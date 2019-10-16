If you’re in the market for a new smartphone, then this could be the best time of the year to buy. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are expected to be home to a ton of awesome smartphone deals on both flagship phones and budget devices alike.

Whether you want to replace a slowing, scuffed handset, snag something snazzy for a loved one, or just “treat yo’ self” to an upgrade there are deals to be had. Leave the frenzied in-store shopping to the desperadoes, grab yourself a nice drink, kick back and relax, as we guide you to all the unmissable deals on the best smartphones, and the deepest cuts on affordable phones.

We’ve got a hotline to the biggest retailers and we’re sifting through the price cuts, filtering out the duds, and serving up the nuggets of gold right here. If you’re searching for the best Black Friday smartphone deals, this is where you’ll find them.

Looking to find more of the best deals beyond smartphones? You need to check out our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals pages.

Black Friday smartphone deals to expect

We’re expecting some great smartphone deals on Black Friday, including deals on flagship phones and more budget-friendly device. Perhaps the phones that will get the biggest discounts are last-generation phones. Don’t worry though — just because the phones are a year old, that doesn’t mean that they’re not worth buying. In fact, when it comes to value-for-money, previous-generation phones are probably the way to go. It’s likely we’ll see deals on phones like the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9, as well as the Google Pixel 3 and iPhone XS and XS Max.

We may also see some current-generation phone deals, too. While the Pixel 4 and iPhone 11 Pro just launched, they may still get some impressive discounts. That’s along with phones like the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10.

Black Friday smartphone deals we saw last year

Last year, we saw a ton of awesome deals on smartphones for Black Friday. For starters, we got hundreds of dollars off of a range of Samsung phones, including the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9, which were the flagship phones at the time. We saw a ton of deals on iPhones too. The iPhone 8 was a popular device and saw discounts as high as $400 — which is pretty impressive. There were also deals on the iPhone XS, so if you’re hoping for an iPhone 11 Pro deal this year, you might be in luck. The Google Pixel 3 also got some impressive discounts.

Smartphone deals going on right now

Can’t wait for a new phone? There are some great deals going on right now — and if you find the right deal for you, it might be worth simply buying now and not worrying about it on Black Friday. Here’s a rundown of some of the best smartphone deals available right now.

