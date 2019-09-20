Amazon drops the price of the Asus VivoBook S410 laptop by $100

Gone are the days when the only choice you have for slim and light laptop computers was the Apple MacBook. Thankfully, the laptop landscape has changed a lot, offering a range of featherweight “ultrabooks” that run in Windows. If you’re looking to score a brand-name compact laptop without breaking the bank, check out Amazon’s deal on the Asus VivoBook S410.

Normally $799, you can bring home this portable powerhouse at the discounted price of $699. An additional $50 can also be taken off instantly upon approval of your Amazon Rewards Visa card application, lowering the sale price further down to $649.

BUY NOW

Measuring 0.7 inches in thickness and weighing only 3.2 pounds, the Asus VivoBook S410 is more than light enough to carry around with you throughout the day. Asus did a great job of fitting a 14-inch Full HD display into a frame size that’s typical of a 13-inch laptop, thanks to its NanoEdge display technology or ultra-thin bezel design.

For visuals, resolution is set to 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. This ensures crisp and vivid display of any content. To complement this beautiful display, Asus integrated the SonicMaster audio technology to the laptop. This feature is a combination of hardware and software designed to provide the very best audio experience, whether it’s for movies or music.

Under the hood, the Asus VivoBook S410 packs a powerful eighth-generation quad-core Intel Core i7 processor backed by 8GB of RAM. This combo enables a buttery smooth performance, from switching between open applications to multitasking and light gaming. It also comes with a lightning-fast 256GB SSD, large enough to accommodate your growing collection of photos, videos, music, and other files.

You’ll never run out of connectivity options with this unit. It has ports and slots available for USB 3.1 Type C, USB Type 3.0, USB Type 2.0, HDMI, plus a headphone/microphone jack. As for the battery, Asus claims that it can run for up to eight hours and is backed with a fast-charging capacity.

That being said, the Asus VivoBook S410 is an ideal computer for travelers and professionals alike. Its reasonable price tag makes it even more appealing for kids and students. Grab the chance to score this laptop for $100 less than usual on Amazon.

Looking for more savings? Browse through our curated deals page for the latest and most exciting discounts on 2-in-1 laptops, Chromebooks, MacBooks, and other tech products.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations