 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Searching for a Cyber Monday gaming laptop deal? Buy this NOW

Anita George
By
A side view of an Asus ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop on a white background.
Asus/Best Buy

Among our picks for the best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals, this one from Best Buy is a stunner. If you’re looking for a new gaming laptop, stop what you’re doing, look up from all of those other Cyber Monday deals, and pay attention: Best Buy is selling a 14-inch Asus ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop for just $900. Since this sale price is marked down from $1,400, you’ll save yourself $500 and get a fantastic new gaming laptop. It’s time to upgrade from that starter gaming laptop. And if you can do that for less than $1,000, why not jump on this deal right now?

Cyber Monday Deals
Cyber Monday Deals
Cyber Monday Laptop Deals
Cyber Monday Tablet Deals
Cyber Monday TV Deals
See All Cyber Monday Deals

Why you should buy the 14-inch Asus ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop

Officially known as the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, this 14-inch gaming laptop deal from Best Buy is a great option for anyone looking to upgrade their setup. In fact, it made our list of the best gaming laptops. With this deeply discounted price, you’re getting a gaming laptop that comes with an eight-core AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, and a 14-inch Full HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. You’ll also get 16GB of RAM and a spacious 512GB of solid-state drive (SSD) storage.

For an optimal gaming experience, you can also expect this laptop to provide a backlit keyboard (for gaming in lowlight situations), Dolby Atmos audio, and an AI noise cancellation feature so you can still hear your fellow gamers when you need to talk to them. This laptop also runs on Windows 11, the latest version of the operating system. The Asus ROG Zephyrus is also pretty portable. So if you want to game on-the-go, you can because it’s just 14 inches and only weighs 3.53 pounds.

Related

It’s a savings of $500 if you grab this gaming laptop now. And with this deal, you wouldn’t have to pay over $1,000 to upgrade your gaming laptop either. For just $900, you’ll have a new gaming laptop that’s portable and optimized to make your gaming experience more enjoyable.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dell Cyber Monday deals: Save on Dell XPS 13, gaming laptops
Best Cyber Monday Dell Deals
The best Cyber Monday AirPods deals for 2022
Best Cyber Monday AirPods Deals
Best Cyber Monday Tablet Deals: iPad, Amazon Fire, Samsung Galaxy Tab
Best Cyber Monday Tablet Deals
Best Cyber Monday Deals 2022: Laptops, TVs, AirPods, and more
Best Cyber Monday Deals 2022
This is hands down the best Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deal
A person plays Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on a Nintendo Switch in handheld mode.
This TCL soundbar with subwoofer is a steal at $59 for Cyber Monday
TCL Alto R1 wireless Roku TV Ready Soundbar
Get a year of Norton Antivirus for PC or Mac for $20 for Cyber Monday
The box of the Norton 360 Deluxe antivirus software with LifeLock.
Walmart Cyber Monday: get this Dyson cordless vacuum for $350
Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, Iron, cleaning floor near baby chair.
Cyber Monday streaming deals: Roku, Apple TV 4K, Disney+ and more
streaming wars not what you think services
Spain vs Germany live stream: Watch the game for free
Fox Sports app on an iPhone in front of a soccer ball.
Cyber Monday laptop deal: Save $250 on the Dell XPS 13
Person sitting and holding Dell XPS 13 laptop on their lap.
Cyber Monday is your last chance to get AirPods for $79
AirPods 2 Charging Case opened on a table.
LG C2 Cyber Monday deal knocks $400 off the popular 65-inch OLED TV
55 inch lg um7300 uhd 4k tv b9 oled c9 amazon discounts 2 4 768x768