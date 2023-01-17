 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The 3 best TV deals in Best Buy’s 4-Day Sale

Andrew Morrisey
By

Best Buy is in the midst of a 4-day sale, and if you’re looking for a new TV to put at the center of your home theater, there are some great Best Buy TV deals to shop. Included in the discounts are brand names such as LG and Toshiba, with prices hitting as low as $250. We’ve done the heavy lifting and rounded up some of the best 4K TV deals you can find right now at Best Buy. Read onward for more details on what the best TV for your needs may be, and on how to get it at the best price.

Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K Smart Fire TV — $250, was $400

The Insignia 55-inch F30 4K Smart Fire TV against a white background.

The Insignia F30 4K Smart TV has everything on the stat sheet when it comes to an affordable TV, and is a serious consideration if you’re looking for something that can compete with the best 4K TVs for under $500. It has a stunning 4K resolution picture, and HDR technology provides a wide range of color details and sharp contrast. This makes movies more immersive and sports more impactful. It also has a range of connectivity ports that make it easy to connect home theater peripherals. And, being a Smart TV, it has modern features like Alexa voice control, DTS Studio Sound, and Apple AirPlay. With the Insignia F30 4K Smart TV also being a Fire TV, it gets you instant access to over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes, and access to thousands of channels and apps, including Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Prime Video, and more.

Toshiba 55-inch C350 Series 4K Smart Fire TV — $300, was $470

The 75-inch Toshiba C350 4K Smart Fire TV against a white background.

The Toshiba 55-inch C350 4K Smart Fire TV, like all of the best TVs, produces a stunning 4K picture at four times the resolution of Full HD. It utilizes a high performance 4K engine, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and DTS Virtual X scaling technology to create a highly immersive viewing experience. Thee technologies also work to convert older content into the higher quality standard of 4K resolution, which makes everything you watch sharper, clearer, and more immersive. It also features FireTV, which brings live, over-the-air TV, streaming channels, and your favorite apps together onto your home screen. This makes navigating and exploring content more convenient than ever. Apps such as Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu and Netflix are accessible from within the Toshiba 55-inch C350 4K TV’s interface, bringing even more convenience to your home theater.

Related

LG 65-inch B2 Series OLED 4K Smart TV — $1,400, was $1,900

The LG 77-inch Class B2 OLED 4K Smart TV against a white background.

With premium OLED TV picture quality, the LG 65-inch Class B2 4K Smart TV is one of the finer options for your home theater. It makes a stunning fit at the center of just about any entertainment setup. It has a lightning fast refresh rate that gamers, sports fanatics, and action movies lovers will enjoy. The 4K picture is about as good as it gets, and the AI Processor upscales older content into the modern clarity of 4K. With 100% color fidelity and 100% color volume, there’s little detail you’ll miss, no matter what kind of content you’re watching. This TV also has a magic remote that allows you to quickly point, click, scroll or use voice controls to find your favorite content. Access to streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, and Apple TV+ are built-in as well.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dell’s best work-from-home laptop is nearly half off — save over $1,000
The Dell Vostro 7620 business laptop against a white backdrop.
Best dash cam deals for January 2023: Vantrue, Garmin, Anker, and more
Rexing V1 dash cam
Growatt VITA 550 portable power station keeps all your devices charged on the go
Growatt VITA 550 power station carried around outdoors for camping.
The best place to buy prescription glasses online in 2023
Two women wearing glasses.
Save $1,100 on this Samsung washer and dryer bundle today
Samsung washer and dryer in Silver Steel.
Best cheap printer deals for January 2023
Brother's L8360 is a great color laser printer for small offices.
Best Buy deals: save on TVs, laptops, iPad, Xbox Series S and more
A Hisense 70-inch Class A6G 4K TV on a white media console. Sunlight and shadows are cast across the living room.
Best Verizon new customer deals for January 2023
Verizon 5G Super Bowl
Best Verizon Fios new customer deals for January 2023
Fios TV Package
BLUETTI at CES 2023: Back in black with whole-home power backup solutions
Bluetti at CES 2023
Hurry! The Roomba i7+ has an unbelievable discount at Best Buy
irobot roomba i7 robot vacuum deal best buy january 2023 7550 wi fi connected self emptying charcoal
This Surface Pro 8 is usually $1,350, but today it’s down to $900
Microsoft - Surface Pro 8 – 13” Touch Screen – Intel Core i5 – 8GB Memory – 128GB SSD – Device Only (Latest Model) - Platinum
Best refurbished iPad deals and sales for January 2023
Woman Using 2021 iPad Pro 11-inch