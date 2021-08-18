  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The best 65-inch TV deals and sales for August 2021

By

Are you looking to upgrade your home theater system and find yourself thinking that it’s time to start hunting for some 65-inch TV deals? Good choice. A 65-inch TV is just about the perfect size for mid-sized and larger living rooms, and the good news is that you don’t have to pay an arm and a leg to get a brand-name big-screen smart TV that’ll have you streaming all your favorite content in glorious Ultra HD for years to come.

There are always 65-inch TV sales and markdowns available across the web, but to spare you the hassle of having to hunt them down yourself, we’ve already done the work to locate all the best 65-inch TV deals that are up for grabs online right now and round them up right here. To sweeten the pot even more, we’ve also put together a quick shopping guide to set you off in the right direction.

Today’s best 65-inch TV deals

65-Inch Samsung Class Q900TS Series LED 8K UHD Smart Tizen TV 2020

$4,275 $5,500
Get blown away with the depth, sharpness, and richness of real 8K. This TV automatically converts content into incredible 8K and delivers great sound quality to match the amazing visuals.
Buy at Amazon

65-inch Sony X85J smart 4K TV

$1,100 $1,600
With its large size and 4K resolution, this is the perfect TV for the movie lover looking for an upgrade for their home cinema system. Plus it has Google TV installed for smart features.
Buy at Best Buy

65-inch Samsung Q70T OLED 4K TV

$1,235 $1,300
This 65-inch model is the ideal size for most living rooms, with a quantum processor for upscaling your content to 4K and an ambient mode which helps it blend into your room when not in use.
Buy at Best Buy

LG 65-inch 4k UHD Smart OLED C1 Series TV with A1 ThinQ

$2,097 $2,700
Watch your content come to life as the LG 65-inch OLED Smart TV emits self-lit pixels that turn on and off independently for the perfect black, intense color, and stunning picture at any angle.
Buy at Walmart

65-inch P-Series VIZIO 4K TV

$1,300 $1,400
For playing games or watching movies, this VIZIO TV has crisp 4K resolution and features like the ProGaming Engine to improve the gaming experience.
Buy at Best Buy

65-inch LG 2160p 4K TV

$797 $2,000
With its quad core processor to render your content in beautiful 4K resolution plus sound features like ultra surround and Bluetooth Surround Reality, this TV sounds as good as it looks.
Buy at Walmart

65-inch Samsung The Frame 4K QLED TV

$1,898 $2,000
When you want a TV that looks amazing both when you're using it and when you're not, you need The Frame. This 65-inch model offers QLED technology and displays art when not in use.
Buy at Amazon

Sony BRAVIA OLED 4K 65-inch TV:Ultra HD TV with HDR and Alexa - 2020 Model

$2,369 $2,500
Enjoy magnificent visuals no matter the viewing angle and equally immersive audio from Dolby Atmos which emulates a surround sound field. Especially in Game Mode, making this ideal for gaming setups.
Buy at Amazon

65-inch LG 4K NanoCell TV

$997 $1,200
LG's NanoCell display offers bright colors and a sharp, accurate picture, with a super slim bezel and local dimming to make your movies,TV shows, and even games look even better.
Buy at Walmart

65-inch LG NanoCell 80 Series 4K TV

$1,000 $1,100
With a fast processor, a beautiful screen. and LG's ThinQ AI software built-in, this TV not only looks fantastic but also has those all-important smart features like easy streaming.
Buy at Best Buy

65-inch LG 4K OLED TV bundle with soundbar and installation

$2,444 $3,004
If you want everything you need for an upgraded TV experience all in one bundle, even with installation included, then this set from Walmart has you covered with its 65-inch TV and soundbar.
Buy at Walmart

65-Inch Vizio Class OLED 4K UHD SmartCast TV

$1,800 $1,900
Equipped with Ultra Color Spectrum technology for intense color accuracy, this TV gives watching movies, TV shows, and gaming excellent clarity and brightness.
Buy at Best Buy

65-Inch Samsung Class Q90T Series LED 4K Smart TV (QN65Q90TAFXZA)

$1,998 $2,698
Enjoy an immersive watching experience with this TV. Images look rich and vibrant and audio is directed where the action is, making it feel like you are part of the scene.
Buy at Amazon

How to choose a 65-inch TV

A 65-inch television hits the sweet spot in size for most mid-sized and larger common rooms, but as this is not a small purchase, you want to be certain that this is the right size for the room in which you plan to install it. Other factors come into play here, the most important of which is viewing distance from the screen (although things like room shape and mounting accessibility are also details to think about). If you’re not quite 100% sure of this, then check out our guide that covers what size TV to buy for your home before you set out on a hunt for 65-inch TV deals and rush into a purchase that might end up not being a good fit.

Since it’s one of the most popular sizes, you can imagine that the market for 65-inch TV deals is pretty broad. Virtually all noteworthy manufacturers, from budget names like TCL and Vizio to brand-name makers like Samsung and LG, offer 65-inch televisions (and often multiple models that have different features and software), so it’s worth taking the time to think about what bells and whistles you want. If you plan to hook up a number of input devices directly to the TV, such as media players and gaming consoles, then make sure the television you have your eye on has enough ports (probably HDMI in this case) for them, to name just one common example of things to think about before you buy.

Do you have a particular software ecosystem you like or other devices that you can use with a smart TV? If you have a Google smart home ecosystem, for example, you may want to consider a set that’s loaded with Android TV. If you own and use Amazon Echo and Fire devices, then a Fire TV might be a good fit. In general, though, you don’t have to worry too much about the UI when shopping through these 65-inch TV sales unless you already have a strong preference for one. All modern smart televisions are equipped to run the most popular apps (Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+, etc.) so you can enjoy your content libraries and streaming subscriptions.

You don’t necessarily have to limit yourself only to 4K TV deals when poking through online 65-inch TV sales, even if 3,840 x 2,160 is the most common resolution for television panels. The highest resolution you can actually find on a TV today is 8K, which has four times the resolution as 4K (just as 4K has four times the pixel resolution as the former standard, 1080p). Although the most serious home theater and entertainment enthusiasts may consider shelling out the cash for one of these 8K televisions, our advice to most people is to wait at least a few years until prices become reasonable.

If you’ve got some cash burning a hole in your wallet and you’re willing to pay more for some upgrades over a standard 4K television, then instead of 8K TVs, add QLED TV deals and OLED TV deals to your search criteria when shopping through these 65-inch TV sales. Most televisions use standard LED (light-emitting diode) panels that are illuminated with backlights placed inside the TV’s housing. QLED (quantum-dot LED) enhances this illumination with tiny light-capturing nanoparticles that catch and amplify the light. The result? A brighter, more vibrant, more color-accurate, and more contrast-rich picture. QLED televisions are more expensive than LED TVs but less costly than OLED panels, so they present a good middle-of-the-road option.

In contrast to both LED and QLED displays, OLED (organic LED) TVs utilize individual particles that light up separately. Instead of having the entire screen illuminated the entire time — something that can result in washed-out dark colors and artifacting during dark scenes — an OLED panel can turn parts of the display off completely, creating the deepest contrast you’re likely to find on a modern TV. Although OLED models are the most expensive of these three, they’re worth keeping an eye out for if you’re a serious home theater enthusiast looking for 65-inch TV deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best cheap Blink camera deals for July 2021

Blink Home System security cameras on a kitchen counter.

Intel’s leaked Raptor Lake-S lineup looks to threaten AMD and Apple

10th Gen Intel Core processor on a motherboard. On Aug. 1, 2019, Intel launches 11 new, highly integrated 10th Gen Intel Core processors designed for remarkably sleek 2 in 1s and laptops.

The best iPad Pro deals and sales for August 2021

iPad Pro running iPadOS 15, with the Digital Trends homepage on the screen, Apple Pencil to the right and keyboard to the left.

The best Amazon TV deals and sales for August 2021

early echo and fire tv devices prime day deals amazon cube deal

The best cheap Google Pixel 5 deals for August 2021

Google Pixel 5 against a background of magazines.

The best 50-inch TV deals and sales for August 2021

Samsung QLED 50 Inch TV on Gradient Background

The best cheap Xbox Series X and Series S deals for August 2021

Microsoft Xbox Series X and Series S game consoles.

The best 85-inch TV deals and sales for August 2021

TCL 85s435 XL Collection 85-inch LED TV

This giant 4K TV got a massive discount at Walmart today

tcl 65 inch 4k tv lg deal walmart july 2021

The best shows on HBO Max right now

Awkwafina in Awkwafina is Nora From Queens

The best TCL TV deals and sales for August 2021

TCL's 5-Series 4K QLED Google TV.

The best Verizon tablet deals and sales for August 2021

samung galaxy tab a 8 0 deal best buy prime day 2020 samsung header

The best surge protectors you can get in 2021

Anker 12-outlet surge protector sitting on the ground