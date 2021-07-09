Working from home (and at the office) as well as commuting are experiences that can be revolutionized by the right pair of headphones, like the ones in these Powerbeats Pro deals. In fact, right now, at Staples, you can get a pair of Beats Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Bluetooth Earphones for only $200. That’s $50 off their regular price of $250; a 20% drop in price. What are you waiting for?

What Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones provide are reliability above all else — they don’t quit. Our reviewers were struck by how long the battery in the Powerbeats Pro lasted; best in its class! The sound stands up to testing, too. And we’re obsessed with the design — they look subtle and sleek, and above all, they stay in your ear no matter what you’re doing.

Headphones are only as good as they sound, and the Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones not only provide Beats legendary bass but also overall excellent sound quality, thanks to the Apple H1 headphone chip and Class 1 Bluetooth. The Apple chip also allows for efficient pairing and will bring up Siri instantly on an iPhone or any iOS device. A speech-detecting accelerometer and multiple microphones that target voices and filter out external noise ensure the crispness and clarity of voices coming through. Clear as day.

These wireless earphones are great for work calls or enjoying your content privately, whether you’re watching on your home theater or from a device like an iPad. For fitness enthusiasts, especially runners, Crossfitters, and HIIT adherents, there’s welcome news in that these earphones will actually stay put, and they’re water-resistant, too. Whether you’re rushing to catch a plane or jumping rope, Powerbeats Pro’s over-ear hooks keep them in place. Staying in place is the first step in delivering great sound, and Powerbeats Pro refuse to falter, working with your movement.

Finally, the battery is fantastic. A single charge gives you nine hours of use. Add to that two more charges from the charging case, giving you over 24 hours of battery life. Running late and running low on battery? No problem. Five minutes in the charger gives you 90 minutes of music playback. We don’t see battery life like that anywhere else; it’s top-notch.

Make your work life easier this summer with a pair of Powerbeats Pro wireless headphones. Right now at Staples, they’re down to only $200. That’s 20% or $50 off their regular price of $250. That’s top-quality sound for way less. Don’t let this deal get away.

