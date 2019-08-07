Share

Beats by Dre is known for making some of the most popular over-ear headphones on the market. The company has joined the noise-canceling arena as well with its latest offering, the Studio3 Wireless. The good news is you can now score a pair at a 20% discount on Amazon, which brings the price to just $280. This deal applies to the Skyline, NBA, and Core collections, which offer a wide range of styles and colors to choose from.

The Beats lineup of headphones has a long history of producing posh and stylish units, and the same is true with the Studio3. They offer the brand’s signature sound and bass quality, as well as noise-canceling technology, which ensures an isolated listening experience.

Built for long-term wear, these headphones promise durability and comfort. The soft over-ear cushions sport advanced venting and economic pivoting, allowing for a personalized and flexible fit for any head shape. The headband can also be folded and easily packed in the included hard-shell carrying case, which is convenient for storage and travels.

The Studio3 headphones feature the company’s renowned fine-tuned acoustics and robust, tonally accurate music. Beats also integrated a noise-cancellation technology called Pure Adaptive Noise Canceling (ANC). With this feature, external noise is actively blocked while still preserving the sound’s clarity, range, and emotion. Audio is clear and bass is great, especially for pop, hip-hop, and rock.

Although wrapped in Beats skin, the Studio3 are like Apple headphones in many ways. They run on Apple’s W1 chip with Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity, which is claimed to be the industry-leading classification for signal strength. There’s also a convenient multifunctional on-ear control system that allows you to stay connected while listening to your tunes. Take calls, skip songs, control volume, or activate Siri with a simple touch of a button. Battery life is also impressive, providing up to 22 hours of power for all-day usage and up to 40 hours when used with no ANC.

Rock out your favorite tunes in style with the Beats Studio3 Wireless. You can order any color or style from the Core, NBA, and Skyline collections at the discounted price of $280.

