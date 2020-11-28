  1. Deals

Best Buy Black Friday TV deals: Top sales today

By

The Best Buy Black Friday sale is in full swing and there’s no shortage of fantastic Black Friday TV deals out there, but for each must-have television there are at least a half-dozen bad ones. This creates quite the predicament: You want to bag a bargain, but you don’t want to fall into taking home a HDTV, 4K TV, or 8K TV that’s missing something as crucial as smart software just because it was the cheapest. Fortunately, our experts have sifted through all of the models on offer to help you find the right one.

Our favorite Best Buy TV deal at the moment is this 50-inch Samsung 7 Series for only $330, marked down from the usual $350. It hasn’t been treated to the most substantial discount, but even when it isn’t on sale the Samsung 8 Series is a no-brainer, so the chance to take one home under sticker is not to be missed. Why? Because it’s a 4K TV, has HDR10+ to boot, and is decked out with smart software for one-click access to all the leading streaming services.

Best Buy Black Friday TV deals

One of the hottest TV sales at Best Buy today is a 70-inch Samsung 4K TV deal right now. See more discounts below:
Expires soon

75-Inch Samsung Class Q800T Series QLED 8K UHD Smart Tizen TV (QN75Q800TAFXZA)

$3,300 $4,300
Upgrade your watching experience with this Samsung 8K TV. Images are rich and vivid, complete with deep blacks and bright whites. All four sides of the TV have built-in speakers for total immersion.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

43-Inch Samsung Class The Sero Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV (QN43LS05TAFXZA)

$1,500 $2,000
With Quantum 4K chip and Dolby Digital tech, this TV will bring the cinema into your home. In addition to its quality audio and visuals is a smart functionality so you can easily browse content.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

65-Inch Samsung Class The Frame Series 4K Smart TV (QN65LS03TAFXZA)

$1,500 $2,000
With this TV, you're getting not just cinematic goodness but also a wall decor piece. It delivers content in stunning 4K visuals and can display artwork illustrations when on standby.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Toshiba TF-32A710U21 32-inch Smart HD TV - Fire TV Edition

$120 $180
For the cinephile on a budget with minimal space allowance, this 32-inch 720p Toshiba TV is a compact entertainment hub with the Fire TV library and smart capabilities for a fully packed movie night.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

65-Inch Samsung Class Q900TS Series LED 8K UHD Smart Tizen TV (QN65Q900TSFXZA)

$4,000 $5,000
Get blown away with the depth, sharpness, and richness of real 8K. This TV automatically converts content into incredible 8K and delivers great sound quality to match the amazing visuals.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

50-Inch TCL Class 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV (50S434)

$230 $350
Experience 4K goodness on the cheap with the TCL Class 4 series. It offers 4K UHD resolution with HDR which guarantees stunning visuals, along with Dolby Digital+ for full, rich audio.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

65-Inch LG Class UN7000 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV (65UN7000PUD)

$500 $550
Upgrade movie nights with this LG 4K TV. Its impressive audio-visual capacities are paired with the webOS platform which provides access to various popular streaming channels.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

58-Inch Samsung Class Q60T Series LED 4K Smart TV (TVQN58Q60TAFXZA)

$698 $800
Vibrant, clear, and crisp imagery -- that's what to expect with the Q60T series. It also features a convenient interface that provides easy access to apps and streaming services.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

77-inch Sony A9G 4K TV

$3,300 $4,500
If you've ever wanted a 4K TV fit for a director, this 77-inch Sony A9G 4K TV is arguably one of the most powerful options on the market, packed with OLED technology and a slew of other features.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

65-inch Sony X750H 4K TV

$600 $750
This 65-inch Sony X750H 4K TV is a reliable way to spend movie nights, featuring their X1 processor and X-Reality PRO engine for enchanting visuals no matter the content.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

65-Inch Samsung Class Q800T Series QLED 8K UHD Smart Tizen TV (QN65Q800TAFXZA)

$2,300 $3,200
Indulge in the mind-blowing 8K goodness of the Q800T series. It offers premium-quality visuals and sound, so you'll feel like you're watching in your own cinema. Action scenes are also blur-free.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

55-Inch Samsung Class Q60T Series LED 4K Smart TV (QN55Q60TAFXZA)

$598 $700
Aside from its incredible 4K picture quality, the Q60T series features a convenient interface which makes streaming and searching for entertainment a breeze.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

75-inch TCL 8-Series 4K QLED Roku TV

$2,000 $2,200
The 75-inch variant of TCL's 8 Series 4K Roku TV is the biggest and visually best option they've got in their catalog, packed with advanced HDR, surround sound, and world-class QLED technology.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

43-inch Samsung TU7000 4K TV

$268 $280
The Samsung TU7000 is a great budget option that manages to keep up in picture quality and setup as the big boys in the market, making it a small yet powerful entertainment hub for movies and gaming.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

65-Inch Sony Class A8H Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Android TV (XBR65A8H)

$1,800 $2,800
The Sony A8H series ensures magnificent visuals no matter the viewing angle. It also has the Dolby Atmos which emulates a surround sound field for an immersive watching experience.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

75-Inch Samsung The Terrace Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV (QN75LST7TAFXZA)

$5,200 $6,500
In the market for a 4K TV fit for your patio? The Samsung QN75LST7TAFXZA might just be what you're looking for with its outdoor-optimized QLED panel and IP55 weather-resistant rating.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

77-Inch LG Class GX Series OLED 4K Smart TV (OLED77GXPUA)

$4,300 $5,200
This TV has the a9 Gen 3 AI chip at its core which works to deliver stunning visuals and audio. It connects to the Wi-Fi and comes with virtual assistants for convenient streaming and control.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

50-inch Toshiba LF621 4K TV

$260 $380
Don't let its affordable price deceive you because this puppy is anything but cheap. Featuring a VA display and HDR, this 50-inch 2020 Toshiba 4K Fire TV is a great way to enjoy movie nights.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

65-Inch Samsung Class Q90T Series LED 4K Smart TV (QN65Q90TAFXZA)

$1,900 $2,500
Enjoy an immersive watching experience with this TV. Images look rich and vibrant and audio is directed where the action is, making it feel like you are part of the scene.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

55-Inch Samsung Class Q90T Series LED 4K Smart TV (QN55Q90TAFXZA)

$1,300 $1,700
The Q90T series uses Quantum HDR 12X which makes details and colors richer and more vibrant. There are also speakers that follow the sound of the action, ushering in a more immersive experience.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

32-inch Toshiba 32LF221U21 HD TV (2020)

$120 $180
Entertainment can come in any shape and size. For those looking for compact HD TV to complete their space-saving setup, 2020’s 32-inch Toshiba Fire TV can round it off with a film library in 720p.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

55-Inch Samsung Q900 Series LED 8K Smart TV (QN55Q900RBFXZA)

$2,000 $2,500
This TV uses a unique upscaling process to make sure that sound and visuals are delivered at their best. It also has a high refresh rate soaction sequences are shown clearly and with minimal blur.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

75-Inch Samsung Class The Frame Series 4K Smart TV (QN75LS03TAFXZA)

$2,200 $2,800
This Samsung TV has a powerful processor at its heart that's responsible for unleashing its full 4K prowess. It also doubles as wall decor when on standby mode and can display artwork illustrations.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

65-Inch Samsung The Terrace Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV (QN65LST7TAFXZA)

$4,000 $5,000
This TV features a QLED panel that's optimized for use in outdoor settings and other bright environments. It also boasts an IP55 rating which means it's resistant to water and dust.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

50-Inch Samsung Class The Frame Series 4K Smart TV (QN50LS03TAFXZA)

$950 $1,300
4K goodness meets art in this Samsung TV. It displays movies and shows in cinematic standard, and when not used for watching, it can be turned into a wall gallery.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

65-Inch LG Class GX Series OLED 4K Smart TV (OLED65GXPUA)

$2,600 $3,000
Powered by the a9 Gen 3 AI processor, this TV makes everything you hear and see smoother and more dynamic. It fully integrates with voice assistants for easier control, too.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

55-inch Samsung Q70T 4K TV

$800 $1,000
Packed with world-class HDR and QLED technology, this 55-inch Samsung Q70T 4K TV is a visually impactful option for enjoying any and all multimedia in stunning detail and vivid colors.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

55-Inch Sony Class A8H Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Android TV (XBR55A8H)

$1,500 $1,900
This TV boasts a self-illuminating screen to keep colors accurate and consistent plus X-Motion Clarity that reduces blur in high-speed action scenes. It also offers access to various apps and content.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

65-inch TCL 8-Series 4K QLED Roku TV

$1,300 $1,500
TCL's 8 Series 4K Roku TV is one of the best Roku TVs around, packed with QLED technology, Dolby Vision HDR, and other features to ensure you always get the most out of your content.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

70-Inch Samsung Class 6 4K Smart Tizen TV

$530 $750
This Samsung 4K TV unlocks hidden details at four times the quality of Full HD. Its smart platform is powered by Tizen which ushers in quick access to apps and streaming services
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

55-Inch Sony Class A9G MASTER Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Android TV (XBR55A9G)

$1,900 $2,500
This stunning 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV has 2160p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. While it comes with Android TV, it's also compatible with Apple AirPlay 2.
Buy at Best Buy
UNBEATABLE VALUE
Expires soon

65-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV

$478 $500
Want to take your home viewing to the next level? This Samsung NU6900 delivers eye-popping color, exceptional detail, and with Tizen OS on board, you'll never be short of 4K Ultra HD content to watch.
Buy at Best Buy

Are all Best Buy Black Friday TV deals worth it?

No, they’re not. There’s one golden rule when shopping: If an offer is too good to be true, it probably is. This extends to Best Buy Black Friday TV deals. If there’s a 65-inch 4K TV on the shelves for only $300, there’s a reason. Chances are it’s devoid of fundamental features like smart software and HDR. By shopping through Digital Trends, though, you can rest assured you’re taking home a television that’s worthy of a place at the heart of your entertainment setup.

Our experts vetted each and every deal and only included the crème de la crème at each price point. This means all you need to do is decide on a screen size then choose the most expensive television that fits the bill, but still falls into your budget, from the list above. Can’t see something you like the look of? We’ve also rounded up all the best Black Friday TV deals the other leading retailers have to offer. There’s no harm in shopping around a bit.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

