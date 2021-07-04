  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Best 4th of July Apple Watch deals and sales for 2021

By

If you’ve been thinking about finally investing in an Apple Watch, upgrading to the latest model, or buying one as a gift, you should take advantage of today’s 4th of July Apple Watch deals. The Apple Watch has captivated Apple fans since it was first released in 2015, and it has since become even more alluring as additional features are introduced with each generation. With the popularity of the Apple Watch, retailers will likely have their hands full for this year’s 4th of July Apple Watch sales. If you don’t want to miss out on the offers, we’ve gathered some of the best deals, as well as advice on purchasing the wearable device in the 4th of July sales and which model you should aim to buy.

Best Apple Watch 4th of July Deals 2021

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 44mm)

$406 $429
Even with the introduction of the Apple Watch Series 6, the Series 5 is a solid purchase. Pick it up for less and enjoy features like heart-rate monitoring and workout tracking.
Buy at Amazon
Refurbished

Apple Watch Nike Series 5 (GPS, 40mm) (Refurbished)

$309 $349
With GPS, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi, you can go anywhere and stay connected. Plus, this watch is lightweight and water-resistant.
Buy at Apple
REFURBISHED

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular, 42mm), Renewed

$189 $229
With its silver aluminum case and white sport band, this watch tracks your heart rate, has GPS for your runs, features cellular connectivity, and looks great, so you can leave your phone at home.
Buy at Walmart

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm) with Milanese Loop

$798 $849
This Apple Watch has all the functionalities of a standard Series 4 smartwatch but with the added benefit of stylish pizzazz thanks to its Milanese loop.
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) with Milanese Loop

$539 $649
Add a sophisticated flair to any outfit with this Apple Watch Series 5, designed with a stylish stainless steel Milanese loop for that luxurious look that screams fashion.
Buy at Apple

Apple Watch Nike Series 6 (GPS, 40mm)

$375 $399
No athlete worth their salt is complete without the Apple Watch Nike Series 6 at their side. With enough functionality to make even the most arduous of workouts look easy, this watch is a real winner.
Buy at ABT

6-pack Screen Protector for Apple Watch 38mm

$6 $10
This six-pack of screen protectors works for Series 1, 2, and 3. Each protector has 99.9% high-definition transparency and high sensitivity.
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) - 42mm

$199 $229
The Series 3 is the Apple Watch to buy if you're looking for a budget option and don't need the most bleeding-edge (and most expensive) model -- and this is the lowest price we've ever seen for it.
Buy at Walmart

Belkin PowerHouse Charging Dock

$30 $100
The Belkin PowerHouse charging dock combines the power of both an iPhone and Apple Watch charger into one sleek device, allowing you to save on both cable management and cash.
Buy at Kohl's

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm)

$329 $399
Experience the world on your wrist with the Apple Watch Series 6, with GPS for on- and off-road excursions. Boasting incredible health monitoring features, this is a must-have.
Buy at Amazon

Certified Refurbished Apple Watches

Up to $180 off
When it comes to Apple Watches, you can save a generous buck by opting for a refurbished option without losing out on any of the functionality of a brand-new one.
Buy at Apple

Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular, 44mm)

$337 $359
Despite its size (and incredible price), the Apple Watch SE is an excellent, well-rounded tool that provides both casual and power users alike a means to gain full control over their lifestyles.
Buy at ABT
Renewed

Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) (Renewed)

$278 $320
With GPS and cellular you can make calls, send texts, get directions, and much more all from your wrist. Professionally cleaned, inspected, and tested.
Buy at Amazon

The Apple Watch is always in huge demand during shopping events and holidays, and that trend continues today. Retailers have rolled out their 4th of July Apple Watch deals, giving you no shortage of options on what model of the wearable device to buy and where to do so. You should do your homework, but don’t take up too much time because other shoppers might snap up all the stock before you finalize your purchase.

Don’t think that you have enough time to buy from 4th of July Apple Watch sales, as some of the deals may not last until midnight. If you see an offer that you like, you should click the Buy button immediately, because there’s no assurance that the deal will still be available by the time that you circle back to it. Save yourself from the disappointment of a missed opportunity by pushing through with your Apple Watch purchase as soon as you can.

Should You Buy an Apple Watch on 4th of July?

You should grab any chance to buy the Apple Watch with a discount, and that includes today’s 4th of July Apple Watch deals. Like most Apple products, the Apple Watch comes with a premium price, so shoppers are quick to jump on any form of discount on the wearable device. If you don’t buy an Apple Watch today, you’ll have to wait a while before the next opportunity arrives.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are notorious for their discounts on all kinds of products, including the Apple Watch. However, there’s no assurance that there will be bigger price cuts in the upcoming shopping events compared to the 4th of July Apple Watch sales that are available right now. There’s a possibility for more discounts, but there’s also a chance that the Apple Watch will be sold at the same price, and maybe even higher. Anything can happen between now and Thanksgiving, so there’s no sense in waiting for Black Friday and Cyber Monday to buy an Apple Watch if you’ve already got the budget to make the purchase today.

Another reason why you might be tempted to hold off on buying an Apple Watch right now is the speculation that Apple will release a new model later this year. Apple traditionally announces a new Apple Watch in September, which would mean price cuts for a model that it will be replacing as the latest version. However, that’s still a few months away, and like with the anticipated Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers, there’s no assurance that the current Apple Watch models will become cheaper than what they are being sold for today. You’ll also be getting a few months’ worth of the Apple Watch on your wrist if you buy now compared with waiting for September, so you’ll already be enjoying the conveniences that the wearable device provides.

How to choose an Apple Watch on 4th of July

To make the most out of Apple Watch deals, you should know all about the wearable device’s models, as well as the features that they offer. Apple is currently selling the Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Series 6, though you might still find stocks of the Apple Watch Series 4 and Apple Watch Series 5 from retailers. The Apple Watch Series 3 comes with 38mm and 42mm display options, while the Apple Watch Series 4 and onwards come in 40mm and 44mm sizes.

If it fits your budget, you should definitely go for the Apple Watch Series 6, which we’ve reviewed as “incredibly boring” because it simply works too well. The wearable device sits on top of Digital Trends’ best smartwatches for 2021, packing the S6 processor, an electrocardiogram, a blood oxygen sensor, and an always-on screen. The Apple Watch Series 6 also offers comprehensive and motivational fitness features, which include the Activity Rings that show your daily progress towards your goals, sleep tracking to help you understand your sleeping habits, and an automatic hand wash timer to help keep you safe from infections, among many others.

When comparing the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE, the electrocardiogram, blood oxygen sensor, and an always-on screen make the more expensive model a worthy purchase. However, you still can’t go wrong if you go for the Apple Watch SE, as it offers most of the important features of the Apple Watch Series 6 while carrying a cheaper price tag. Meanwhile, when comparing the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 3, the Apple Watch SE is the obvious winner because it’s a newer model with an improved display and additional health features, among other upgrades. The Apple Watch Series 3 is outclassed, but it remains a very capable smartwatch that’s the cheapest among the current models.

Apple is still supporting the Apple Watch Series 3 through to the Apple Watch Series 6, which means all of these models will be compatible with the recently unveiled WatchOS 8. The latest version of the operating system for Apple’s wearable device, which is expected to launch its final version during the fall, was announced at WWDC 2021. Among the things to expect from WatchOS 8 are improvements to the Breathe app, the addition of respiratory data during sleep tracking, the introduction of the Portraits watch face, and a redesign of the Music app, among many others.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Dell 4th of July Sale 2021: The best deals to shop today

dell xps 13 9310 specs price release date 02

Best 4th of July laptop sales and deals for 2021

Person sitting and holding Dell XPS 13 laptop on their lap.

Best 4th of July phone sales and deals for 2021

Pixel 4 XL iPhone 11 Pro Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Best 4th of July AirPods deals and sales for 2021

apple airpods

Best 4th of July TV sales and deals for 2021

LG B9 4K OLED

4th of July Sales 2021: All the best deals, all in one place

best 4th of july sales 2020

Best 4th of July iPad deals and sales for 2021

apple wwdc 2021 everything announced quick note linking ipad os 15 copy

HP 4th of July Sale 2021: The best deals to shop today

HP Spectre 13t x2 back logo

Best cheap coffee maker deals for 4th of July 2021: Keurig, Ninja, Breville, and more

best coffee maker deals cold brew latte

Best cheap KitchenAid appliance deals for 4th of July

Artisan 5 Qt. 10-Speed Gloss Cinnamon Stand Mixer

Best cheap blender deals for 4th of July 2021

best blender deals vitamix

Best cheap Keurig deals for 4th of July 2021

amazon daily deal keurig k475 single serve k cup pod coffee maker 4

Best cheap Instant Pot deals for 4th of July 2021

instant pot duo crisp duo80 duo60 bestbuy walmart deals 60 7 in 1