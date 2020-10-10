  1. Deals
Best Prime Day iPhone deals 2020

Although Prime Day isn’t for another couple of days, the Prime Day deals are already landing across the internet — and that includes the Apple iPhone.

After being delayed to October 13 and 14, the big event is now landing neatly between the Labor Day sales and Black Friday, and we’re anticipating a tide of some of the best bargains and discounts we’re likely to see before the year is out. We’re particularly excited about Apple deals, and if it’s time for a new smartphone, then read on to see everything we expect to see from 2020’s Prime Day iPhone deals — including some early bargains you can grab right now.

Today’s best Prime Day iPhone deals

Many Prime Day iPhone deals won’t be live until Prime Day itself, but as with all things Apple, these hugely popular mobile devices are always on sale somewhere. If you badly need a new phone, you probably need it soon, so if you can’t wait for Prime Day, then we’ve got your back with a selection of the best iPhone deals you can grab right now:

  • Apple iPhone SE (2020)Up to $170 off with trade-in
  • Apple Store Refurbished iPhones (Various Models)Up to $350 off
  • Apple iPhone XS 64GB (AT&T)$30 ($1/month) after credits with unlimited plan, was $900
  • Apple iPhone SE 64GB (2020, Cricket Wireless)$250 with number port-in, was $400
  • Apple iPhone 11 64GB (AT&T)$350 ($11.67/month) with qualifying activation, was $700
  • Apple iPhone XR 64GB (Straight Talk Wireless)$399, was $750
  • Apple iPhones (Various Models, T-Mobile)$300 to $1,000 back when you switch (some offers require eligible trade-in)
  • Apple iPhone 11 Pro & iPhone 11 Pro Max (Verizon)Up to $850 off with trade-in and new line, or $350 off without trade-in
Expires soon

Apple iPhone SE 256GB (2020)

$240 $400
The new iPhone SE has the heart of an iPhone 11, the body of an iPhone 8, and the price tag of an iPhone 6. Verizon's offering it for $10/month, and all you need is a new line on an unlimited plan.
Buy at Verizon
Expires soon

Apple iPhones - Various Models (Apple Store Refurbished)

Up to $300 off
Buying refurbished is a great way to save money if you're doing it from a trusted retailer, and it doesn't get much better than the Apple Store. These Apple-refurbished iPhones look and work like new.
Buy at Apple
WITH UNLIMITED PLAN
Expires soon

Apple iPhone XS 64GB (AT&T)

$30 ($1/month) after bill credits
The Apple iPhone XS is a perfectly sized smartphone that delivers stellar performance. Get it for next to nothing (after bill credits) when you buy it with an AT&T unlimited plan.
Buy at AT&T
Expires soon

Apple iPhone XR, 64GB

$450 ($15/month for 30 months)
The iPhone XR is last year's sub-flagship option, but it still performs great and touts a range of colorful designs, not to mention a solid camera.
Buy at AT&T
Expires soon

Apple iPhone 8, 64GB - for AT&T/T-Mobile (Renewed)

$233 $550
The Apple iPhone 8 may be three years old already, but it remains a solid iPhone up to this day. This renewed version comes with a 90-day guarantee. Compatible with AT&T and T-Mobile
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Apple iPhone 11 Pro 64GB (AT&T)

Up to $1,000 back
Switch, port-in your current number, and trade in your device to get up to $1,000 back towards an iPhone 11 Pro -- potentially letting you score it totally free (or at least for a very nice discount).
Buy at AT&T
WITH UNLIMITED PLAN
Expires soon

iPhone 11 - 128GB

$350 $700
Get the iPhone 11 for up to 50% off when you sign up for an eligible unlimited service with AT&T.
Buy at AT&T
WITH PORT-IN
Expires soon

Apple iPhone SE 2020 64GB (Cricket Wireless)

$250 $400
If you're looking to ditch the traditional carriers for a more economical prepaid service provider, then Cricket Wireless has the new iPhone SE on sale for a nice discount if you bring your number.
Buy Now
Expires soon

Apple iPhone XS, 64GB - Fully Unlocked (Amazon Renewed)

$474
The last-gen iPhone XS is still a treat, and you can save hundreds by buying a like-new Amazon Renewed model (arguably the best way to go if you want an unlocked device).
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Apple iPhone XR, 64GB - Fully Unlocked (Amazon Renewed)

$399
The XR remains one of the best and most affordable iPhones introduced by Apple. This particular model is Amazon Renewed with a 90-day warranty, bringing the price down even lower.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Up to $170 off with trade-in
Apple is giving up to $170 back towards its budget-friendly A13 Bionic-powered iPhone SE, and you can activate it right away with a carrier of your choice or just grab it unlocked to activate later.
Buy at Apple
Expires soon

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB (AT&T)

Up to $1,000 back
Switch, port-in your current number, and trade in your current device to get up to $1,000 back in bill credits towards the iPhone 11 Pro Max., with max discounts scoring you a device for just $100.
Buy at AT&T
Expires soon

Apple iPhone SE 64GB (2020, Total Wireless)

$349 $399
If you want to get your mitts on the cheapest new iPhone you can buy, the 4.7-inch 2020 iPhone SE, grab it for a bargain price.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB (AT&T)

$600 $1,000
New or current AT&T customers can grab the gold iPhone XS Max for a great price with a new line on unlimited, which is a fine deal for those who don't want to buy two phones to get a deal.
Buy at AT&T
Expires soon

Apple iPhone XS 256GB (Verizon)

$450 $1,050
The iPhone XS is a fantastic choice if you find the latest flagships a bit too pricey. This deal lets you score one for less when you buy from Verizon.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Apple iPhone X - 64GB - Space Gray (Renewed & Unlocked)

$399
The Apple iPhone X is still a fantastic phone if you're planning to switch to the iOS ecosystem. You can score an Amazon-renewed unlocked version today to save big.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Apple iPhone 8 Plus, 64GB, Silver - for AT&T/T-Mobile (Renewed)

$350 $450
Under the hood, the iPhone 8 Plus isn’t radically different than the iPhone X. It also performs similarly when it comes to its excellent camera and speedy wireless charging. AT&T and T-Mobile-ready.
Buy at Amazon
WITH PORT-IN
Expires soon

Apple iPhone XR 64GB (Cricket Wireless)

$400 $600
Apple launched a new category with the iPhone XR, offering most of the same features as its flagships, but for less. There are compromises in the screen and design, but this is still a great phone.
Buy Now
Expires soon

Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB (Unlocked, Amazon Renewed)

$553 $575
With its epic plus-sized screen, the Apple iPhone XS Max is a smartphone you can live in. Save hundreds on this unlocked Amazon Renewed model, allowing you to take yours to a carrier of your choosing.
Buy at Amazon

When are the best Prime Day iPhone deals?

Amazon reserves the juiciest deals for the official Prime Day calendar dates so keep your calendars free on October 13 and 14. However, starting the week before, Amazon regularly throws out some early discounts and Lightning Deals to give shoppers a taste of what’s coming on Prime day, so savvy shoppers should stay vigilant and keep their eyes peeled during this time.

Any Prime Day iPhone deals found among these “pre-sale” bargains are likely to be just as good as those found during the event itself, or close to it, so don’t hesitate to grab one that catches your eye if it’s a model you like being offered at a worthy price. Amazon keeps limited stock on hand for Prime Day — once they’re gone, they’re gone — so there’s a good chance that early deal you saw won’t pop up again during the official sale days. If by some chance it does and it’s cheaper, you can always return the one you bought and grab it again at the lower price thanks to Amazon’s generous return policy.

What Prime Day iPhone deals to expect

As far as what Prime Day iPhone deals to expect, the largest discounts are naturally going to be (for the most part) on the latest and most expensive flagship models. That’s the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max right now — particularly the latter two — but also keep your eyes open for deals on the last generation’s high-end units like the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, and on this year’s budget iOS offering, the iPhone SE (2020) which are still excellent phones with price tags to match.

Last-generation models get heavily discounted during these sales too because retailers like to clear shelves of older inventory to make room for new stuff. That’s doubly true now, with Apple poised to release this year’s new iPhone 12 at its fall launch event coming at the end of October. If you’re OK with buying a phone that’s a couple of years older (this also applies to newer budget-friendly models like the iPhone SE), it’s very likely you’ll see these among these Prime Day iPhone deals. Just remember that with these last-gen phones, time is of the essence — there’s no guarantee you’ll find them that cheaply again when that old stock is finally exhausted.

Should I shop on Prime Day or wait until Black Friday?

Black Friday and Prime Day are placed only a month apart from each other this year. So if these Prime Day iPhone deals run the product you want out of stock, there’s a good possibility that Amazon won’t have the time to restock in time for Black Friday or Cyber Monday. Since demand during Black Friday is also higher, anything you purchase will see large shipping delays and in some instances, delays that may last over a month, messing with your holiday gift-giving schedule come Christmas. We also don’t predict noticeable differences in prices for these iPhones between the two events so don’t let that hold you back from jumping on these Prime Day iPhone deals.

Are any Prime Day iPhone deals too good to be true?

If you’re buying anything from the Apple brand you have nothing to worry about. That said if you’re looking to buy iPhone accessories you might not always choose to buy your product from Apple. There are a lot of options out there for iPhone cases, screen protectors, and charging cables. Just make sure that whichever brand you choose to buy from has a decent rating and tons of positive customer reviews. Be sure to put in a little research before Prime Day so you know which brands you’re looking for and what kind of case or charging cable you want. You can also always check the best Prime Day iPhone deals available here as we do the research for you.

How to choose an iPhone

Prime Day iPhone Deals

There are a couple of iPhone models on the market and you’re probably wondering which iPhone is right for you. We’re here to help you decide. If you’re willing to spend the money, the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max are the best models currently available. They have a sleek, edge-to-edge display that rivals every other iPhone on the market. They also come equipped with the newest A13 Bionic processor and additional camera lenses so you can get the perfect shot, even when zoomed in. You can decide whether to go with the Pro or the Pro Max depending on what screen size is right for you. The Pro comes in at about 5.8 inches and the Pro Max at 6.5 inches, so if you prefer a bigger screen stick with the Pro Max. If you can’t wait for the iPhone 12 launch, this is the phone to have. That said, the Pro and Pro Max have a pretty hefty price tag and are consider a ‘luxury’ for most smartphone lovers.

If you’re looking for something a little more affordable, go with the iPhone 11. The iPhone 11 still boasts a beautiful LCD screen, albeit without HDR qualities. It also only carries two cameras but even then, it’s quite an upgrade from the iPhone XR. The iPhone 11 is also around $300 cheaper than the iPhone 11 Pro, so if you’re okay with making a few compromises on the display and camera abilities, this is the smartphone for you.

The iPhone XR has been on the market for two years and is still considered a pretty good iPhone — if you can get a decent discount on it. Since its price is only $100 less than that of the iPhone 11 it makes no sense to make the investment unless you see a substantial discount on it during Prime Day, lowering its price to below $500. This is because though the XR has many of the same features as the iPhone 11, its single camera, and lower battery life, don’t make it worth the price — especially if you can afford the extra $100 for the iPhone 11.

For those of you that hate Apple’s integrated Face ID, go with the iPhone SE (2020). The newest iPhone SE is an upgrade to Apple’s older iPhone 8. Like the iPhone 8, it features a small screen and thick bezel but carries the newer A13 processor, which is a clear upgrade. The Retina HD display is great too and there’s a lot to love about the single-lens camera. Though the camera is not as advanced as the Pro and you’re missing out on a longer battery life, the iPhone SE(2020)  is a steal at $400 — that’s $600 cheaper than the iPhone Pro. If you’re sticking to a budget, this is the pick for you.

