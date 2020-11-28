Best Black Friday Fitbit deals 2020: Fitbit Charge 4 and Fitbit Versa 3

This year’s Black Friday deals may have started early, but millions took advantage of the best day to get some great deals. If you’re in the market for a brand new Fitbit, you’ll still find plenty of Black Friday Fitbit deals available, giving you the chance to snag a new fitness wearable for less, as Cyber Monday arrives.

For the best deal going on right now, take a look at this discount on the Fitbit Charge 4.

How to choose a Fitbit during Black Friday

When it comes to looking at the best fitness trackers, Fitbit’s devices consistently rate highly. That’s partly because it offers so many different options, so there’s generally always a choice for you. However, it can feel overwhelming. As always, consider your budget first of all. Fitbits are available at very different prices so there’s sure to be a good option for every budget.

It’s also worth considering why you want a Fitbit. All Fitbits track your daily steps, calorie burn, and other basic features. However, some can do a little more like monitoring your heart rate or even working as more of a smartwatch.

Overall, our favorite pick is the Fitbit Charge 4. It’s lightweight, thin, and stylish, and has great battery life. It also tracks all the basic statistics you’ll want to monitor including your heart rate. A built-in GPS can be useful too if you want to see where you’ve been walking or running.

Alternatively, if you’re on more of a budget, then something like the Fitbit Inspire 2 is a better option. You miss out on a built-in GPS, but otherwise, it has all the key features you could need including heart rate monitoring. During the sale season, you may even be able to pick up an older Fitbit Inspire if you don’t mind missing out on a few essential options in exchange for big savings.

If you’re purchasing for a child then the Fitbit Ace 2 is a no-brainer choice providing a similar experience to the original Fitbit Inspire but with all the advantages of a rugged design so your child won’t damage it so easily. It also offers advanced parental controls so you can keep an eye on your child’s progress.

Don’t forget about Fitbit’s smartwatch range either. The Fitbit Versa 3 is a stylish smartwatch that has only recently been launched and offers a lot for the price. It’s not quite as competent as a ‘full’ smartwatch like an Apple Watch but it offers enough to keep most fitness-focused users happy. There’s also the latest Fitbit Sense which aims to be far more advanced than other fitness wearables and to compete more so with Garmin smartwatches. It’s expensive but a potentially good bet if you’re keen on the Fitbit ecosystem and need more advanced tracking.

How much should you spend on a Fitbit on Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

Compared to other brands, you don’t need to spend a lot to get a lot of Fitbit. Fitbit’s activity bands tend to get big discounts, and you can expect to grab one of these for under $100. The newer Fitbits, like the Fitbit Sense, are seeing small drops, but if you’re willing to buy an older tracker then you can grab a much larger discount. The Fitbit Versa 2 is still a great tracker, and you can grab a Special Edition model for a steep discount.

Are some Fitbit deals too good to be true?

While we’d love to say that all the retailers taking part in Black Friday have your best interests at heart, that’s not always going to be true. While outright fraud is rare as long as you stick to recognized and well known retailers, it’s worth keeping in mind that not every deal is worth your time, never mind your money. Black Friday is an excellent way for many retailers to sell off overstock, and that includes some models that are gathering dust because, well, they might not be particularly good.

What’s your best weapon against buying an inferior product? Knowledge. Make sure you do your research on any and all models you’re considering, and read as many reviews (from both professional reviewers and real-world users) as possible, so you know exactly what you’re buying. Also, don’t let yourself be carried away by the sales. Retailers know how sales make people feel, and they feed into that with ticking timers and low stock alerts — don’t let them push you into a purchase you’re not sure about.

Where to find the best Fitbit sales

Amazon Black Friday : Amazon loves to discount the most popular tech out there and that’s sure to be the case with Fitbits.

: Amazon loves to discount the most popular tech out there and that’s sure to be the case with Fitbits. Best Buy Black Friday : Best Buy has a wide range of Fitbit models to choose from and always has good deals on your favorite wearables.

: Best Buy has a wide range of Fitbit models to choose from and always has good deals on your favorite wearables. Walmart Black Friday: Another retailer with some great Black Friday deals, Walmart is big on price cuts.

