Best cheap Bose speaker deals for April 2021

By

When it comes to home audio brands, Bose is one of the best. Audio enthusiasts know the brand for its high-quality audio options for use in home sound setups. Cheap Bose speakers and head-fi aren’t always easy to come by, however. Whether you’re after some great Bluetooth speaker deals from one of the best in the business or you need something a little bigger for your home stereo or theater system, we’ve got all the best Bose speaker deals here.

Looking for more Bose ear candy? Check out these headphone deals as well.

Today’s best Bose speaker deals

  • Bose SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth Speaker$179, was $199
  • Bose TV Speaker Soundbar$224, was $249
  • Bose Home Speaker 500 Wireless Smart Speaker$229, was $299
  • Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Bluetooth Speaker with Charging Cradle$278, was $328
  • Bose Home Speaker 500 with SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker$328, was $398
Expires soon

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Bluetooth Speaker with Bose Charging Cradle

$328
Score the excellent SoundLink Revolve+ 360-degree Bluetooth smart speaker along with a handy charging cradle that lets you quickly juice it up when you need to.
Buy at Adorama
Expires soon

Bose Home Speaker 500 with Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker

$328 $398
With both the Home Speaker 500 and the compact SoundLink Micro, this Bose Bluetooth speaker bundle gives you everything you need for both the home and your travels.
Buy at Adorama
Expires soon

Bose SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth Speaker

$179 $199
Looking for fully immersive audio on the move? The Bose SoundLink Revolve is the Bluetooth speaker for you. It's water-resistant too and can last for 12 hours on a single charge. What's not to love?
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Bose TV Speaker Soundbar

$249
If you need a soundbar system to augment your movie nights on the TV, you can't go wrong with the Bose TV Speaker soundbar from one of the world's leading sound designers.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Portable Bluetooth Speaker

$249 $299
The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ is one of the best speakers that brings undeniable sonic performance into a travel-friendly package. Take it on the go or use it as your main home Bluetooth speaker.
Buy at Amazon

How to choose a Bluetooth speaker

Bose Home Speaker 500
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

As one of the top names in the home audio market, Bose’s speaker offerings range from compact wireless speakers to full-sized units designed for stereos and home theater systems. Most of the Bose speaker deals you’ll find online are for its ever-popular Bluetooth speakers, though, and chances are good that these are what you’re shopping for.

This is premium hardware, and it goes without saying that cheap Bose speakers aren’t exactly common. Thankfully, there are almost always Bose speaker deals to be found year-round, especially during seasonal sales. You can generally expect to pay anywhere from $80 to $300 for the most popular models when they’re on sale, with discounts between $30 and $100 being fairly regular. The size of these discounts naturally scales up with the price of the speakers. You’ll also want to settle on the features you want and which ones you can live without, such as built-in voice controls or streaming capabilities.

Shoppers prone to decision paralysis will be glad to know that Bose isn’t one of those brands that offer a bunch of similar products at identical price points — once you’ve got a budget in mind, it’s pretty easy to narrow down your choices. In the sub-$200 price bracket, you’ll find compact Bluetooth speakers like the Bose SoundLink Micro and SoundLink Mini as well as larger cheap Bose speakers like the SoundLink Color II. These are straightforward (but of course, well-made and nice-sounding) Bluetooth speakers without too many bells and whistles. This is reflected in their prices, as these models typically go for around $100-$170 when not on sale.

Moving above those cheap Bose speakers toward the $200-$250 price range brings us to the SoundLink Revolve and Revolve+ which, with their 360-degree design similar to that of the Amazon Echo, are great Bluetooth speakers for enjoying room-filling sound. The Bose Home Speaker 300 is another excellent option in this range and also offers 360-degree sound output along with built-in Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for the smart home crowd.

If your budget for Bose speaker deals is around $300-$350, then you’re squarely in top-tier territory with models like the Bose Home Speaker 500 and Bose Portable Smart Speaker. These pack the best drivers for delivering the highest-quality sound as well as smart features like Alexa and built-in streaming capabilities from services like Spotify and Pandora. The Home Speaker 500 is a great choice if you’re looking for a Bose speaker for your home, whereas the Portable Smart Speaker (as its name implies) is great for taking on the go.

Larger speakers, such as bookshelf speakers, soundbars, and floor speakers (the type you’d use for a home stereo or theater system) are a little more technically complicated than those of the Bluetooth variety. If you need some more info before shopping for Bose speaker deals for a larger sound system, check out our beginner’s guide to home audio.

