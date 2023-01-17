The 3 best TV deals in Best Buy’s 4-Day Sale

Best Buy is in the midst of a 4-day sale, and if you’re looking for a new TV to put at the center of your home theater, there are some great Best Buy TV deals to shop. Included in the discounts are brand names such as LG and Toshiba, with prices hitting as low as $250. We’ve done the heavy lifting and rounded up some of the best 4K TV deals you can find right now at Best Buy. Read onward for more details on what the best TV for your needs may be, and on how to get it at the best price.

Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K Smart Fire TV — $250, was $400

The Insignia F30 4K Smart TV has everything on the stat sheet when it comes to an affordable TV, and is a serious consideration if you’re looking for something that can compete with the best 4K TVs for under $500. It has a stunning 4K resolution picture, and HDR technology provides a wide range of color details and sharp contrast. This makes movies more immersive and sports more impactful. It also has a range of connectivity ports that make it easy to connect home theater peripherals. And, being a Smart TV, it has modern features like Alexa voice control, DTS Studio Sound, and Apple AirPlay. With the Insignia F30 4K Smart TV also being a Fire TV, it gets you instant access to over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes, and access to thousands of channels and apps, including Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Prime Video, and more.

Toshiba 55-inch C350 Series 4K Smart Fire TV — $300, was $470

The Toshiba 55-inch C350 4K Smart Fire TV, like all of the best TVs, produces a stunning 4K picture at four times the resolution of Full HD. It utilizes a high performance 4K engine, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and DTS Virtual X scaling technology to create a highly immersive viewing experience. Thee technologies also work to convert older content into the higher quality standard of 4K resolution, which makes everything you watch sharper, clearer, and more immersive. It also features FireTV, which brings live, over-the-air TV, streaming channels, and your favorite apps together onto your home screen. This makes navigating and exploring content more convenient than ever. Apps such as Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu and Netflix are accessible from within the Toshiba 55-inch C350 4K TV’s interface, bringing even more convenience to your home theater.

LG 65-inch B2 Series OLED 4K Smart TV — $1,400, was $1,900

With premium OLED TV picture quality, the LG 65-inch Class B2 4K Smart TV is one of the finer options for your home theater. It makes a stunning fit at the center of just about any entertainment setup. It has a lightning fast refresh rate that gamers, sports fanatics, and action movies lovers will enjoy. The 4K picture is about as good as it gets, and the AI Processor upscales older content into the modern clarity of 4K. With 100% color fidelity and 100% color volume, there’s little detail you’ll miss, no matter what kind of content you’re watching. This TV also has a magic remote that allows you to quickly point, click, scroll or use voice controls to find your favorite content. Access to streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, and Apple TV+ are built-in as well.

