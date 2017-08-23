These are the 3 best 4K TV deals available right now

4K TVs can dramatically upgrade any home entertainment setup. The more you learn about 4K and 4K Ultra HD TV, the more benefits you’ll discover, most notably dramatically higher resolution, supporting an overall better viewing experience. Once you read up on how to buy a 4K TV you can begin to search for products that match what you’re looking for. To get you started we’ve rounded up the best 4K TV deals available right now.
TCL 55S405 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV (2017 Model)
Snag the Amazon No. 1 best seller in the LED & LCD TVs category with this TCL 55S405 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV (2017 model), which is currently $200 off on Amazon. The TV has smart functionality and provides 4K Ultra HD picture clarity with the contrast, color, and detail of High Dynamic Range (HDR) for an extra lifelike picture.
Beyond the high dynamic range (HDR) technology, the TV has a 120Hz refresh rate that allows fast-moving action scenes to be seen with virtually no motion blur. The TV has an intuitive interface that gives you easy access to over 4,000 streaming channels, cable TV, gaming consoles, and other devices with access to all menus and channels. The result is that all your favorites are at your fingertips. It’s cable, satellite, antenna, and streaming compatible so you can enjoy your favorite content however you prefer.
Easily search across top streaming channels by title, actor, or director, all from one place. Voice search is available using the free Roku mobile app and provides a fun and fast way to search for what you want to watch. You can turn your smartphone or tablet into a convenient streaming companion and use it as a remote, plug in headphones for private listening, search with your voice or keyboard, share your own videos, music, and photos to your TV, or cast movies and web videos to your TV using Netflix and YouTube mobile apps.
The TCL 55S405 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV (2017 Model) normally retails for $600 but is currently marked down to $400 on Amazon, saving you $200 (33 percent).
Samsung 40-Inch Class 4K (2160P) Smart LED TV
Upgrade any home entertainment setup with this Samsung 40-Inch Class 4K (2160P) Smart LED TV. With the TV you can enjoy 4K Ultra HD resolution and High Dynamic Range (HDR) content with UHD dimming providing a captivating and colorful experience with Active Crystal Color.
The TV allows you to access your favorite content more quickly and easily with the new Samsung Smart TV platform, powered by a Quad-Core Processor and a refresh rate of 120CMR. A smart remote lets you easily navigate your Smart TV and control other devices. You can switch from cable to streaming as easily as changing a channel, and control your other devices all with one remote. It even has a cutting-edge touchpad for a simple and smart way to control your TV.
The High Dynamic Range technology dramatically brightens every image and enhances contrast, so even the most subtle details come out. The UHD Upscaling Picture Engine upgrades lower resolution movies and TV shows to a stunning near ultra high-definition experience with enhanced details and an optimized picture. The TV has three HDMI inputs, two USB ports, and is easily wall mountable.
The Samsung 40-Inch Class 4K (2160p) Smart LED TV regularly retails for $1,050 but is currently on sale for $598 on Walmart, providing a $452 (43-percent) discount.
Sony XBR65X850E 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2017 Model)
Go big with this Sony XBR65X850E 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2017 model), which is currently over $500 off on Amazon. The premium 4K HDR Ultra HD TV gives you remarkable clarity, color, and contrast making scenes more detailed and natural thanks to the 4K HRD Processor X1.
Combined with 4K Ultra HD resolution, HDR video content delivers exceptional picture quality with a wider range of brightness than other video formats. The newly developed 4K HDR Processor X1 outperforms the original 4K Processor X1 with more real-time image processing power. It even takes even non-HDR content to near 4K HDR quality with object-based HDR Remaster technology that can detect, analyze, and optimize each object in the picture individually to adjust the overall contrast for a more natural and realistic picture.
Enjoy vibrant colors with fewer gradients with the Triluminos display that delivers more shades of red, green, and blue than ever before and 4K HDR Super Bit Mapping that reveals thousands of shades and gradations of light. Sony’s refresh rate technology (Motionflow XR 960) builds upon the native 120Hz panel to allow fast-moving action sequences in sports and movies to be seen with lifelike clarity. With a Dynamic Contrast Enhancer, you’ll experience more action, texture, and energy in every scene with brighter highlights, deeper blacks, and more natural tonal gradation.
The Sony XBR65X850E 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2017 model) normally retails for $2,000 but is currently discounted to $1,498 on Amazon, saving you $502 (25 percent).
MORE DEALS
- Our 5 favorite soundbar deals available on Amazon
- Take $700 off Denon AVR-X4300H 9.2-Channel AV Receiver
Looking for more great deals on tech and electronics? Check out our deals page to score some extra savings on our favorite gadgets.