Ninja Black Friday: Tracking the latest blender and air fryer deals

The best Black Friday deals are a great time to update your kitchen with some fancy new appliances. We’re finding a lot of great Best Buy Black Friday deals on Ninja products right now. There are great deals on the Ninja toaster ovens, blenders, ice cream makers, and of course dozens of great Black Friday air fryer deals. Here are our favorite deals on Ninja brand kitchen appliances that you can shop right now.

Ninja Mega Kitchen System 72-ounce blender — $100, was $200

We named the Ninja Mega Kitchen System the “most versatile blender” on our list of the best blenders of 2022. That’s because it has several different cup sizes available, and functions as both a food processor and a blender. You can make mini personal smoothies with the single-serve cup, cut up to 64 ounces of veggies in a rounded bowl, or make smoothies for the whole house with the large 72-ounce cup. It even mixes dough!

Ninja Air Fryer Max XL — $100, was $170

This large air fryer is perfect for a first-timer. It’s got everything Ninja’s standard air fryer has, but with a larger capacity. It’s great for chicken wings, french fries, or other large-batch foods. It has a 5.5-quart ceramic basket, and can reach temperatures of 450 degrees. It has half a dozen modes, including some surprises like air roast and dehydrate. We recommend setting the broiling rack in the basket and trying the air broil function for extra crispy wings.

Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 10-quart XL 2-Basket Air Fryer — $130, was $250

The dual-basket air fryer is everything you love about Ninja’s standard air fryer, but doubled. It has two 5-quart baskets, giving you a lot more versatility. Need to cook 10 quarts of french fries? Easy. Want to cook chicken breast at 350 degrees and french fries at 420 degrees at the same time? Done. It still contains all the standard Ninja air fryer modes, so you can roast, bake, fry, broil, reheat, and dehydrate.

Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker — $150, was $230

If you want to make your own ice cream at home, you need a quality machine. This Ninja CREAMi has seven different modes, so you can make almost any frozen treat you could want. You can make ice cream, sorbet, gelato, milkshakes, smoothies, and more. It’s dishwasher safe, so there’s no messy cleanup. Now you can turn almost any food into ice cream.

Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven — $150, was $240

If the basket-style air fryer isn’t enough for you, consider this Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fryer Oven. It’s shaped more like a traditional toaster oven, so you can cook larger dishes in it, like entire chicken dinners or one-pan vegetable meals. It has a few modes that the basket air fryer doesn’t have, including toast and bagel, so it can even replace the toaster on your counter. It even flips onto its back side to take up less room while you’re not using it.

