  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Back-to-School iPad Deals 2020: iPad 10.2 and iPad Pro

By

We’re finally into August, which means that stores everywhere are starting to throw back the curtains on their yearly back-to-school sales. Very few of these sales are actually limited to students, so even if you’re not heading to class this fall, now is a great time to start hunting around for laptop deals, iPad deals, and other bargains on high-ticket items you need but obviously don’t want to pay full price for.

If you’re in the market for a new tablet, then the iPad is still the one to buy and ongoing back-to-school iPad sales are your chance to score one on the cheap. We’ve already done the work to sort through online retailers and bring you a list of all the best back-to-school iPad deals below, with discounts to be had on the new 10.2-inch iPad, iPad Air, iPad Mini, and premium iPad Pro. Read on:

Today’s best back-to-school iPad deals

  • Apple iPad 10.2 (128GB, Wi-Fi)$400, was $429
LATEST MODEL

Apple iPad Mini (64GB, Wi-Fi)

$393 $399
Expires soon
A gorgeous 7.9-inch Retina touchscreen makes the iPad Mini a perfect travel-friendly alternative to the larger iPads, and the latest model supports the Apple Pencil stylus as well.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, 1TB, 2018)

$1,200 $1,349
Expires soon
The iPad Pro is the best tablet in Apple's stable, and the last-gen model is still a great buy if you can find it at a worthy discount.
Buy at Amazon

Smart Keyboard for iPad (7th Generation) and iPad Air (3rd Generation)

$150 $159
Expires soon
Turn your 7th-gen 10.2-inch iPad or 3rd-gen iPad Air into a lightweight laptop-like workstation with the Apple Smart Keyboard folio. (Note that this does not work with the 6th-gen 9.7-inch iPads.)
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB), (Latest Model)

$400 $429
Expires soon
Apple iPad with an A10 Fusion CPU, 10.2-inch Retina display, 128 GB storage, Wi-Fi and cellular, 8MP back camera and FaceTime HD front camera, stereo speakers, and a Touch ID fingerprint sensor
Buy at Amazon

Free AirPods with Purchase of Mac, iPad Air, or iPad Pro

Free AirPods with Purchase
Expires soon
Buy a Mac, iPad Air, or iPad Pro and score a free pair of Apple AirPods, along with free engraving if you want it.
Buy at Apple

Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 512GB, 2018)

$1,299 $1,349
Expires soon
If you're willing to buy last-gen, then the 2018 iPad Pro is still a good buy -- and a good way to save some cash. This 512GB model is currently on sale for the same price as the 64GB version.
Buy at Newegg

Apple iPad Pro (10.5-inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB) - Gold

$657 $750
Expires soon
The iPad is still king of the tablet world, and the iPad Pro is the best of the best. So, a lightning deal like this is too good to pass on if you're in the market for a portable computer.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi - 32GB

$320 $329
Expires soon
Wi-Fi only Apple iPad with 32 GB storage and a 10.2-inch diagonal display. Space Gray
Buy at Amazon

10.5-Inch Apple iPad Pro - 64GB Wifi - 2017 Model - Gray (Refurbished)

$408
Expires soon
The 10.5-inch iPad Pro (2017 model) is the larger, more powerful sibling of the 9.7-inch iPad, featuring more powerful hardware and a larger display similar to a laptop or some decent Chromebooks.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL

New 2020 Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, 128GB, Verizon Wireless)

$850 $950
Expires soon
Sign up for a two-year plan with Verizon and take $100 off the new 2020 11-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi + 4G LTE connectivity.
Buy at Verizon

How to choose a new iPad

Choosing a new iPad is fairly straightforward, and if you’ve made it this far, there’s a good chance you already have a particular model in mind. For most people, the standard seventh-generation 10.2-inch iPad is still the best choice, and it’s also the most affordable (back-to-school iPad deals are also a great opportunity to score one for even cheaper). Note that we don’t recommend going for the sixth-gen 9.7-inch model in 2020 — the new one is cheap enough, especially when on sale, that the savings aren’t worth it.

In the midrange price bracket lie the new 10.5-inch iPad Air and the 7.9-inch iPad Mini. If you’re willing to pay more for some upgrades over the standard iPad, the iPad Air offers a lot of bang for the buck — so much so that you might find yourself asking if the iPad Pro is worth the extra money at all. The aptly named iPad Mini is superb, too, but whether or not you spring for that will obviously come down to whether or not you value that smaller 7.9-inch display for its portability.

Lastly, the iPad Pro — now in its third generation — is the one to buy if you’re after the best and most powerful Apple tablet on the market. It’s gorgeous (in both its 11- and 12.9-inch iterations), it’s beefy, and it works great as a 2-in-1 laptop when paired with an Apple Smart Keyboard folio. The iPad Pro is also the only instance where we still recommend the last-gen 2018 model, as these are still great devices by today’s standards and can often be found for much less than the updated 2020 Pro. As the iPad Pro is by far the most expensive member of Apple’s tablet family, this is where you’ll want to look for the biggest discounts when shopping these back-to-school iPad sales.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

The best iPad Pro accessories

iPad Pro (2018) review

3 Apple deals you really can’t afford to miss today

apple macbook air pro deals amazon summer sale 2020 09 2 720x720

Amazon discounts iPad Mini and iPad Pro in time for back-to-school

apple ipad mini pro samsung galaxy tab a 7 0 s6 best buy work from home deals 2019 13b 768x768

These are the best cheap iPad deals for August 2020

apple ipad pro 2020 review screen

These are the best cheap GPU deals for August 2020

razer core v2 x ext gpu openl

These are the best cheap SSD deals for August 2020

OCZ SATA SSD

The best desktop monitor deals for August 2020

These are the best cheap wireless router deals for August 2020

These are the best cheap Apple TV deals and sales for August 2020

The best Google Chromecast deals for August 2020

These are the best cheap 4K TV deals for August 2020

Vizio OLED TV

These are the best cheap soundbar deals for August 2020

tcl audio soundbar ces 2019 ts5010

The best cheap AirPods deals for August 2020: AirPods and AirPods Pro

These are the best cheap projector deals for August 2020

The best cheap QLED TV deals for August 2020: Samsung and Vizio