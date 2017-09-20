Enjoy clean air and beat fall allergies with these 4 great air purifier deals

Summer is drawing to a close, and while the cooler weather is a welcome change for many, it also means that it’s the season for sweaters, pumpkin spice (if you’re into that sort of thing), and spending more time indoors. Unfortunately, our homes contain a surprising number of airborne allergens, contaminants, and other pollutants, so if you want to freshen up the musty air in your house this autumn, it’s a good idea to invest in a high-quality air purifier.
Mold spores, dust mites, and ragweed are just a few of many things that can cause your allergies to flare up in the fall. If you suffer from allergies or just want to freshen things up around your home, we’ve picked out four great air purifier deals available on Amazon right now to help you breathe easy.
GermGuardian AC4825 3-stage air purifier
Kicking off the list of air purifier deals is the budget-friendly GermGuardian AC4825. Don’t let its price fool you: This three-stage air purifier boasts great filtration capabilities, with a charcoal pre-filter that captures odors and large particles, a true HEPA filter that takes care of 99.97 percent of airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns, and a third UV light filter that zaps germs and mold spores.
A clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 100 makes this unit suitable for spaces of up to 150 square feet. A 45 percent discount on Amazon shaves $67 off the price, letting you score the GermGuardian AC4825 for an affordable $83. If you don’t want to spend a ton of money, this is a great basic, three-stage air purifier that will take care of most peoples’ needs.
Honeywell HPA100 4-stage air purifier
Honeywell products are highly recommended by physicians, and for good reason. Like the GermGuardian AC4825, the Honeywell HPA100 features a CADR rating of 100, making it suitable for medium-sized rooms, but this purifier adds a fourth filtration function: Along with a true HEPA filter, carbon pre-filter, and germ/mold filter, the HPA100 features a “turbo” mode that can boost the unit’s power to quickly clear a room of smoke, odors, and other irritants.
The Honeywell HPA100 normally costs $140, but you can grab this excellent four-stage air purifier for $99 from Amazon and enjoy a nice 29 percent savings of $41. The white model is also available, for $110.
Winix 5300-2 3-stage air purifier
Winix is another household name in the world of air filtration, and its purifiers come with some unique features that put them ahead of much of the competition. The three-stage 5300-2 air purifier boasts a true HEPA filter along with Winix’s own PlasmaWave technology, which attacks airborne microbial pollutants and breaks them down on a molecular level.
The Winix 5300-2 is also a great choice for users who need something that can clear out a bigger space. This unit is CADR-rated for areas of up to 360 square feet, meaning that it can fully clean the air four times in a room that large — a must-have for people who suffer from allergies. The 5300-2 air purifier can be yours for $130 from Amazon after a $70 discount.
Winix WAC9500 Ultimate Pet 5-stage air purifier
Houses with furry family members have some extra needs when it comes to air filtration, and if you’re a pet owner, it’s hard to beat the Winix WAC9500. The aptly named Ultimate Pet air purifier boasts an impressive five-stage filtration system that includes a pre-filter, HEPA filter, CleanCel anti-bacterial filter, and an Advanced Odor Control filter, along with the PlasmaWave feature. Rather than having a single carbon filter for large particulates and odors, the WAC9500 splits the process up between two different stages to better manage hair, dander, and smells from your pets. It’s also CADR-rated for spaces as large as 360 square feet, so it’s great for medium to large living areas.
The Winix WAC9500 Ultimate Pet air purifier normally sells for $350, but for a limited time, you can grab this beefy air purifier for just $197 after a generous $153 discount off of its list price, making it the best of the air purifier deals on our roundup.
Don’t see anything you like? If none of these air purifier deals suit your needs, then be sure to take a look at our roundup of the five best indoor filtration units.
MORE DEALS
- Wake up on the right side of the bed with a sunrise alarm clock, now $101 off
- 8 hot deals on smart home devices that automate, control, and protect your home
- 5 awesome Blu-Ray deals you can score on Amazon right now
Looking for more great deals on home tech and other electronics? Check out our DT deals page to score some extra savings on our favorite gadgets.
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.