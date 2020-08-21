  1. Deals
These are the best AT&T phone deals for August 2020

By

If you’re a current AT&T customer or you’re looking to switch carriers and are in the market for a new smartphone, you’ve come to the right place. As one of the “big four” U.S. network carriers, AT&T always has a bevy of enticing smartphone deals and sign-up offers that can save you hundreds — and we’ve hand-picked the best ones and rounded them up right here. These are the juiciest AT&T phone deals available this month, featuring discounts on everything from super-cheap (and even free) smartphones to the latest cutting-edge 5G-capable iOS and Android flagships. Read on.

Today’s Best AT&T Phone Deals

  • Apple iPhone SE 32GB (2016)Free with unlimited plan, was $150
  • Motorola Moto G7 Play 32GB (Prepaid)$79, was $200
  • Samsung Galaxy A71 128GB$150 ($5/month) with unlimited plan, was $600
  • Apple iPhone SE 64GB (2020)$150 ($5/month) with unlimited plan, was $400
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 128GB$300 ($10/month) with unlimited plan, was $1,000
  • LG Velvet 128GB$300 ($10/month) with unlimited plan, was $600
  • Apple iPhone 11 64GB$350 ($12/month) with unlimited plan, was $700
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (Pre-Order)Up to $1,000 back in bill credits with trade-in
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN

Galaxy Note 20 5G 128GB

Up to 1,000 back in bill credits
Expires soon
The stunning new Galaxy Note 20 is up for pre-order, and AT&T is already offering it with a very tidy bill credit rebate -- up to $1,000 back -- for customers with an eligible trade-in.
Buy at AT&T
WITH UNLIMITED PLAN

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128GB

$450 $1,000
Expires soon
Samsung's new Galaxy S20 doesn't re-invent the wheel, and with a nearly bezel-less design this good, that's just fine. Grab it on an unlimited plan for less than a third of its normal price.
Buy at AT&T
WITH UNLIMITED PLAN

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G 128GB

$150 $600
Expires soon
Although overshadowed by the Galaxy S and Note devices, the A-series phones like the Galaxy A71 offer a ton of bang for the buck along with Samsung's solid build quality and great design.
Buy at AT&T

Apple iPhone SE 32GB (2016)

Free with unlimited plan
Expires soon
You can't beat a classic -- especially when it's free. Customers who sign up for an AT&T unlimited plan can score the 4-inch 2016 iPhone SE for no charge.
Buy at AT&T
WITH UNLIMITED PLAN

iPhone SE 64GB (2020)

$150 $400
Expires soon
The pocket-friendly 4.7-inch iPhone SE has the heart of an iPhone 11 in the body of an iPhone 8 with the price tag of an iPhone 6. Grab it with an AT&T unlimited plan and score it for even cheaper.
Buy at AT&T

Apple iPhone SE 64GB (2020, Prepaid)

$350 $400
Expires soon
If you want to get your mitts on the cheapest new iPhone you can buy, the 4.7-inch 2020 iPhone SE, but want to go the prepaid route, you can grab this AT&T-locked model at a modest discount.
Buy at Walmart

Motorola Moto G7 Play (Prepaid)

$79 $200
Expires soon
If you don't want to sign up for a plan right away to get a deal, this carrier-locked prepaid deal lets you grab the budget-friendly (but very impressive Moto G7 Play for super cheap.
Buy at Walmart
WITH UNLIMITED PLAN

iPhone 11 128GB

$350 $700
Expires soon
Get the iPhone 11 for up to 50% off when you sign up for an eligible unlimited service with AT&T.
Buy at AT&T
WITH UNLIMITED PLAN

LG Velvet 5G 128GB

$300 $600
Expires soon
Grab LG's sleek new 5G-capable flagship, the aptly named Velvet, for half price when you sign up for an unlimited plan.
Buy at AT&T

Apple iPhone 7 32GB (Prepaid)

$199 $449
Expires soon
If you like the smaller iPhones of yesteryear but the new 2020 iPhone SE is still beyond your budget, this prepaid iPhone 7 might be the cheapest Apple smartphone you can buy outright in 2020.
Buy at Walmart
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN

Apple iPhone 11 Pro 64GB

Up to $400 off
Expires soon
If you want Apple's latest flagship and have a device you want to trade in, AT&T is offering up to $400 back on the awesome iPhone 11 Pro.
Buy at AT&T

How to choose a new phone

Shopping for a new smartphone can be exciting (especially if it’s been awhile since you’ve enjoyed the feeling of a new phone in your hands), but given the number of devices and brands on the market in 2020, it can quickly turn into a headache. If you’re trying to choose a new mobile handset but find yourself suffering from decision paralysis, it’s necessary to narrow things down a bit. The first step is deciding how much you are willing to spend.

Smartphones run the gamut in terms of pricing, from super-cheap no-frills devices to cutting-edge handsets with super-high-resolution displays, advanced camera modules, and 5G network connectivity. If you’re on a really tight budget, these AT&T phone deals can even get you a free device with certain unlimited plans if you’re willing to opt for something older like the 2016 iPhone SE. On the other hand, the latest flagships will set you back closer to $1,000 — if you can’t score a discount, that is.

Next, determine which software ecosystem you want. If you’ve already got your heart set on iOS, that narrows things down as of course there is only one company making iPhones — Apple. If you prefer Android, however, you’ve got quite a few more options: LG, Google, and Samsung are the biggest makers that spring to mind (although we’d be remiss if we failed to mention the numerous “flagship alternative” brands like Motorola, OnePlus, and TCL, to name just a few). Android and iOS are so similar in 2020 that this choice will likely come down to which one most people in your social circle use, as well as what other devices, such as iPads, that you own.

Using the same OS as your friends and family means that you can enjoy app commonality (for instance, iPhone users get to take advantage of all the features of iMessage and FaceTime). If your social network is evenly split between iOS and Android users, then just pick whichever you personally prefer; if you truly have no preference here, just spring for the best phone you can get that meets your budget. Chances are that it will be an Android device as these are generally a better value overall. That said, AT&T phone deals and newer devices like the 2020 iPhone SE also offer a lot of value for iOS fans who are on a budget.

