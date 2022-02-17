  1. Deals
Massive TVs are super cheap at Best Buy right now

The Super Bowl is over, and Best Buy is trying to get rid of its massive TV stock. They’ve discounted some Toshiba TVs by over a hundred dollars. If you want to stop watching sports and Netflix on a tiny screen, or you just have huge blank wall you need to cover, these 4K TV deals and Best Buy TV deals will help you save some cash.

Toshiba 65-inch C350 4K Smart Fire TV — $530, was $600

A Toshiba 65-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV.

One of the best 65-inch TV deals around is on the Toshiba C350 4K Smart Fire TV. Like all of the best 4K TVs, it produces a high-quality picture at four times the resolution of Full HD, which makes for an immersive, theater-quality viewing experience, especially at the 65-inch size. It even features Toshiba’s Regza Engine 4K, which combines with the LCD panel to bring even more stunning clarity to whatever you’re watching. This Toshiba 4K TV is also a Fire TV, which brings live, over-the-air TV, streaming channels, and all of your favorite apps together onto one convenient home screen. In addition to Fire TV, which gives you access to Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and other streaming services, the Toshiba 65-inch C350 4K Smart TV also works with Apple Airplay for sharing directly from your Apple device, as well Alexa, bringing the convenience of voice control to your home theater setup.

Toshiba 55-inch M550 4K Smart Fire TV — $500, was $800

A Toshiba 55-inch Class M550 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV.

The Toshiba 55-inch M550 4K Smart Fire TV is packed with features you don’t often find at such a great price point. Front and center is the 4K image quality, which features wide color gamut that delivers an expanded spectrum of color. It also features full-array local dimming, which separates the LEDs in the screen into smaller areas and gives the TV more control of the parts of the picture that need more or less lighting. This combines with 480 Motion Rate technology to create an immersive, smooth viewing experience whether you’re taking in the intensity of a football game or the fast-paced action of a movie. This Toshiba 55-inch 4K Smart TV has all of the access you could hope for in a smart TV, which includes built-in apps such as Disney+, Apple TV+, Netflix, and Hulu.

