These are the 3 best 4K TV deals available right now

Snag the Amazon No. 1 best seller in the LED & LCD TVs category with this TCL 55S405 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV (2017 model), which is currently $200 off on Amazon. The TV has smart functionality and provides 4K Ultra HD picture clarity with the contrast, color, and detail of High Dynamic Range (HDR) for an extra lifelike picture.

Beyond the high dynamic range (HDR) technology, the TV has a 120Hz refresh rate that allows fast-moving action scenes to be seen with virtually no motion blur. The TV has an intuitive interface that gives you easy access to over 4,000 streaming channels, cable TV, gaming consoles, and other devices with access to all menus and channels. The result is that all your favorites are at your fingertips. It’s cable, satellite, antenna, and streaming compatible so you can enjoy your favorite content however you prefer.

Easily search across top streaming channels by title, actor, or director, all from one place. Voice search is available using the free Roku mobile app and provides a fun and fast way to search for what you want to watch. You can turn your smartphone or tablet into a convenient streaming companion and use it as a remote, plug in headphones for private listening, search with your voice or keyboard, share your own videos, music, and photos to your TV, or cast movies and web videos to your TV using Netflix and YouTube mobile apps.

The TCL 55S405 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV (2017 Model) normally retails for $600 but is currently marked down to $400 on Amazon, saving you $200 (33 percent).

