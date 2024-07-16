 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Wow. This Ninja air fryer cooks over 5 quarts of food for $90

By
Ninja Air Fryer on Table
Ninja

If you’re the type of person who can’t stand the thought of cooking, trust us, you’re not alone. Fortunately, we’ve been seeing a lot of air fryer deals in the lead-up to Amazon’s Prime Day sales event, and we clocked a fantastic deal on a Ninja air fryer: For a limited time, you can purchase the Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer XL for just $90. Normally priced at $160, you can put that extra $70 toward some of your favorite fried foods!

Why you should buy the Ninja air fryer

Ninja is one of our favorite small appliance brands. Known for everything from blenders and food processors to pressure cookers, Ninja has a long-standing reputation as a brand that puts a lot of thought into the kitchen companions they develop. In the case of the AF150, the company went to great lengths to deliver an air fryer that puts the competition to shame. First and foremost, you’re getting a 5.5-quart non-stick cooking basket. That’s enough real estate for up to three heaping pounds of French fries!

Whether you’re cooking up poultry, fish, mozzarella sticks, or anything in between, you’ll have five different cooking presets to choose from, including Air Fry, Air Roast, Bake, Reheat, and Dehydrate. Not only is there a preset for pretty much any type of meal you can think of, but the AF150 can push up to 1,750 watts. When you’re in the middle of a cook cycle, you can also adjust temperature and time with the handy adjusters located on the front of the appliance. 

We were pleased to learn that the cooking basket and removable crisper plate are simple to clean and dishwasher-safe. Now that Prime Day deals are in full swing, it’s hard to say just how long this promo is going to last. That being said, if you’re looking to take the toil out of your meal prep, you can save $70 when you purchase the Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer XL for $90 as part of the Amazon sales event. And while you’re at it, why not have a look at some of the best Prime Day Instant Pot deals we tracked down today!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
This simple, 1-person air fryer is $18 at Best Buy for Cyber Monday
Bella Pro Series - 2-quart analog air fryer on a counter with several dishes of cooked food.

If you still have items on your lists of "must-buy" and "would-like-to-buy" products, today is the last day you'll find the greatest selection of Cyber Monday deals. Air fryers, the kitchen countertop appliances that help you prepare fried foods with little or no cooking oil, are one of the most sought product categories this year, as was the case in the past two years. Tracking the hottest Cyber Monday air fryer deals, we found a gobsmacking deal for the 2-quart Bella Pro Series analog air fryer on Best Buy. For its Cyber Monday sale, Best Buy is discounting the 2-quart Bella Pro air fryer by 60%. Instead of the regular $45 price -- a bargain itself -- the Cyber Monday price tag is $18, a $27 savings. Don't wait on this one because we cannot imagine this deal will last long before selling out.

Why you should buy the Bella Pro Series 2-quart air fryer
We track air fryer deals year-round and for the cost savings alone the 2-quart Bella Bella Pro airy fryer is a noteworthy value at full retail price. You can use it to cook up to 1.7 pounds of food for one or two people. You're not limited to air frying with this Bella model, either, because you can also use it to broil, bake, roast, and reheat food, all with little or barely any oil. You'll save time and energy when the Bella Pro's 1,200-watt circular heat technology preheats up to 50% faster than a regular oven.

Read more
Ninja Black Friday: Tracking the latest blender and air fryer deals
A woman roasts a chicken and air-fries French fries in the dual baskets of the Ninja Foodi DZ401 DualZone XL Air Fryer.

The best Black Friday deals are a great time to update your kitchen with some fancy new appliances. We're finding a lot of great Best Buy Black Friday deals on Ninja products right now. There are great deals on the Ninja toaster ovens, blenders, ice cream makers, and of course dozens of great Black Friday air fryer deals. Here are our favorite deals on Ninja brand kitchen appliances that you can shop right now.
Top 5 Ninja Black Friday Deals
Ninja Mega Kitchen System 72-ounce blender -- $100, was $200

We named the Ninja Mega Kitchen System the "most versatile blender" on our list of the best blenders of 2022. That's because it has several different cup sizes available, and functions as both a food processor and a blender. You can make mini personal smoothies with the single-serve cup, cut up to 64 ounces of veggies in a rounded bowl, or make smoothies for the whole house with the large 72-ounce cup. It even mixes dough!

Read more
This massive air fryer oven is $70 off at Best Buy today
bella pro series toaster oven air fryer deal best buy february 2021 plus

 

Not everybody has a kitchen big enough to have a full-blown oven, which can sometimes be problematic if they like to bake pastries, heat food, or even cook a whole meal. This is where air fryers come to the rescue, and while not being the same thing as a full oven, they can achieve pretty similar results. If you've been looking for a good deal on an air fryer, Best Buy has you covered with $70 off the Bella Pro Series 12.6-quart Digital Air Fryer Oven, bringing it down to a pretty reasonable $80 from its normal price of $150.

Read more