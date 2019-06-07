Share

Want to give the gift of 4K this Father’s Day? You’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up all of the best 4K TVs on sale right now, and with prices starting as low as $300 for a 50-inch LG and $500 for a 65-inch Vizio, and with interest-free financing available at the click of a button, there’s bound to be something for everyone’s dad.

We’ve also found quite a few Father’s Day deals on smartwatches, Apple iPads, and security cameras. So if a smart TV isn’t the right choice, there are plenty of other great savings to be had.

Today’s Best Father’s Day 4K TV Deals

As is often the case with holiday sales, the best deals aren’t around for long. For that reason, it’s important to work your way through the checkout process quickly if you hope to score a bargain 4K TV in time for Father’s Day and not miss out.

So, how do you know the TV on offer is a good one? Well, we’ve sifted through the hundreds of TVs that have been discounted for Father’s Day 2019 and selected four that are just too good to miss. They’re each a different size, ranging from a 40-inch Samsung to a 65-inch Vizio, and come equipped with smart software for streaming.

Our top pick is highlighted in bold.

43-inch Vizio 4K Smart TV — $250 43-inch Vizio 4K Smart TV — $300 55-inch Vizio 4K Smart TV — $330 65-inch Vizio 4K Smart TV — $500 55-inch Samsung QLED 4K Smart TV —$900

Need a bit more information before you pull the trigger? Here’s a closer look at each of them.

43-inch Vizio 4K Smart TV — $250

The 43-inch Vizio D-Series is an absolute steal at $250, down $120 from its usual $370. It looks modern, and has Vizio’s Spatial Scaling Engine on board for transforming HD and Full HD content into a higher 4K Ultra HD resolution, multi-format HDR, and a Chromecast baked in for accessing streaming services like Hulu and Netflix.

50-inch LG 4K Smart TV — $300

Those after something a little larger than the 43-inch Vizio D Series ought to turn their attention to the 50-inch LG UK6090PUA, which is now on sale for $300 — a total discount of $50. Not dissimilar to the Vizio, it has a crisp, clear 4K screen that’s rich in color; an Upscale Engine, multi-format HDR, and WebOS for one-click streaming.

55-inch Vizio 4K Smart TV — $330

For an extra $30, that 50-inch LG can be flipped, reversed and transformed into a 55-inch Vizio D-Series. It’s identical to the 43-inch version we highlighted earlier, which shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise since it’s also in the D-Series, so you can expect to find all of the same features on board, including the built-in Chromecast.

Those paying close attention earlier would have noticed that we named this particular television our top pick for Father’s Day, and that’s because at $330 for a 55-inch 4K TV, you really can’t go wrong. This same model would usually set you back $480, for comparison, so you’d be saving a whopping $150 by purchasing it right here, right now.

65-inch Vizio 4K Smart TV — $500

If you’re certain dad would appreciate something a tad larger, the 65-inch version is also on offer — down $200 on the usual $700. Once again, it’s a member of the often-raved-about D-Series, so it will look, function, and sound the exact same as the 43-inch and 55-inch models we featured earlier, with the only difference being the larger screen.

55-inch Samsung QLED 4K Smart TV — $900

We’re ending on a bang. This 55-inch Samsung 4K TV fits into the firm’s esteemed QLED range, which is aimed at those looking to take their entertainment setup to the next level, introducing the higher image quality that’s at the forefront of TV tech. It’s not something the average consumer will need, but for tech-obsessed dads, it’s a must-have.

That said, a QLED TV isn’t something that everyone will find useful. They’re an acquired taste, aimed at TV fanatics who absolutely need to have the latest and greatest viewing experience. For most, the LED TVs we featured earlier will impress, but having had $250 slashed off its price tag, we thought it would be rude not to include it.

Split The Cost With Financing

Fallen in love with a TV (again, for dad) that’s a little out of your budget? Don’t fret — all of the retailers we’ve featured have a financing program in place that will let you stretch the cost of the television over a 12-month period. In most instances, they’re interest-free, though some do charge a few bucks for the convenience.

Here’s a breakdown of how that works out for the above models:

43-inch Vizio 4K Smart TV — $25/month

— $25/month 43-inch Vizio 4K Smart TV — $25/month

— $25/month 55-inch Vizio 4K Smart TV — $33/month

— $33/month 65-inch Vizio 4K Smart TV — $49/month

— $49/month 55-inch Samsung QLED 4K Smart TV — $88/month

If none of those tickle your fancy, however, there are a number of other 4K TV deals floating around, including a 65-inch Sony for $885, a 60-inch LG for $550, and a 55-inch curved Samsung for $750. They’re not quite on the same level of value for money as the TVs we featured, but they’re still fantastic offers in their own right.

Bargain hunters on the lookout for more unmissable deals should head over to our running list of the best Father’s Day gifts. We’ll be updating it from now through the big day, so we’d suggest making it your one-stop shop for all the latest savings on presents for dad. We’d also recommend following DT Deals on Twitter for live updates.