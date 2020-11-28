The Best Buy Black Friday sale is in full swing and there’s no shortage of fantastic Black Friday TV deals out there, but for each must-have television there are at least a half-dozen bad ones. This creates quite the predicament: You want to bag a bargain, but you don’t want to fall into taking home a HDTV, 4K TV, or 8K TV that’s missing something as crucial as smart software just because it was the cheapest. Fortunately, our experts have sifted through all of the models on offer to help you find the right one.

Our favorite Best Buy TV deal at the moment is this 50-inch Samsung 7 Series for only $330, marked down from the usual $350. It hasn’t been treated to the most substantial discount, but even when it isn’t on sale the Samsung 8 Series is a no-brainer, so the chance to take one home under sticker is not to be missed. Why? Because it’s a 4K TV, has HDR10+ to boot, and is decked out with smart software for one-click access to all the leading streaming services.

Best Buy Black Friday TV deals

One of the hottest TV sales at Best Buy today is a 70-inch Samsung 4K TV deal right now. See more discounts below:

Are all Best Buy Black Friday TV deals worth it?

No, they’re not. There’s one golden rule when shopping: If an offer is too good to be true, it probably is. This extends to Best Buy Black Friday TV deals. If there’s a 65-inch 4K TV on the shelves for only $300, there’s a reason. Chances are it’s devoid of fundamental features like smart software and HDR. By shopping through Digital Trends, though, you can rest assured you’re taking home a television that’s worthy of a place at the heart of your entertainment setup.

Our experts vetted each and every deal and only included the crème de la crème at each price point. This means all you need to do is decide on a screen size then choose the most expensive television that fits the bill, but still falls into your budget, from the list above. Can’t see something you like the look of? We’ve also rounded up all the best Black Friday TV deals the other leading retailers have to offer. There’s no harm in shopping around a bit.

