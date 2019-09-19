If you’re in the market for an ultra-thin laptop but don’t want to shell out big bucks on an Apple Macbook, you may want to consider going for an Asus Zenbook. Right now, Amazon is discounting the Asus Zenbook S for a whopping 33% less. With this deal, you’ll only be paying $800 instead of its usual $1,200 price tag. Order yours today and enjoy a significant savings of $400.

Just like the rest of Asus’ Zenbook lineup, the Zenbook S is a looker. This model comes with a burgundy red color that is striking and breaks through the boring. Flaunting a very slim profile, it’s easy to carry and bring around with you. Another significant design feature is the ErgoLift hinge which allows for more ventilation around the bottom of the chassis. It also makes way for an optimal and more comfortable typing.

BUY NOW

Powered by an eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processor, this laptop will not let you down in terms of performance. It can zip through any task you throw at it, from watching movies and working in Microsoft Office to editing in Photoshop. Having undergone a military-grade punishing test regime for reliability and durability, it’s safe to say that the Asus Zenbook S will last you a long time.

For visuals, Asus gave this laptop a NanoEdge Display technology. This means skinny bezels to give way to a larger screen all while keeping the overall footprint small. This screen tech also includes an anti-glare coating which maximizes your viewing comfort and lessens the annoying glare. The screen is Full HD with support for Stylus and has a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees.

Battery life is also to be considered when buying laptops, and the Zenbook S excels in that area. Asus claims that it can run up to nine hours on a single charge, which is enough to power you through a full workday. Should you run out of battery, its fast charging feature will fill it up to 60% in 49 minutes.

The Asus Zenbook S has all the makings of a high-end Ultrabook. From design and portability to performance, it simply doesn’t disappoint. Whether you need it for school, work, business, or entertainment, you better not miss out on Amazon’s $400 discount on this laptop. Grab yours today at a discounted price of $800.

Visit our curated deals page for exciting discounts on MacBooks, Chromebooks, 2-in-1 laptops, and other tech products.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations