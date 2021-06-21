The 2021 Prime Day deals are here today, but the savings aren’t just limited to Amazon. Walmart also has some killer bargains in its Deals for Days sale, and if you’re on the prowl for some new head-fi, then this discount on the Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones is one of the best offers going right now, giving you the chance to score a pair for just $149 — a whopping 50% markdown.

It’s no secret that Beats (now part of the Apple family) offers some of the best headphones money can buy, but it’s also no secret that they’re not the cheapest cans on the market. That premium is owed to their sleek designs, solid construction, and great sound, and the Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones are no exception, combining the brand’s quality with some new touches like the Apple H1 chip and active noise-canceling technology. Despite these additions, the overall design is very simple with few controls to fuss around with, and the matte finish is a welcome upgrade over the glossy fingerprint-magnet materials found on some earlier models. And, in true Apple fashion, the Beats Solo Pro headphones are available in a multitude of color options.

These are compact on-ear headphones designed for those who are frequently on the go but want bigger, cleaner sound than that earbuds are capable of delivering. We noted in our Beats Solo Pro review that the most important aspect of any pair of headphones — the audio quality — is much improved over previous models (namely the Beats Solo 3, which these have replaced) thanks to Apple’s design team. But the active noise canceling is arguably the best new feature: It works very well, and you can instantly switch between ANC and “transparency mode” (which lets you hear ambient sounds around you when you want to be more aware of your surroundings) with the press of a button.

The Beats Pro Solo on-ear headphones come with a price tag of $300, which is enough to cause sticker shock for all but the most dedicated audiophiles. As part of its “Deals for Days” sale to rival Prime Day, Walmart has slashed the price of these great wireless cans down to a much more affordable $149 — a very juicy 50% discount that makes this one of the best Prime Day headphone deals going right now.

