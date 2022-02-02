Massive TVs are $500 during Best Buy’s 24-hour FLASH SALE

Tech lovers: prep yourself for a mad dash. Best Buy is having a flash sale on all sorts of great tech today, including laptops, headphones, gaming PCs, and most impressive of all, some giant 4K TVs in time for all of the Super Bowl parties that lie in wait. Among the 4K TV offerings are a pair of Toshiba 4K TVs, each going for only $500, which are some of the best 4K TV deals you’ll be able to track down before the big game. This is a 24-hour flash sale that ends tonight, so read onward for more information on these great Best Buy TV deals before this sale expires.

Toshiba 65-inch C350 4K Smart Fire TV — $500, was $600

One of the best 65-inch TV deals around is on the Toshiba C350 4K Smart Fire TV. Like all of the best 4K TVs, it produces a high-quality picture at four times the resolution of Full HD, which makes for an immersive, theater-quality viewing experience, especially at the 65-inch size. It even features Toshiba’s Regza Engine 4K, which combines with the LCD panel to bring even more stunning clarity to whatever you’re watching. This Toshiba 4K TV is also a Fire TV, which brings live, over-the-air TV, streaming channels, and all of your favorite apps together onto one convenient home screen. In addition to Fire TV, which gives you access to Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and other streaming services, the Toshiba 65-inch C350 4K Smart TV also works with Apple Airplay for sharing directly from your Apple device, as well Alexa, bringing the convenience of voice control to your home theater setup.

Toshiba 55-inch M550 4K Smart Fire TV — $500, was $800

The Toshiba 55-inch M550 4K Smart Fire TV is packed with features you don’t often find at such a great price point. Front and center is the 4K image quality, which features wide color gamut that delivers an expanded spectrum of color. It also features full-array local dimming, which separates the LEDs in the screen into smaller areas and gives the TV more control of the parts of the picture that need more or less lighting. This combines with 480 Motion Rate technology to create an immersive, smooth viewing experience whether you’re taking in the intensity of a football game or the fast-paced action of a movie. This Toshiba 55-inch 4K Smart TV has all of the access you could hope for in a smart TV, which includes built-in apps such as Disney+, Apple TV+, Netflix, and Hulu.

