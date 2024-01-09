Beats Solo 3 headphones are only $100 today

Whether you want to zone out and get lost in your favorite songs, or you really want to tune into a podcast or informative lecture, a good pair of headphones is a must. Searching for the perfect pair of headphones to elevate your listening experience? Beats, one of the best headphone brands on the market, has an unbeatable Walmart deal that you definitely don’t want to miss. For a limited time, you can save big on the Beats Solo3 and get them for only $100 (originally $179). Take advantage of this deal and fully immerse yourself in high-quality sound while enjoying comfortable listening thanks to the adjustable fit and comfort-cushioned ear cups.

Why you should buy the Beats Solo3

Enjoy award-winning sound day in and day out with these reliable headphones. The ever so sleek Beats Solo3 are durable, foldable, and wireless, making them perfect for everyday use and listening while on-the-go — especially with up to 40 hours of battery life and an accompanying carrying case. When it is time to plug up and recharge, Fast Fuel turns five minutes of charging into three hours of playback when your battery is low.

Plus, connection has never been easier. Seamlessly connect with Class 1 Bluetooth for wireless listening and pair your Apple devices with just one-touch with the Apple W1 chip. The chip also allows you to take advantage of unique features like Siri integration.

Control is right at your fingertips with just the push of a button. Convenient on-ear controls allow you to activate Siri as well as take calls and control your tunes, so no more unnecessary fidgeting with your phone. When it comes to convenience, quality, and comfort, the Beats Solo3 checks all of the boxes.

Get everything you’re looking for in a new pair of headphones. This edition takes listening to the next level with good quality sound no matter where you are. Surround yourself with your favorite sounds while saving big with the best Beats deal. Get the Beats Solo3 for the best price at Walmart for just $100, thanks to this amazing deal saving you $79. But act fast — this offer won’t last forever.

Editors' Recommendations