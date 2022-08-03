There’s no doubt that Beats is the brand behind some of the best headphones your hard-earned dollars can buy, which is why we were pumped when we saw these Beats headphone deals pop up on Amazon. Both the over-the-ear and earbuds are available as part of the sale, and while we’re not sure how long it will last, we do know that you should definitely add a pair to cart while you can. Keep reading to find out which models are discounted right now on Amazon, and click the Buy Now buttons below to grab you new Beats headphones.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones — $130, was $200

The Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones are a fan favorite for a reason. They feature the Apple W1 chip and Class 1 Wireless Bluetooth connectivity, which means your connection is strong and the sound is crisp and clear. With up to 40 hours of battery life, Beats Solo3 are meant to accompany you everywhere, be it on your daily commute, during your workout, or on your next flight. They’re compatible with all of your iOS and Android devices, so you can use one pair for every situation. Beats Solo3 feature Fast Fuel, which means that five minutes of charing will deliver three hours of playback when your battery is low, so you never have to go without your music. Best of all, you can adjust the Beats Solo3 to fit perfectly thanks to its custom ear cups that were made to fit just about everyone. Use your Beats to take calls, control your music, to activate your voice assistant all from the multifunction on-ear controls. If there’s one pair of headphones that provides high-quality audio with super sleek aesthetics for an affordable price, it’s the Beats Solo3. This is one of our favorite headphone deals for a reason, so take advantage of it before it’s gone.

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds — $200, was $250

There’s no doubt that the Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds are some of the best wireless earbuds on the market. They combine high-quality audio with ultimate portability. The Powerbeats Pro deliver nine hours of listening time with an additional 24 hours thanks to the charging case. Their adjustable, secure fit ear hooks ensure that these earbuds are comfortable for long wear and stay put throughout even your most intense workout. They’re sweat and water resistant, too, so you never have to worry about going too hard at the gym. Made with Apple’s H1 headphone chip and Class 1 Bluetooth, the Powerbeats Pro have an extended range and fewer dropouts. Just like the over-the-ear Beats, these earbuds are compatible with iOS and Android, and they feature FastFuel, so you can go from zero to one-and-a-half hours of charge in only five minutes. The Powerbeats Pro are the only pair of headphones you need no matter where your day takes you, so grab a pair while this sale is going on or risk missing out on this awesome deal.

