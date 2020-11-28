The Best Buy Black Friday sale is in full swing and there’s no shortage of fantastic Black Friday TV deals out there, but for each must-have television there are at least a half-dozen bad ones. This creates quite the predicament: You want to bag a bargain, but you don’t want to fall into taking home a HDTV, 4K TV, or 8K TV that’s missing something as crucial as smart software just because it was the cheapest. Fortunately, our experts have sifted through all of the models on offer to help you find the right one.
Our favorite Best Buy TV deal at the moment is this 50-inch Samsung 7 Series for only $330, marked down from the usual $350. It hasn’t been treated to the most substantial discount, but even when it isn’t on sale the Samsung 8 Series is a no-brainer, so the chance to take one home under sticker is not to be missed. Why? Because it’s a 4K TV, has HDR10+ to boot, and is decked out with smart software for one-click access to all the leading streaming services.
Best Buy Black Friday TV deals
One of the hottest TV sales at Best Buy today is a 70-inch Samsung 4K TV deal right now. See more discounts below:
75-Inch Samsung Class Q800T Series QLED 8K UHD Smart Tizen TV (QN75Q800TAFXZA)$3,300
43-Inch Samsung Class The Sero Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV (QN43LS05TAFXZA)$1,500
65-Inch Samsung Class The Frame Series 4K Smart TV (QN65LS03TAFXZA)$1,500
Toshiba TF-32A710U21 32-inch Smart HD TV - Fire TV Edition$120
65-Inch Samsung Class Q900TS Series LED 8K UHD Smart Tizen TV (QN65Q900TSFXZA)$4,000
50-Inch TCL Class 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV (50S434)$230
65-Inch LG Class UN7000 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV (65UN7000PUD)$500
58-Inch Samsung Class Q60T Series LED 4K Smart TV (TVQN58Q60TAFXZA)$698
77-inch Sony A9G 4K TV$3,300
65-inch Sony X750H 4K TV$600
65-Inch Samsung Class Q800T Series QLED 8K UHD Smart Tizen TV (QN65Q800TAFXZA)$2,300
55-Inch Samsung Class Q60T Series LED 4K Smart TV (QN55Q60TAFXZA)$598
75-inch TCL 8-Series 4K QLED Roku TV$2,000
43-inch Samsung TU7000 4K TV$268
65-Inch Sony Class A8H Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Android TV (XBR65A8H)$1,800
75-Inch Samsung The Terrace Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV (QN75LST7TAFXZA)$5,200
77-Inch LG Class GX Series OLED 4K Smart TV (OLED77GXPUA)$4,300
50-inch Toshiba LF621 4K TV$260
65-Inch Samsung Class Q90T Series LED 4K Smart TV (QN65Q90TAFXZA)$1,900
55-Inch Samsung Class Q90T Series LED 4K Smart TV (QN55Q90TAFXZA)$1,300
32-inch Toshiba 32LF221U21 HD TV (2020)$120
55-Inch Samsung Q900 Series LED 8K Smart TV (QN55Q900RBFXZA)$2,000
75-Inch Samsung Class The Frame Series 4K Smart TV (QN75LS03TAFXZA)$2,200
65-Inch Samsung The Terrace Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV (QN65LST7TAFXZA)$4,000
50-Inch Samsung Class The Frame Series 4K Smart TV (QN50LS03TAFXZA)$950
65-Inch LG Class GX Series OLED 4K Smart TV (OLED65GXPUA)$2,600
55-inch Samsung Q70T 4K TV$800
55-Inch Sony Class A8H Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Android TV (XBR55A8H)$1,500
65-inch TCL 8-Series 4K QLED Roku TV$1,300
70-Inch Samsung Class 6 4K Smart Tizen TV$530
55-Inch Sony Class A9G MASTER Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Android TV (XBR55A9G)$1,900
65-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV$478
Are all Best Buy Black Friday TV deals worth it?
No, they’re not. There’s one golden rule when shopping: If an offer is too good to be true, it probably is. This extends to Best Buy Black Friday TV deals. If there’s a 65-inch 4K TV on the shelves for only $300, there’s a reason. Chances are it’s devoid of fundamental features like smart software and HDR. By shopping through Digital Trends, though, you can rest assured you’re taking home a television that’s worthy of a place at the heart of your entertainment setup.
Our experts vetted each and every deal and only included the crème de la crème at each price point. This means all you need to do is decide on a screen size then choose the most expensive television that fits the bill, but still falls into your budget, from the list above. Can’t see something you like the look of? We’ve also rounded up all the best Black Friday TV deals the other leading retailers have to offer. There’s no harm in shopping around a bit.
