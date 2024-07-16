Wow. This Ninja air fryer cooks over 5 quarts of food for $90

If you’re the type of person who can’t stand the thought of cooking, trust us, you’re not alone. Fortunately, we’ve been seeing a lot of air fryer deals in the lead-up to Amazon’s Prime Day sales event, and we clocked a fantastic deal on a Ninja air fryer: For a limited time, you can purchase the Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer XL for just $90. Normally priced at $160, you can put that extra $70 toward some of your favorite fried foods!

Why you should buy the Ninja air fryer

Ninja is one of our favorite small appliance brands. Known for everything from blenders and food processors to pressure cookers, Ninja has a long-standing reputation as a brand that puts a lot of thought into the kitchen companions they develop. In the case of the AF150, the company went to great lengths to deliver an air fryer that puts the competition to shame. First and foremost, you’re getting a 5.5-quart non-stick cooking basket. That’s enough real estate for up to three heaping pounds of French fries!

Whether you’re cooking up poultry, fish, mozzarella sticks, or anything in between, you’ll have five different cooking presets to choose from, including Air Fry, Air Roast, Bake, Reheat, and Dehydrate. Not only is there a preset for pretty much any type of meal you can think of, but the AF150 can push up to 1,750 watts. When you’re in the middle of a cook cycle, you can also adjust temperature and time with the handy adjusters located on the front of the appliance.

We were pleased to learn that the cooking basket and removable crisper plate are simple to clean and dishwasher-safe. Now that Prime Day deals are in full swing, it’s hard to say just how long this promo is going to last. That being said, if you’re looking to take the toil out of your meal prep, you can save $70 when you purchase the Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer XL for $90 as part of the Amazon sales event. And while you’re at it, why not have a look at some of the best Prime Day Instant Pot deals we tracked down today!