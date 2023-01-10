This ASUS gaming PC with RTX 3060 is $300 off today

Gaming PC deals are something every gamer needs to keep an eye on, as you never know when a great opportunity to upgrade your gaming setup, or start a new one from scratch, may pop up. Today you can get the ASUS ROG gaming desktop PC with some pretty impressive internal hardware for just $1,200 at Best Buy. This build would typically cost you $1,500, which makes this deal worth an impressive $300 in savings. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and you can even throw some of that savings into shopping the current gaming chair deals for your setup.

Why you should buy the ASUS ROG gaming PC

The ASUS ROG gaming PC is a popular option amongst new gamers, as it provides both high performance capability as well as some room to grow. This also makes it a great option for gamers on a budget, because you can easily tap into the hardware available with this build, and upgrade components if you find it necessary when you have more money to spend. As built for this deal, the ASUS ROG gaming PC has an eight-core Intel i7 processor and 16GB of RAM. These will go along way to pushing any of the best PC games through their adventures, with a 1TB hard drive and a 512GB solid state drive chipping in for ample storage space and speed.

The kicker with this build of the ASUS ROG gaming PC is the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, which has 12GB of its own dedicated RAM, and is made to quickly render high-quality images for videos and games. This graphics card will go a long way toward keeping your gameplay image from breaking apart, even during the most action-packed games. This graphics card will also pair well with a high refresh rate monitor from what’s available in the current gaming monitor deals, particularly if you’re looking to put together a powerful yet affordable gaming setup. There is currently a great ASUS TUF gaming monitor deal at Walmart that brings the price down to $190.

This build of the ASUS ROG gaming PC has some impressive hardware whether you are a pro or entry level gamer, and you can call it yours for just $1,200 at Best Buy. This is a $300 savings from its regular price of $1,500, and free shipping is included with your purchase. It’s also available for in-store pickup at many Best Buy locations.

