 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Ninja Black Friday: Tracking the latest blender and air fryer deals

Noah McGraw
By

The best Black Friday deals are a great time to update your kitchen with some fancy new appliances. We’re finding a lot of great Best Buy Black Friday deals on Ninja products right now. There are great deals on the Ninja toaster ovens, blenders, ice cream makers, and of course dozens of great Black Friday air fryer deals. Here are our favorite deals on Ninja brand kitchen appliances that you can shop right now.

Top 5 Ninja Black Friday Deals

Ninja Mega Kitchen System 72-ounce blender — $100, was $200

We named the Ninja Mega Kitchen System the “most versatile blender” on our list of the best blenders of 2022. That’s because it has several different cup sizes available, and functions as both a food processor and a blender. You can make mini personal smoothies with the single-serve cup, cut up to 64 ounces of veggies in a rounded bowl, or make smoothies for the whole house with the large 72-ounce cup. It even mixes dough!

Ninja Air Fryer Max XL — $100, was $170

Ninja Air Fryer with wings and sauce.

This large air fryer is perfect for a first-timer. It’s got everything Ninja’s standard air fryer has, but with a larger capacity. It’s great for chicken wings, french fries, or other large-batch foods. It has a 5.5-quart ceramic basket, and can reach temperatures of 450 degrees. It has half a dozen modes, including some surprises like air roast and dehydrate. We recommend setting the broiling rack in the basket and trying the air broil function for extra crispy wings.

Related

Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 10-quart XL 2-Basket Air Fryer — $130, was $250

Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 10-quart XL 2-Basket Air Fryer on a white kitchen counter with a variety of air fried foods.

The dual-basket air fryer is everything you love about Ninja’s standard air fryer, but doubled. It has two 5-quart baskets, giving you a lot more versatility. Need to cook 10 quarts of french fries? Easy. Want to cook chicken breast at 350 degrees and french fries at 420 degrees at the same time? Done. It still contains all the standard Ninja air fryer modes, so you can roast, bake, fry, broil, reheat, and dehydrate.

Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker — $150, was $230

Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker.

If you want to make your own ice cream at home, you need a quality machine. This Ninja CREAMi has seven different modes, so you can make almost any frozen treat you could want. You can make ice cream, sorbet, gelato, milkshakes, smoothies, and more. It’s dishwasher safe, so there’s no messy cleanup. Now you can turn almost any food into ice cream.

Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven — $150, was $240

Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven on a kitchen counter with pizza and wings.

If the basket-style air fryer isn’t enough for you, consider this Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fryer Oven. It’s shaped more like a traditional toaster oven, so you can cook larger dishes in it, like entire chicken dinners or one-pan vegetable meals. It has a few modes that the basket air fryer doesn’t have, including toast and bagel, so it can even replace the toaster on your counter. It even flips onto its back side to take up less room while you’re not using it.

More Ninja Black Friday Deals

LiveLast updated November 25, 2022 4:30 AM

    Editors' Recommendations

    Topics
    Walmart Black Friday Air Fryer Deals: What to buy before it’s gone
    Chefman  8-Quart Turbo Fry  Stainless Steel Air Fryer on a white counter with cooked dishes.
    This Instant Pot is $50 at Walmart, and it’s flying off the shelves
    Instant Pot Duo Plus multi cooker on the counter
    This cupboard-sized air fryer is $35 at Walmart today
    Instant Pot Vortex Air Fryer multifunction oven with smart programs on a white background.
    Best oven deals for November 2022
    cooking on the frigidaire gallery fgif3036tf induction range self cleaning oven 1
    Best Black Friday gaming laptop deals: Save on Alienware and Razer
    Best Black Friday Gaming Laptop Deals
    Black Friday headphone deals: Bose QuietComfort 45, Sony WH-1000XM5
    Best Black Friday Headphone Deals
    Best Black Friday Chromebook deals: Get a laptop for $79
    Best Black Friday Chromebook deals
    Best Black Friday iPad deals: save on tablets and accessories
    Best Black Friday iPad Deals 2022
    The best Black Friday deals for 2022
    Black Friday Deals Best Sales 2022
    Best Sony TV Black Friday Deals: Early sales to shop now
    A Sony television sits in a futuristic-looking living room.
    Best 55-inch TV Black Friday Deals: Early sales to shop now
    An LG 55-inch A2 Series 4K OLED Smart TV sits in a living room.
    Best 85-inch TV Black Friday Deals: Early sales to shop now
    sony 49 inch 4k tv deal walmart december 2020
    Best 50-inch TV Black Friday deals: Early sales to shop now
    The Samsung 50-inch QN90B QLED 4K Smart TV hangs on a wall in a living room.