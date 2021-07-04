Best 4th of July Apple Watch deals and sales for 2021

If you’ve been thinking about finally investing in an Apple Watch, upgrading to the latest model, or buying one as a gift, you should take advantage of today’s 4th of July Apple Watch deals. The Apple Watch has captivated Apple fans since it was first released in 2015, and it has since become even more alluring as additional features are introduced with each generation. With the popularity of the Apple Watch, retailers will likely have their hands full for this year’s 4th of July Apple Watch sales. If you don’t want to miss out on the offers, we’ve gathered some of the best deals, as well as advice on purchasing the wearable device in the 4th of July sales and which model you should aim to buy.

Best Apple Watch 4th of July Deals 2021

The Apple Watch is always in huge demand during shopping events and holidays, and that trend continues today. Retailers have rolled out their 4th of July Apple Watch deals, giving you no shortage of options on what model of the wearable device to buy and where to do so. You should do your homework, but don’t take up too much time because other shoppers might snap up all the stock before you finalize your purchase.

Don’t think that you have enough time to buy from 4th of July Apple Watch sales, as some of the deals may not last until midnight. If you see an offer that you like, you should click the Buy button immediately, because there’s no assurance that the deal will still be available by the time that you circle back to it. Save yourself from the disappointment of a missed opportunity by pushing through with your Apple Watch purchase as soon as you can.

Should You Buy an Apple Watch on 4th of July?

You should grab any chance to buy the Apple Watch with a discount, and that includes today’s 4th of July Apple Watch deals. Like most Apple products, the Apple Watch comes with a premium price, so shoppers are quick to jump on any form of discount on the wearable device. If you don’t buy an Apple Watch today, you’ll have to wait a while before the next opportunity arrives.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are notorious for their discounts on all kinds of products, including the Apple Watch. However, there’s no assurance that there will be bigger price cuts in the upcoming shopping events compared to the 4th of July Apple Watch sales that are available right now. There’s a possibility for more discounts, but there’s also a chance that the Apple Watch will be sold at the same price, and maybe even higher. Anything can happen between now and Thanksgiving, so there’s no sense in waiting for Black Friday and Cyber Monday to buy an Apple Watch if you’ve already got the budget to make the purchase today.

Another reason why you might be tempted to hold off on buying an Apple Watch right now is the speculation that Apple will release a new model later this year. Apple traditionally announces a new Apple Watch in September, which would mean price cuts for a model that it will be replacing as the latest version. However, that’s still a few months away, and like with the anticipated Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers, there’s no assurance that the current Apple Watch models will become cheaper than what they are being sold for today. You’ll also be getting a few months’ worth of the Apple Watch on your wrist if you buy now compared with waiting for September, so you’ll already be enjoying the conveniences that the wearable device provides.

How to choose an Apple Watch on 4th of July

To make the most out of Apple Watch deals, you should know all about the wearable device’s models, as well as the features that they offer. Apple is currently selling the Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Series 6, though you might still find stocks of the Apple Watch Series 4 and Apple Watch Series 5 from retailers. The Apple Watch Series 3 comes with 38mm and 42mm display options, while the Apple Watch Series 4 and onwards come in 40mm and 44mm sizes.

If it fits your budget, you should definitely go for the Apple Watch Series 6, which we’ve reviewed as “incredibly boring” because it simply works too well. The wearable device sits on top of Digital Trends’ best smartwatches for 2021, packing the S6 processor, an electrocardiogram, a blood oxygen sensor, and an always-on screen. The Apple Watch Series 6 also offers comprehensive and motivational fitness features, which include the Activity Rings that show your daily progress towards your goals, sleep tracking to help you understand your sleeping habits, and an automatic hand wash timer to help keep you safe from infections, among many others.

When comparing the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE, the electrocardiogram, blood oxygen sensor, and an always-on screen make the more expensive model a worthy purchase. However, you still can’t go wrong if you go for the Apple Watch SE, as it offers most of the important features of the Apple Watch Series 6 while carrying a cheaper price tag. Meanwhile, when comparing the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 3, the Apple Watch SE is the obvious winner because it’s a newer model with an improved display and additional health features, among other upgrades. The Apple Watch Series 3 is outclassed, but it remains a very capable smartwatch that’s the cheapest among the current models.

Apple is still supporting the Apple Watch Series 3 through to the Apple Watch Series 6, which means all of these models will be compatible with the recently unveiled WatchOS 8. The latest version of the operating system for Apple’s wearable device, which is expected to launch its final version during the fall, was announced at WWDC 2021. Among the things to expect from WatchOS 8 are improvements to the Breathe app, the addition of respiratory data during sleep tracking, the introduction of the Portraits watch face, and a redesign of the Music app, among many others.

