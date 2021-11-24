Whether you’re a photographer, movie buff, gamer, or artist, you should be on the hunt for the best 4K monitor Black Friday deals to upgrade your setup. The best of the best high-definition displays tend to get quite pricey, but several retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart have started offering massive Black Friday monitor deals.

If you’re looking for 4K monitors, this is the perfect time to pick one up for a significant discount. Offers on these popular monitors are among the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen. As soon as one of these monitors lands on your desk, you’ll be stunned by the clarity and detail of 4K content. Keep reading to learn more about the best 4K monitor Black Friday deals happening right now.

4K monitor Black Friday deals 2021: Best offers today

Asus VP28UQG 28-inch 4K Monitor — $230, was $250

Why buy:

Eye-care monitor tuned to reduce eyestrain for extended viewing sessions

Gorgeous 4K resolution at a wallet-friendly price point

Freesync reduces stuttering and ghosting on compatible graphics cards

5-way OSD joystick allows for easy monitor configuration and switching between inputs

While it’s not quite one of the best monitors for 2021, the Asus VP28UQG 27-inch monitor is one of the most accessible ways to get into the world of 4K content. It comes with a stunning 4K display that puts it at 1571 pixels per inch while coming in at a fraction of the price of other 4K monitor Black Friday deals. You’ll be able to see highly detailed visuals, sharp text, and be able to view content at their highest possible quality. It’s also a very flexible monitor, with both DisplayPort 1.2 and HDMI 2.0 ports that you can easily toggle with the five-way OSD joystick on the back. It’s also equipped with FreeSync that reduces screen-tearing, ghosting, and choppiness if you plan to game on this monitor, along with a 1ms response time to minimize input lag. The flicker-free technology and eye-care tuning also reduce eyestrain, even when you’re using this monitor for extended periods.

Philips 278E1A 27-inch Frameless 4K Monitor — $265, was $350

Why buy:

Frameless 4K monitor that provides an immersive viewing experience

109% sRGB color gamut coverage and automatic SmartContrast for vivid color recreation

Cable-slot in stand for optimal cable management, with VESA-compatibility for wall-mounting

Flicker-free technology and blue-light mode that reduces eye fatigue

The very first thing you’ll notice about the Philips 278E1A 27-inch 4K monitor is its stunning design. It’s frameless, angular, and elegantly constructed, making it an aesthetically pleasing choice no matter your desk setup. When paired with the beautiful 3840 x 2160 display, you get a fully immersive content-viewing experience, whether you’re watching a movie, gaming, or typing up the next great novel. If you care a lot about presentation, you’ll appreciate the VESA mount compatibility that lets you mount it to the wall or your desk. There’s also a cable slot in the monitor stand, which will help you achieve a clean desk look without having to buy the best PC accessories for cable management. This panel has 100% sRGB color gamut coverage and comes with Philips’ SmartContrast technology that automatically adjusts the color balance and backlight intensity depending on the content being viewed on-screen. This not only ensures you get the best viewing experience possible, but it also saves power by reducing power consumption during ordinary tasks.

LG 32UD59-B 32-inch 4k Monitor — $327, was $600

Why Buy:

Big 32-inch screen that provides maximum immersion for all types of content

Screen-split software that has automatic presets for multitasking

HDMI and DisplayPort connections for multiple simultaneous input options

Black stabilizer technology that senses dark scenes in games and improves brightness

LG monitors occupied several spots on our list of the best 4K monitors and their vast array of screen sizes is a big reason why. If you’re looking to maximize your screen real estate, it’s hard to beat the LG 32UD59 32-inch 4K monitor. This is one of the biggest 4K monitor Black Friday deals right now. 32 inches is the ideal display size for a 4K monitor for consuming content, as you can get all the sharpness and clarity of its high resolution while enjoying fantastic immersion. You’ll love watching the best movies of 2021 on this monitor because of its 95% DCI-P3 color clarity and 3,000:1 contrast ratio. This is also an excellent option for video editors, as you can see a large chunk of your timeline without having to scroll frequently. You can install LG Screen Split to easily customize your monitor layout, including several options for picture-in-picture so you can keep viewing content while working on something else. There’s also an on-screen control panel that lets you customize the display settings without having to fiddle with buttons on the back of the monitor.

Should you shop these 4K monitor Black Friday deals or wait until Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday promises discounts on electronic devices like 4K monitors, but it’s highly recommended that you make your purchases during Black Friday. That’s because it’s unclear how long the stocks of these displays will last, and with Cyber Monday deals mostly rebranded versions of leftover Black Friday deals, you might not get a chance to purchase these 4K monitors on Cyber Monday if their stocks are already depleted after Black Friday. If you see a deal that you like, finalize the purchase right away.

You shouldn’t worry about missing out on lower prices on Cyber Monday though if that happens, you can return or cancel the purchases that you make on Black Friday so that you can take advantage of a better Cyber Monday deal. In any case, at the very least you secure your stock of the 4K monitor that you want to buy when you purchase them on Black Friday.

