bs031wm 6 inches laptop

For your multitasking needs, the HP 15-BS031WM laptop is a solid option. It features a 15.6-inch diagonal high-definition BrightView display with 1,366 x 768 screen resolution for great viewing pleasure. It also has an Intel HD Graphics 620 that can run less-demanding games without a hitch.

This HP laptop is powered by Intel Core i3 processor with 4GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage while running in Windows 10 Home operating system. It offers a long-lasting battery life of up to 10 hours with an HP Fast Charge feature so you can surf, stream, and stay connected longer. Its HP webcam with an integrated digital mic will also be useful for video calls and conference.

With its light and stylish built, the HP 15-BS031WM laptop is perfect for college students and young working professionals. Usually priced at $399, Walmart drops its price by $140 making it now available for only $259. Don’t miss this great chance and grab it while you still can.

Looking for more great stuff? Find more on our curated best tech deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

