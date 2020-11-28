Best Black Friday Fitbit deals 2020: Fitbit Charge 4 and Fitbit Versa 3

  1. Deals

This year’s Black Friday deals may have started early, but millions took advantage of the best day to get some great deals. If you’re in the market for a brand new Fitbit, you’ll still find plenty of Black Friday Fitbit deals available, giving you the chance to snag a new fitness wearable for less, as Cyber Monday arrives.

Not sure if a Fitbit is for you? There are plenty of great Black Friday smartwatch deals out there, too, if you’d rather have a full smartwatch or, alternatively, you can check out the many Black Friday Apple Watch deals we’re seeing spring up in time for the big day.

For the best deal going on right now, take a look at this discount on the Fitbit Charge 4.

Best Black Friday Fitbit deals

Here are our favorite deals available right now.

Here are more deals, in case you’re looking for something a bit different.
Expires soon

Fitbit Versa 3

$200 $230
With built-in GPS, leave your phone at home and get active with the Versa 3. It has 6 + days battery life, so you'll never run out of juice, and fully charges in just 12 minutes.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Fitbit Versa 2

$129 $200
Ready to get fit? The Versa 2 tracks your heart rate, sleep, and workouts, with a streamlined interface and built-in Amazon Alexa. You can set it up to send you personalized fitness reminders, too.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Fitbit Versa 2 with Liquid Glass Screen Protector and Fitbit Aria Air

$188 $245
Pick up this bargain bundle and get the Fibit Versa 2 to track your workouts, sleep, and heart rate, plus a liquid glass screen protector and the Fitbit Aria Air digital bathroom scale.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Fitbit Inspire 2

$69 $100
This fitness tracker's 10-day battery life means you don't need to worry about running out of juice, and it boasts in-built sleep tracking, plus fitness tracking for a range of activities.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Fitbit Ionic

$189 $250
An oldie but goodie in the smartwatch arena, the Fitbit Ionic still has mucho caché and carries an impressive activity tracking ecosystem coupled with a host of modern smartwatch functionalities.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Fitbit Versa 2 Special Edition

$150 $200
If you've ever wanted to make the move to Fitbit, you can't go wrong with the special edition of the Fitbit Versa 2. It does everything the classic Versa 2 can do with an additional boost in style.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Fitbit Charge 4 Activity Tracker GPS + Heart Rate

$100 $150
With the Fibit Charge 4 you can check your heart rate, calories burned, and the time, plus listen to your favorite tunes and track your pace and distance on your morning run.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Fitbit Sense Smartwatch

$280 $330
If you've ever wanted a personal doctor, the Fitbit Sense smartwatch is the next best thing, packed with a myriad of health monitoring features to keep the health-savvy at their best possible shape.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Fitbit Versa Lite

$129 $160
The only fitness tracker you'll ever need, the Versa Lite has heart-rate and sleep monitoring, over 15 exercise modes to track your workouts, and a lightweight, swimproof design (to 50 metres).
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Fitbit Charge 4 Special Edition Activity Tracker GPS + Heart Rate

$120 $170
With the Fitbit Charge 4 you can check calories burned, track your running pace and distance, monitor your heart rate, and even listen to music, while the reflective band is great for night-time runs.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Watch Strap for Fitbit Inspire - Rose Gold

$49 $70
Need a new strap for your Fibit Inspire? This rose gold mesh stainless steel strap is the ideal choice - it's comfortable, lightweight, and features an adjustable clasp for the perfect fit.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Fitbit Ace 2 Activity Tracker

$50 $70
With the Ace 2, kids can focus on living a healthy life. Best of all, this fitness tracker is perfect at delivering messages of encouragement when they hit their goals.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Fitbit Inspire 2 with Extra Printed Bloom strap and Fitbit Aria Digital Scale

$145 $180
Bag this bargain bundle and get fit with a Lunar White Fitbit Inspire 2 with 10-day battery life, an extra Bloom printed strap, and a white Fitbit Aria Digital Scale.
Buy at Best Buy
REFURBISHED
Expires soon

Fitbit Versa (Renewed)

$115 $162
With on-screen workouts to motivate you, trackers for activity, sleep, and heart-rate, and an impressive four days of battery life, this is the Versa for you if wellness is your priority.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Fitbit Inspire 2 and ZAGG InvisibleShield Ultra Clear Screen Protector

$77 $115
Pick up a bargain with this Fitbit bundle, which includes the Inspire 2 fitness tracker and an ultra clear screen protector from Zagg to keep your device looking as good as new.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Fitbit Versa Special Edition

$170 $200
This special edition of the popular Versa smartwatch features a charcoal woven band that is much more comfortable to wear over longer periods of time.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Woven Small Watch Band for Fitbit Versa 2 and Versa Lite - Pink

$32 $40
Show off your Fitbit Versa 2 with this pink woven band. With perforated notches you can adjust it for the perfect fit, while the polyester reflective strip provides visibility for night-time workouts.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Fitbit Ionic in Slate Blue/Burnt Orange

$243 $250
The Ionic is the fitness smartwatch for the music lover. It has GPS to accurately track your workout, and space for over 300 songs so you can listen to your jam while you get fit.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Charging Cable for Fitbit Versa 2

$18 $20
Charge your Fitbit Versa 2 with ease thanks to this handy charging cable, which features a raised edge to hold your watch securely, and USB-A connector, so you can use it in various settings.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Charging Cable for Fitbit Inspire/Inspire HR and Ace 2

$16 $20
Keep your Fitbit Inspire, Inspire HR, or Ace 2 juiced and ready for anything with this handy, easily portable 3cm charging cable which features USB connectivity.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Polyester Small Watch Strap for Fitbit Charge 4 - Midnight

$26 $35
Jazz up your new Fitbit Charge 4 or swap out your old strap with this cool woven polyester strap in midnight blue. Its soft texture ensures all-day comfort and it boasts a distinctive pattern.
Buy at Best Buy

How to choose a Fitbit during Black Friday

When it comes to looking at the best fitness trackers, Fitbit’s devices consistently rate highly. That’s partly because it offers so many different options, so there’s generally always a choice for you. However, it can feel overwhelming. As always, consider your budget first of all. Fitbits are available at very different prices so there’s sure to be a good option for every budget.

It’s also worth considering why you want a Fitbit. All Fitbits track your daily steps, calorie burn, and other basic features. However, some can do a little more like monitoring your heart rate or even working as more of a smartwatch.

Overall, our favorite pick is the Fitbit Charge 4. It’s lightweight, thin, and stylish, and has great battery life. It also tracks all the basic statistics you’ll want to monitor including your heart rate. A built-in GPS can be useful too if you want to see where you’ve been walking or running.

Alternatively, if you’re on more of a budget, then something like the Fitbit Inspire 2 is a better option. You miss out on a built-in GPS, but otherwise, it has all the key features you could need including heart rate monitoring. During the sale season, you may even be able to pick up an older Fitbit Inspire if you don’t mind missing out on a few essential options in exchange for big savings.

If you’re purchasing for a child then the Fitbit Ace 2 is a no-brainer choice providing a similar experience to the original Fitbit Inspire but with all the advantages of a rugged design so your child won’t damage it so easily. It also offers advanced parental controls so you can keep an eye on your child’s progress.

Don’t forget about Fitbit’s smartwatch range either. The Fitbit Versa 3 is a stylish smartwatch that has only recently been launched and offers a lot for the price. It’s not quite as competent as a ‘full’ smartwatch like an Apple Watch but it offers enough to keep most fitness-focused users happy. There’s also the latest Fitbit Sense which aims to be far more advanced than other fitness wearables and to compete more so with Garmin smartwatches. It’s expensive but a potentially good bet if you’re keen on the Fitbit ecosystem and need more advanced tracking.

How much should you spend on a Fitbit on Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

Compared to other brands, you don’t need to spend a lot to get a lot of Fitbit. Fitbit’s activity bands tend to get big discounts, and you can expect to grab one of these for under $100. The newer Fitbits, like the Fitbit Sense, are seeing small drops, but if you’re willing to buy an older tracker then you can grab a much larger discount. The Fitbit Versa 2 is still a great tracker, and you can grab a Special Edition model for a steep discount.

Are some Fitbit deals too good to be true?

While we’d love to say that all the retailers taking part in Black Friday have your best interests at heart, that’s not always going to be true. While outright fraud is rare as long as you stick to recognized and well known retailers, it’s worth keeping in mind that not every deal is worth your time, never mind your money. Black Friday is an excellent way for many retailers to sell off overstock, and that includes some models that are gathering dust because, well, they might not be particularly good.

What’s your best weapon against buying an inferior product? Knowledge. Make sure you do your research on any and all models you’re considering, and read as many reviews (from both professional reviewers and real-world users) as possible, so you know exactly what you’re buying. Also, don’t let yourself be carried away by the sales. Retailers know how sales make people feel, and they feed into that with ticking timers and low stock alerts — don’t let them push you into a purchase you’re not sure about.

Where to find the best Fitbit sales

  • Amazon Black Friday: Amazon loves to discount the most popular tech out there and that’s sure to be the case with Fitbits.
  • Best Buy Black Friday: Best Buy has a wide range of Fitbit models to choose from and always has good deals on your favorite wearables.
  • Walmart Black Friday: Another retailer with some great Black Friday deals, Walmart is big on price cuts.
