Best 4th of July Laptop Deals 2020: Apple, HP & Dell

Independence Day falls on Saturday this year and the big 4th of July sales have been going strong all week (with many extending well into next week), offering huge mid-year bargains on all sorts of stuff from home appliances to expensive electronics. These sales are an especially great chance to score a new computer, and if your old laptop could use replacing, then now’s the time to do it: Whether you’re after a no-nonsense Windows workhorse or you’re more of a MacOS type of person, these great 4th of July laptop deals have something to fit just about any need or budget:

Dell Inspiron 15 — $400, was $450

Dell is no stranger to budget-friendly work PCs, and this 15-inch Inspiron laptop is a fantastic machine for its price. It comes loaded with one of the latest 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processors along with 8GB of RAM, a 128GB solid-state system drive, and a beefy 1TB storage drive — very impressive hardware for such a cheap laptop, and to sweeten the package, its 15.6-inch HD display also doubles as a touchscreen.

A $50 4th of July discount knocks the Dell Inspiron touch laptop down to just $400, which is an incredible price for a modern Windows PC with these specs.

HP 15t — $640, was $839

Like Dell, HP is another long-standing titan in the PC industry that offers a lot of high-value workstations. This updated HP 15t laptop features a few worthy upgrades over the Dell Inspiron if you’re willing to pay a little more for some extra juice: Its 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU and 8GB of DDR4 RAM deliver plenty of power for work and entertainment, and for storage, you’ve got a nice big, high-speed 512GB SSD.

The 15.6-inch high-definition screen is a touch display as well, adding a bit of versatility to its traditional laptop design. You can grab this cheap HP laptop for just $640 right now after this 4th of July deal knocks $199 off the normal price.

Dell XPS 13 — $730, was $850

The Dell XPS 13 has long been one of our favorite laptops, and it’s only gotten better with each new update. This newer XPS 13 is fantastic, and 4th of July laptop deals have brought it down to one of the best prices we’ve ever seen. Dell has refreshed it with an up-to-date 10th-gen Core i5 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and a snappy 128GB SSD. The 13.3-inch 1080p InfinityEdge touch display is gorgeous as well (one of the best we’ve seen on any ultrabook).

Of all of Dell’s 4th of July laptop deals, this one is arguably the best: A $120 discount lets you score what might be our favorite modern laptop for a very attractive $730.

Apple MacBook Air — $900, was $1,000

If you’re looking for the cheapest way to get into the MacOS ecosystem, then the MacBook Air is it. The new 2020 refresh is a fine piece of kit, too, boasting an improved keyboard, a lovely 13.3-inch Retina screen — which comes as no surprise given Apple’s industry-leading display technology — and (as always) great build quality. Under its sleek hood, this MacBook Air comes loaded with a 10th-gen Core i3 CPU, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD, which are perfectly respectable specs for an everyday laptop.

This 2020 MacBook Air is also the best choice for any Apple fan wanting a MacOS laptop deal for under a grand: A $100 4th of July savings lets you grab it for $900 while this deal lasts.

Apple MacBook Pro 13 — $1,200, was $1,300

The MacBook Pro is the cream of Apple’s laptop crop, but you might be surprised to find out that you don’t have to pay a fortune for a decent one — even an updated model like this one. This 2020 MacBook Pro features a 10th-generation Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB solid-state system drive, and a handy Touch Bar interface, but where it really shines is with its gorgeous 13-inch Retina display, fantastic keyboard built for hours of comfortable typing, and its hard-as-nails construction quality.

The new MacBook Pro is a fantastic computer for work, entertainment, and general everyday use, and these 4th of July laptop deals mean you can score this 2020 model for a very reasonable $1,200 and save $100.

