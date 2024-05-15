 Skip to main content
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Ninja sale: Get up to 25% off air fryers, grills, blenders, and more

By
A woman looks at the food cooking in the Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 indoor electric grill.
Ninja

Ninja is one of the best-known kitchen appliance brands, and it offers everything from blenders to pizza ovens that almost perfectly recreate the real thing. That said, they can get quite expensive, so we’re happy to see that there’s a great sale happening right now on various Ninja appliances. We’ve collected a few of our favorite deals below, but it’s well worth checking out everything on offer, and if you can’t really find what you’re looking for, check out these great Vitamix deals and Instant Pot deals for some offers from other great brands.

What you should buy in Best Buy’s Ninja Sale

One of the most versatile tools in any kitchen is a blender, and Ninja has a pretty solid choice in the form of the Ninja Professional Plus Blender DUO with Auto-IQ. It comes with two blades for you to work with, a crushing blade and an extraction blade, which let you make smoothies, and Ninja even throws in two single-serve cups with spout lids to take said smoothies with you. It also has a 72-ounce pitcher for you to use, and the whole bundle is rather than the usual $150.

Of course, another thing that’s pretty versatile in any kitchen is an air fryer, but for this one, we’d suggest something a bit different: the Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 Digital Air Fry. Big enough to fit a 13-inch pizza, this is a great option if you’re the type of person who likes to cook large quantities or try new things like pizza. It can function as an oven, a fryer, a toaster, a baker, a broiler, and a few other things, but probably one the best features is that it flips up for storage, which is perfect for those who don’t have a big kitchen or counters. It’s also quite heavily . We also have a round-up of some of our favorite air fryer deals if you want to check that out, too.

On the other hand, if you prefer a more traditional experience, you might want to check out Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Grill & Smoker. While it doesn’t work with gas, it is an electric grill, but it also has the additional benefit of having a smoker that you can use pellets with to give whatever you’re cooking that extra little kick. The only downside is that you can only use Ninja wood pellets, so you do have to take that into account, but you can get .

