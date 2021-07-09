  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Staples just slashed a ton off the Powerbeats Pro headphones price

By

Working from home (and at the office) as well as commuting are experiences that can be revolutionized by the right pair of headphones, like the ones in these Powerbeats Pro deals. In fact, right now, at Staples, you can get a pair of Beats Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Bluetooth Earphones for only $200. That’s $50 off their regular price of $250; a 20% drop in price. What are you waiting for?

What Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones provide are reliability above all else — they don’t quit. Our reviewers were struck by how long the battery in the Powerbeats Pro lasted; best in its class! The sound stands up to testing, too. And we’re obsessed with the design — they look subtle and sleek, and above all, they stay in your ear no matter what you’re doing.

Headphones are only as good as they sound, and the Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones not only provide Beats legendary bass but also overall excellent sound quality, thanks to the Apple H1 headphone chip and Class 1 Bluetooth. The Apple chip also allows for efficient pairing and will bring up Siri instantly on an iPhone or any iOS device. A speech-detecting accelerometer and multiple microphones that target voices and filter out external noise ensure the crispness and clarity of voices coming through. Clear as day.

These wireless earphones are great for work calls or enjoying your content privately, whether you’re watching on your home theater or from a device like an iPad. For fitness enthusiasts, especially runners, Crossfitters, and HIIT adherents, there’s welcome news in that these earphones will actually stay put, and they’re water-resistant, too. Whether you’re rushing to catch a plane or jumping rope, Powerbeats Pro’s over-ear hooks keep them in place. Staying in place is the first step in delivering great sound, and Powerbeats Pro refuse to falter, working with your movement.

Finally, the battery is fantastic. A single charge gives you nine hours of use. Add to that two more charges from the charging case, giving you over 24 hours of battery life. Running late and running low on battery? No problem. Five minutes in the charger gives you 90 minutes of music playback. We don’t see battery life like that anywhere else; it’s top-notch.

Make your work life easier this summer with a pair of Powerbeats Pro wireless headphones. Right now at Staples, they’re down to only $200. That’s 20% or $50 off their regular price of $250. That’s top-quality sound for way less. Don’t let this deal get away.

More headphones deals

Are the Powerbeats Pros a little sportier than what you’re looking for? No problem. Check out our roundup of the very best deals on headphones.

Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds

$23 $25
Want the smallest and most affordable true wireless earbuds around? The Skullcandy Dime are super easy on the wallet, small enough to attach to a keychain, and they sound surprisingly good, too.
Buy at Amazon
Wow!

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

$379 $399
A rare and deep discount on one of the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy. Top-notch sound, whisper-quiet ANC, and superb call quality makes them one our top picks for wireless headphones.
Buy at Amazon

Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earbuds

$198 $230
The Sony WF-1000XM3 offers a soundproof experience, helping you enjoy your own company, but should you need to answer or make a call, the earbuds include a built-in mic for a hands-free operation.
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$197 $249
With noise cancellation, water resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
Buy at Amazon
NOISE-CANCELING | WIRELESS HEADPHONE

Beats Studio 3 Wireless

$279 $350
The Beats Studio3 Wireless are a fantastic set of noise-canceling headphones for a number of reasons: They’re comfortable, well-built, and their bass-y sound makes them perfect for hip-hop fans.
Buy at Walmart
Wow!

Jabra Elite 45h Wireless On-Ear Headphones

$83 $100
We think these are some of the best wireless headphones you can get for less than $100. Super comfortable, and with incredible battery life and sound quality. Perfect for the home, gym, or commuting.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Sign up for ESPN+ now and save $40 on the UFC 264 PPV

ufc 264 deal espn plus july 2021 ppv price

Best cheap soundbar deals for July 2021

tcl audio soundbar ces 2019 ts5010

Best cheap Sony headphone deals for July 2021

sony wh 1000xm4 headphone deal black friday 2020 wh1000xm4 over ear headphones

Best cheap 8K TV deals for July 2021

2021 Samsung 8K Neo QLED TV

Best cheap Bose speaker deals for July 2021

bose soundtouch 10 amazon echo dot smart speaker deal

Best cheap Samsung TV deals for July 2021

samsung 76 micro led tv unboxing 2021 event neo qled game bar

Best cheap grill deals for July 2021

people grilling outside

Best cheap office chair deals for July 2021

staples offering best deals on select printers office chairs plus free shipping chair

Best cheap Dyson vaccum and fan deals for July 2021

dyson v11 torque vacuum deal drive 2 resized

Dell is practically giving away refurbished iPads this weekend

walmart cuts the price on apple ipads to some of lowest weve ever seen ipad 6th gen 128gb wi f

Best cheap Nest Thermostat deals for July 2021

amazon slashes prices on google nest smart thermostats for black friday thermostat e 1

Best cheap Apple iPhone deals for July 2021

best iphone deals 2019

Dell gaming desktops and gaming laptops are super cheap this weekend

Dell G5 Gaming Desktop PC