Among our picks for the best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals, this one from Best Buy is a stunner. If you’re looking for a new gaming laptop, stop what you’re doing, look up from all of those other Cyber Monday deals, and pay attention: Best Buy is selling a 14-inch Asus ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop for just $900. Since this sale price is marked down from $1,400, you’ll save yourself $500 and get a fantastic new gaming laptop. It’s time to upgrade from that starter gaming laptop. And if you can do that for less than $1,000, why not jump on this deal right now?

Why you should buy the 14-inch Asus ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop

Officially known as the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, this 14-inch gaming laptop deal from Best Buy is a great option for anyone looking to upgrade their setup. In fact, it made our list of the best gaming laptops. With this deeply discounted price, you’re getting a gaming laptop that comes with an eight-core AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, and a 14-inch Full HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. You’ll also get 16GB of RAM and a spacious 512GB of solid-state drive (SSD) storage.

For an optimal gaming experience, you can also expect this laptop to provide a backlit keyboard (for gaming in lowlight situations), Dolby Atmos audio, and an AI noise cancellation feature so you can still hear your fellow gamers when you need to talk to them. This laptop also runs on Windows 11, the latest version of the operating system. The Asus ROG Zephyrus is also pretty portable. So if you want to game on-the-go, you can because it’s just 14 inches and only weighs 3.53 pounds.

It’s a savings of $500 if you grab this gaming laptop now. And with this deal, you wouldn’t have to pay over $1,000 to upgrade your gaming laptop either. For just $900, you’ll have a new gaming laptop that’s portable and optimized to make your gaming experience more enjoyable.

