Beats Fit Pro Prime Day deal drops the earbuds’ price by 20%

Prime Day deals are here, and you can find reduced prices on everything from kitchen gadgets to headphones. One of the better Prime Day headphone deals we’ve seen is on Beats Fit Pro earbuds. Regularly priced at $200, Beats Fits Pro are on sale at Amazon for $160. This $40 price reduction means you get the original price, and this is a significant discount for a relatively new product from a brand like Beats. Prime Day AirPods deals and Beats deals are something to watch for, and this Beats Fit Pro Prime Day deal is only available to Prime members for one day.

Why you should buy the Beats Fit Pro

This Prime Day Beats Fit Pro deal is an ideal choice for Android users. These earbuds will usually work with Apple, but the Beats Android app offers extra features and one-touch pairing. If you’re an iPhone user, you’d probably be happier with a pair of AirPods, and there are plenty of options in our best PrimeDay AirPods deals guide.

For those who want a pair of true wireless earbuds they can barely feel in their ears, the Beats Fit Pro have flexible wing tips to conform to the shape of your ear. These earbuds stay in place without falling out during a run, and you also get three different ear tips so the buds won’t feel too small or too intrusive. These buds also have easy-to-access controls, and you can use taps and presses to listen to music, take calls, or access your voice assistant.

Spatial audio and dynamic head tracking make it possible for these earbuds to change the sound as you move, optimizing sound no matter your positioning. There’s also active noise cancellation for clear calls and music, with dual beamforming mics and a digital processor to help the person on the other end hear you more clearly.

If you’re someone who takes your buds with you everywhere you go, the charging case will give you up to an extra 18 hours of playback time. The buds themselves lasts for around six hours with the active noise cancellation enabled. Thanks to USB-C fast charging, you can get a quick charge in just minutes.

This Beats Fit Pro Prime Day deal is for one of the best wireless earbuds available today. If you’re an Android user, check this deal out while it’s still available.

