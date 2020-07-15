Save $300 on the ASUS ROG Strix G gaming laptop — today only

When buying a gaming laptop, there are considerations like speed, portability, and versatility, but something that doesn’t escape us is reliability. And part of that is going with a name you know, like ROG, an industry leader and one of the best-known brands in the esports business. Its Strix laptops are specifically designed to dominate in that world, and now you can get the ASUS ROG Strix G gaming laptop for $999. That’s $300 off the original price of $1299.

To begin with, ASUS really kicked up the design of this laptop, using inspiration from their collaboration with BMW Designworks Group. This looks like a spy’s laptop: black, sleek, sculpted, and a little dangerous. Like those high-performance cars, there’s a ton going on with the design that will catch your eye, like their 3D Flow Zone, a new approach to cooling which you can witness through a window. Meanwhile, the top’s brushed finish belie a cut-out that helps manage airflow to the back. This is a great looking machine, with more than a touch of style, like the optional RGB light bar, which can accentuate the edges of your 4-zone keyboard.

But when we’re talking gaming, what’s happening inside is of real primacy here. The engine is a serious one, an Intel Core i5-9300H Quad-core Processor, backed up by 8 GB DDR4 2666 MHz RAM. That’s a lot of muscle. Graphics are similarly well handled, with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6 GB GDDR6 card that brings crisp, uninterrupted images to 120Hz gaming display to the 15.6-inch screen. On top of all this, there’s fast, hearty storage capacity, with 512 GB PCIe SSD. It’s all this speed and power that will make you thankful for the new cooling system, which applies 33% thinner fan blades for a 17% improved airflow. But what if you don’t need that? What if you’re just browsing some YouTube videos and don’t need the full fan system? Asus has thought of that. Their performance profiles will automatically change depending on which application you’re using, so you can watch Netflix silently or full-on game without ever having to touch a button or give it a second thought.

And Asus has maximized the keyboard for gamers, too. It’s tough and durable, like designed to last and remain accurate over 20 million keypresses durable. It also boasts specially spaced function keys to rev up your gameplay and dedicated hotkeys to make sure your most important commands are always closest at hand.

During a summer where we’re looking to spend more time than usual with our computers, we’ve been working hard to provide the best laptop deals, as well as gaming laptop deals. In terms of the latter, it’s hard to find a better looking, harder working gaming laptop than the ASUS ROG Strix G, now $999 — that’s $300 off — at Newegg.

