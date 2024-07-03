Here’s a really lucky deal. It’s on this gently curved 34-inch Alienware QD-OLED monitor, the AW3423DWF, which is now down to exactly $777 from its usual price sitting around $900. That saves you about $122. Lucky, huh? Well, not quite, as it is a part of the Best Buy 4th of July sale, set to end on July 7 (7/7). It’s one of the highest rated gaming monitors on the site and it can be yours at this special price for a limited time only. Tap the button below to check out its current price or keep reading to see why people love it so much.

Why you should buy this 34-inch Alienware QD-OLED monitor

The Alienware AW3423DWF is a curved gaming monitor with an 1800R curve, 165Hz refresh rate, and beautiful QD-OLED display. This designation as a QD-OLED means that it has a Quantum Dot OLED display, a sort of OLED display with improved brightness and better color. In short, you’re going to have an absolutely beautiful gaming experience. This monitor has a QHD resolution and a 0.1ms response time.

It is also worth pointing out that this monitor is very similar to the best gaming monitor in our current lineup. The monitor that holds that title (another Alienware 34-inch QD-OLED monitor) is the similarly titled AW3423DW, which has a few (quite mild) improvements, such as a slightly higher refresh rate. As a result, we highly recommend you check out our Alienware AW3423DW review to get an idea of what using this monitor would be like, just with the caveat that things aren’t going to be perfectly the same.

To take advantage of this deal and get the 34-inch curved Alienware QD-OLED AW3423DWF for just $778, down $122 from $900, go ahead and tap the button below. The sale ends on the July 7, so you have a little bit of time to think it over. However, don’t think for too long as Best Buy warns that there are limited quantities in this sale. Once a deal is sold out, it’s over. After you’ve made your purchasing decision, check out other Alienware deals to round out your collection.