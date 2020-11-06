  1. Deals

The huge surge in demand for online shopping this year has led retailers to change up the holiday sale game a bit, and 2020’s Black Friday deals are already starting to go live. Computers are always a hot item during this annual stretch of holiday blowout sales and there are some already great Black Friday Microsoft Surface deals available, so if you’re after some of the best Windows machines on the market today, then we’ve got everything you need to score one at a discount.

You don’t have to limit your search to Microsoft Surface deals, however. There are also a ton of great Black Friday laptop deals and Black Friday tablet deals on tap from the big online retailers, with plenty more coming down the pike as the day itself approaches.

Best Black Friday Microsoft Surface deals
Expires soon

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 Touchscreen (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,749 $2,199
Don't have a Prime membership? Don't sweat it: This is a fantastic discount on the high-end Surface Laptop 2 that boasts beefy specs for just about any workload you can throw at it.
Buy at Adorama
Expires soon

Surface Pro 7 With 12.3-inch Touch Screen With Black Type Cover

$699 $959
Want the mobile and desktop experience without having to buy a keyboard separately? Then here's your chance: This Surface Pro 7 comes with a 12.3-inch touchscreen and a Type Cover.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Microsoft Surface Pro X (Microsoft SQ1 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB) Wi-Fi + 4G LTE

$1,079 $1,299
The Surface Pro X is the sleek new re-design of the Surface Pro that we've been hoping for, packing Microsoft's new SQ1 chipset and a larger 13-inch touchscreen.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Microsoft Type Cover for Surface Pro 5

$119 $130
The Type Cover keyboard case is for the third, fourth, and fifth-gen Microsoft Surface Pro (will not fit later models). It clicks in easily to transform your tablet to a laptop in an instant.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Microsoft Surface Duo 128GB (Unlocked)

$1,350 $1,400
Folding phones are a thing again, and despite some (understandable) compromises, the Microsoft Surface Duo impresses with its world-class build quality and beautifully executed hinged design.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Microsoft Surface Go Type Cover

$77 $100
If you already have a 10-inch Surface Go but lack a keyboard, then this specialized Type Cover is hard to pass up at this price.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD) with Type Cover Keyboard

$795 $1,030
If you want the latest Surface Pro but want the boosted power of an 10th-gen Intel Core i5 processor and a bundled Type Cover, then this is a great deal on a mid-range Pro 7.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Microsoft Surface Dock 2

$179 $260
The Surface Dock 2 is a must-have accessory if you have a Surface notebook or tablet. It allows you to turn your laptop into a desktop workstation and connect multiple peripherals.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Microsoft Surface Arc Mouse

$53 $68
Microsoft's Surface Arc is a sleek, wireless mouse that's a perfect companion for your computer. It has a foldable and unique arch-based design that is easy to carry and comfortable to use.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 (Intel Core i5, 4GB RAM, 128GB)

$749 $999
The older fifth-gen Surface Pro is not a bad pick if you're not fussy about having the latest bleeding-edge tech and are hunting around for the best value.
Buy at Newegg
Expires soon

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,495 $1,699
This beefed-up version of the Surface Laptop 3 packs one of AMD's excellent Ryzen 5 APUs along with boosted RAM for great overall performance.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Microsoft Surface Pro Signature Type Cover

$128 $160
This is the original Type Cover keyboard for later-gen Surface Pro models such as the Surface Pro 6. It will also fit the fifth-gen Surface Pro.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,595 $1,899
Who says you can't have desktop capabilities with a tablet computer? With the Surface Pro 7, you can have it all: Portability, 512GB of storage, 16GB of RAM, and a 10th-gen Intel Core processor.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 – 10th Gen Intel Core i5 - 8GB Memory - 128GB SSD

$700 $900
If you don't need the keyboard but want some boosted power, this is a nice deal on the latest Surface Pro 7 with a better CPU and more RAM than the entry-level model.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Microsoft Surface Pen

$69 $100
The Surface tablets don't come with a stylus, but thankfully, the Surface Pen isn't too expensive -- especially when it's on sale.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 (Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$699 $899
The Surface Pro 6 is almost two years old now, but it's still a great device -- and an even better value now in the wake of the new Surface Pro 7 and Pro X.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Surface Laptop 3 (Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB) + Microsoft 365/Creator Pack Platinum

$1,599 $1,740
Grab this excellent Surface Laptop 3 configuration along with a year's worth of Microsoft 365 Personal and the Creator Pack Platinum software bundle for a very nice discount.
Buy at Adorama

How to choose a Microsoft Surface device during Black Friday

With everything from featherweight ultrabook laptops to tablets and 2-in-1s, the Microsoft Surface lineup has something for pretty much everybody. When choosing the Surface device that’s right for you, a good first step is to decide what type of computer you want. Do you need a more traditional laptop, a Windows tablet, or a 2-in-1 convertible that can pull double duty as both?

The star of the Surface stable is the Surface Pro line, which happens to feature our favorite Surface devices. In fact, when paired with a Type Cover Keyboard, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is actually our top pick for the best 2-in-1 laptop right now, beating out more traditional models — if you can call these convertible laptops “traditional” — like the Dell XPS. There’s also the Microsoft Surface Go 2 to consider, and the 12-inch Surface Pro 7 and sleeker (but slightly less powerful) 13-inch Surface Pro X are easy to recommend to most people, too, due to this versatility; you can use it as a standalone tablet or a laptop, although one of our recurring complaints is that the Type Cover Keyboard has to be purchased separately. However, Black Friday Microsoft Surface deals are a great chance to score both in a bundle and save.

If you want something a bit cheaper, then the 10-inch Surface Go is a solid Windows tablet if iPads aren’t your thing. It’s definitely built more like a tablet than a 2-in-1 (even if it can be used with its own Type Cover Keyboard), so temper your expectations when it comes to hardware performance. On the laptop side of the spectrum sits the Microsoft Surface Laptop, which boasts a more traditional design, and the cutting-edge Microsoft Surface Book 2-in-1. These are legitimate laptops that come with either 13- or 15-inch screens, and the Surface Book is unique among 2-in-1s in that the display, rather than folding backwards on a 360-degree hinge, can be completely separated from the keyboard for use as a tablet.

The Microsoft Surface laptops are typically more expensive than the Surface Pro tablets, which is something to bear in mind if you’re on the fence about whether you need a more standard computer keyboard. For most users, something like the Surface Pro 7 paired with a Type Cover might be a better (and more budget-friendly) option, but the new 12-inch Surface Laptop Go is a viable choice if you’re on a budget but want a laptop that threads the needle between the pricier Surface laptops and more affordable Surface tablets. Whatever your needs are, though, these Black Friday Microsoft Surface deals are your surest way to save on one before 2021.

Where to find the best Microsoft Surface sales

Amazon Black Friday: Amazon is running daily Holiday Dash deals from now through November 19 — the last Thursday before Thanksgiving — but Surface deals from this retailer might be somewhat scarce. Nonetheless, they do pop up on Amazon more frequently than some other Windows laptops, so check back every day to see if any Black Friday Microsoft Surface deals are among them.

Best Buy Black Friday: In contrast to Amazon, Best Buy is one of the best places to find Surface bargains online. These Windows laptops and 2-in-1s are marked down on Best Buy pretty much year-round (one of our favorites being the Surface Pro 7 and Type Cover bundle), making this retailer one of the hottest outlets for finding the best Black Friday Microsoft Surface deals in 2020.

Walmart Black Friday: Walmart sits somewhere in between Amazon and Best Buy when it comes to offering the best Black Friday Microsoft Surface deals this year, but there are some available. Many third-party sellers also sell on Walmart and are offering their own discounts, too, particularly on the Surface Book and Surface Laptop models.

