The best 85-inch TV deals and sales for August 2021

If your motto is “go big or go home” and you’re on the hunt for some 85-inch TV deals, you’ve come to the right place. This is about as big as consumer-grade televisions can get nowadays, but as you can imagine, they can get pricey quickly — but every savvy shopper knows there are always bargains floating around online, and if 85-inch sales are what you’re after, we’re here to help you find them.

Below, we’ve put together a roundup of all the best 85-inch TV deals and lowest prices available online right now on everything from budget-friendly sets to the latest bleeding-edge OLED and 8K televisions. And, if you still need a hand deciding which TV is right for your home theater setup, we can also offer some must-read shopping advice to help you on your search.

Today’s best 85-inch TV deals

85-Inch Samsung Class Q60A Series QLED 4K Smart TV

$2,498 $2,800
This TV will surely bring a cinema-like experience to your home. Content is displayed with great colors and details as well as good motion clarity. It connects to the Wi-Fi and supports voice control.
Buy at Amazon
QLED TV

85-inch Samsung Q900TS QLED 8K UHD TV

$7,000 $10,000
8K TVs are far from the norm, but if you're itching to see what the next-generation of high-resolution programming is going to look like, now's your chance with this massive Samsung model.
Buy at Samsung

86-inch LG 8K QNED 99 Series 8K TV

$6,497 $8,000
This absolutely massive TV is perfect for the tech enthusiast who wants to enjoy movies, sports, or games at super high resolution, with LG's MiniLED technology for a beautiful picture.
Buy at Walmart

TCL 85-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV

$1,800 $2,000
It doesn't get much better than TCL when it comes to budget-friendly TVs, and if you want to go big, you can do a lot worse than this 4-Series 4K Roku TV which sits at a massive 85 inches.
Buy at Walmart

85-inch Samsung Q70T 4K TV

$2,498 $2,649
The Samsung Q70T is fully loaded with every feature a hardcore cinephile could ever need, putting you directly in the director's seat of any film.
Buy at Samsung

Sony X85J 85-inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart 120Hz TV- 2021 Model

$2,198 $2,800
Indulge yourself with a huge 85-inch TV that has amazing contrast and crisp details. Whether you're checking your home through a smart camera or playing an immersive game, this TV has got you covered.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung 85-inch Class Crystal UHD TU-8000 Series - 4K UHD Smart TV (2021 Model)

$1,798 $2,200
85-inch Class Crystal UHD TU-8000 Series highlights several key features, including crystal processor, multi-voice, smart tv power, HDR, crystal display, built-in Alexa, and VESA wall mount support.
Buy at Amazon

Hisense 85-Inch H65 Series 4K Smart Android TV

$1,700 $1,850
Are even big 75-inch TVs just not quite big enough, but the price of other 85-inch panels has you down? The Hisense H65 series should scratch your itch for a cinematic home theater experience.
Buy at Best Buy

How to choose an 85-inch TV

If you’ve got your heart set on finding some 85-inch TV deals, then you’ve obviously already decided that you want to go big. Don’t rush, though; before you start shopping, it’s a good idea to make certain that this is the size that’s actually optimal for the room in which your home theater setup resides. Just because a television will fit on your wall or on your TV stand doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the best choice. Be sure to read through our guide that lays out what size TV to buy for more in-depth analysis.

After you’ve settled on shopping through these 85-inch TV sales, however, then it’s time to start doing some more specific research. We don’t have to tell you that not all TVs are the same. This market is pretty broad nowadays (just about everybody owns a television, after all), and if you haven’t bought a TV in a while, you might not be up to speed with the current lay of the land. There are a number of different panel types available, and you might even consider upgrading to an 8K TV if your budget allows and you really want something that’s on the bleeding edge.

For most people, though, 4K TV deals are more than good enough and will deliver more value for your money — as new technology, 8K TVs are prohibitively expensive right now, as you can imagine. Home theater enthusiasts looking for an upgrade over standard UHD LED televisions will be better served by shopping for QLED TV deals and OLED TV deals instead of shelling out thousands for an 8K set in our opinion.

QLED and OLED display technologies offer some advantages over traditional backlight LED screens, which is what you’ll see most when shopping through 85-inch TV sales. QLED (quantum light-emitting diode) panels feature small nanoparticles that catch and amplify light, delivering a brighter, more color-accurate picture than basic LED backlighting can offer. OLED (organic LED) panels reinvent traditional backlighting entirely and instead utilize particles that light up independently, meaning that parts of the screen can be totally unlit even when the TV is on.

OLED lighting offers the deepest contrast you’re likely to find on a modern TV as a result. This is great if you find yourself annoyed by problems such as washed-out dark colors (e.g. black looking more like dark gray during night or space scenes), artifacting, and light bleed that you can often experience with LED displays. OLED panels are the most expensive of the lot, though — LG is the only company that even makes these screens, and other brands that make OLED TVs use LG’s panels — but QLED televisions, by contrast, have dropped in price significantly in recent years.

QLED represents a good sweet spot if you want something other than a basic 4K television when shopping through these 85-inch TV sales and don’t want to pony up the cash for an OLED model, but at this size, they’re still likely to be somewhat expensive. QLED sets are still worth keeping on your radar as you hunt for 85-inch TV deals, while shoppers who are serious about their home entertainment may want to consider upgrading to OLED if they can justify the cost. In either case, you likely won’t be disappointed.

That said, most people should be perfectly happy with a good 4K LED smart TV so long as they stick with trusted brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, and Vizio, along with a few others. The final thing you should consider is the television’s software. All modern TVs are smart TVs, meaning they come with a pre-installed software interface and online streaming capabilities.

This should actually sit fairly low on the hierarchy of things to look for when buying any 85-inch TV deals that catch your eye. Unless you already have a software UI you really like (one that easily interfaces with other devices you own or your existing smart home ecosystem, for example), then don’t worry too much about it. All of these smart TV operating systems — Roku, Android TV, Samsung Tizen, LG webOS, Fire TV, etc. — can run the latest streaming apps and channels, so you don’t have to fret about being unable to access any of your content libraries.

