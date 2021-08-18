Are you looking to upgrade your home theater system and find yourself thinking that it’s time to start hunting for some 65-inch TV deals? Good choice. A 65-inch TV is just about the perfect size for mid-sized and larger living rooms, and the good news is that you don’t have to pay an arm and a leg to get a brand-name big-screen smart TV that’ll have you streaming all your favorite content in glorious Ultra HD for years to come.

There are always 65-inch TV sales and markdowns available across the web, but to spare you the hassle of having to hunt them down yourself, we’ve already done the work to locate all the best 65-inch TV deals that are up for grabs online right now and round them up right here. To sweeten the pot even more, we’ve also put together a quick shopping guide to set you off in the right direction.

How to choose a 65-inch TV

A 65-inch television hits the sweet spot in size for most mid-sized and larger common rooms, but as this is not a small purchase, you want to be certain that this is the right size for the room in which you plan to install it. Other factors come into play here, the most important of which is viewing distance from the screen (although things like room shape and mounting accessibility are also details to think about). If you’re not quite 100% sure of this, then check out our guide that covers what size TV to buy for your home before you set out on a hunt for 65-inch TV deals and rush into a purchase that might end up not being a good fit.

Since it’s one of the most popular sizes, you can imagine that the market for 65-inch TV deals is pretty broad. Virtually all noteworthy manufacturers, from budget names like TCL and Vizio to brand-name makers like Samsung and LG, offer 65-inch televisions (and often multiple models that have different features and software), so it’s worth taking the time to think about what bells and whistles you want. If you plan to hook up a number of input devices directly to the TV, such as media players and gaming consoles, then make sure the television you have your eye on has enough ports (probably HDMI in this case) for them, to name just one common example of things to think about before you buy.

Do you have a particular software ecosystem you like or other devices that you can use with a smart TV? If you have a Google smart home ecosystem, for example, you may want to consider a set that’s loaded with Android TV. If you own and use Amazon Echo and Fire devices, then a Fire TV might be a good fit. In general, though, you don’t have to worry too much about the UI when shopping through these 65-inch TV sales unless you already have a strong preference for one. All modern smart televisions are equipped to run the most popular apps (Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+, etc.) so you can enjoy your content libraries and streaming subscriptions.

You don’t necessarily have to limit yourself only to 4K TV deals when poking through online 65-inch TV sales, even if 3,840 x 2,160 is the most common resolution for television panels. The highest resolution you can actually find on a TV today is 8K, which has four times the resolution as 4K (just as 4K has four times the pixel resolution as the former standard, 1080p). Although the most serious home theater and entertainment enthusiasts may consider shelling out the cash for one of these 8K televisions, our advice to most people is to wait at least a few years until prices become reasonable.

If you’ve got some cash burning a hole in your wallet and you’re willing to pay more for some upgrades over a standard 4K television, then instead of 8K TVs, add QLED TV deals and OLED TV deals to your search criteria when shopping through these 65-inch TV sales. Most televisions use standard LED (light-emitting diode) panels that are illuminated with backlights placed inside the TV’s housing. QLED (quantum-dot LED) enhances this illumination with tiny light-capturing nanoparticles that catch and amplify the light. The result? A brighter, more vibrant, more color-accurate, and more contrast-rich picture. QLED televisions are more expensive than LED TVs but less costly than OLED panels, so they present a good middle-of-the-road option.

In contrast to both LED and QLED displays, OLED (organic LED) TVs utilize individual particles that light up separately. Instead of having the entire screen illuminated the entire time — something that can result in washed-out dark colors and artifacting during dark scenes — an OLED panel can turn parts of the display off completely, creating the deepest contrast you’re likely to find on a modern TV. Although OLED models are the most expensive of these three, they’re worth keeping an eye out for if you’re a serious home theater enthusiast looking for 65-inch TV deals.

