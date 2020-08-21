If you’re a current AT&T customer or you’re looking to switch carriers and are in the market for a new smartphone, you’ve come to the right place. As one of the “big four” U.S. network carriers, AT&T always has a bevy of enticing smartphone deals and sign-up offers that can save you hundreds — and we’ve hand-picked the best ones and rounded them up right here. These are the juiciest AT&T phone deals available this month, featuring discounts on everything from super-cheap (and even free) smartphones to the latest cutting-edge 5G-capable iOS and Android flagships. Read on.

Apple iPhone SE 32GB (2016) — Free with unlimited plan, was $150

— was $150 Motorola Moto G7 Play 32GB (Prepaid) — $79, was $200

— was $200 Samsung Galaxy A71 128GB — $150 ($5/month) with unlimited plan, was $600

— was $600 Apple iPhone SE 64GB (2020) — $150 ($5/month) with unlimited plan, was $400

— was $400 Samsung Galaxy S20 128GB — $300 ($10/month) with unlimited plan, was $1,000

— was $1,000 LG Velvet 128GB — $300 ($10/month) with unlimited plan, was $600

— was $600 Apple iPhone 11 64GB — $350 ($12/month) with unlimited plan, was $700

— was $700 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (Pre-Order) — Up to $1,000 back in bill credits with trade-in

How to choose a new phone

Shopping for a new smartphone can be exciting (especially if it’s been awhile since you’ve enjoyed the feeling of a new phone in your hands), but given the number of devices and brands on the market in 2020, it can quickly turn into a headache. If you’re trying to choose a new mobile handset but find yourself suffering from decision paralysis, it’s necessary to narrow things down a bit. The first step is deciding how much you are willing to spend.

Smartphones run the gamut in terms of pricing, from super-cheap no-frills devices to cutting-edge handsets with super-high-resolution displays, advanced camera modules, and 5G network connectivity. If you’re on a really tight budget, these AT&T phone deals can even get you a free device with certain unlimited plans if you’re willing to opt for something older like the 2016 iPhone SE. On the other hand, the latest flagships will set you back closer to $1,000 — if you can’t score a discount, that is.

Next, determine which software ecosystem you want. If you’ve already got your heart set on iOS, that narrows things down as of course there is only one company making iPhones — Apple. If you prefer Android, however, you’ve got quite a few more options: LG, Google, and Samsung are the biggest makers that spring to mind (although we’d be remiss if we failed to mention the numerous “flagship alternative” brands like Motorola, OnePlus, and TCL, to name just a few). Android and iOS are so similar in 2020 that this choice will likely come down to which one most people in your social circle use, as well as what other devices, such as iPads, that you own.

Using the same OS as your friends and family means that you can enjoy app commonality (for instance, iPhone users get to take advantage of all the features of iMessage and FaceTime). If your social network is evenly split between iOS and Android users, then just pick whichever you personally prefer; if you truly have no preference here, just spring for the best phone you can get that meets your budget. Chances are that it will be an Android device as these are generally a better value overall. That said, AT&T phone deals and newer devices like the 2020 iPhone SE also offer a lot of value for iOS fans who are on a budget.

