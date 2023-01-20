This is the cheapest air fryer deal you’ll find anywhere — only $20!

If you don’t have an air fryer in your kitchen by now, the only reason is because you have yet to stumble upon a worthwhile air fryer deal. If that rings true, then look no further, because today Best Buy is offering the air fryer deal of all air fryer deals. Right now, you can bring him the Bella Pro Series 2-quart air fryer for only $20, saving you $25, and more than half off, the original price of $45. This super low price tag may be exactly what you need to entice you to bring one home.

Why You Should Buy The Bella Pro Series 2 Qt Air Fryer

Bella Pro is the name behind some of the best air fryers on the market, and this 2-quart model is perfect for every kitchen, especially those with limited counter space. Though small, the air fryer has a decent capacity, allowing you to cook up to 1.7 pounds of food at a time. This model features high performance circular heat technology that ensures everything is evenly cooked, crispy, and ready in a snap. With 1200W of power, you never have to worry about preheating it. Just turn your air fryer on and you’re ready to go. For those who prioritize décor, you can rest assured that the Bella Pro Series 2-quart air fryer will blend in nicely, thanks to its sleek and chic black matte finish.

The Bella Pro Series 2-quart air fryer offers a wide range of temperature settings, from 175-400 degrees, which means it is adaptable to all different recipes. It features an automatic shutoff timer that turns your air fryer off after 60 minutes for an extra layer of safety. Best of all this compact air fryer is easy to clean; the nonstick pan and crisping tray are dishwasher safe.

If you’re in the process of building the smart kitchen of your dreams, you are definitely not going to want to miss your chance to bring home the Bella Pro Series 2-quart air fryer today. Originally priced at $45, you can add one to your cart right now for only $20, saving you $25, which is more than half off.

