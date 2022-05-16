Best Buy Gaming Laptop Deals: Game on the go from $700

The best gaming laptop deals are different from regular laptop deals as you’re looking for systems with very different hardware from the average laptop. Seeking out a great graphics card and display is just the start of things, which is why it’s important to know what to look for. We’ve tracked down all the Best Buy gaming laptop deals going on right now, with the popular retailer offering some great prices on equally great gaming laptops. Read on while we take you through everything you need to know.

ASUS TUF 17.3 — $700, was $1,000

Why Buy:

Great display

Plenty of storage

USB-C connections

Stylish look

Originating from one of the best laptop brands is a fantastic start for the ASUS TUF Gaming 17.3-inch laptop which packs a lot in for its low price for a gaming system. It offers an Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. The latter is a bit of a rare delight to see on gaming systems, especially at this price, so it’s fantastic to have plenty of storage for all your favorite games rather than needing to pick out only a couple.

The core of a gaming laptop is its graphics card and display. The ASUS TUF Gaming 17.3-inch laptop has a GeForce RTX 3050 Ti which may not be top of the range but is more than respectable enough as it’s part of the 30-series of graphics cards. To accompany it, the laptop also has a massive 17.3-inch full HD display that has a great refresh rate of 144Hz. That means that action looks incredibly smooth no matter how fast it may get. It’s ideal for playing fast-paced games without missing a beat.

The ASUS TUF Gaming 17.3-inch laptop looks great elsewhere too with its eclipse gray design that’s pretty sleek and slim for a gaming system. An RGB keyboard means it looks great in low-light situations, too. Other useful features include an HDMI output connection so you can plug it into a TV or monitor. It also has one USB Type-C connector with DisplayPort so there’s plenty of functionality here. Two-way A.I. noise cancellation makes it a great bet for playing games where you’re talking on voice comms. The ASUS TUF Gaming 17.3-inch laptop is a well-designed system for ensuring it does a lot without breaking the bank for avid gamers.

MSI GF65 — $800, was $1,100

Why Buy:

Plenty of storage

Good graphics card

Lightweight design

Speedy display

The MSI GF65 gaming laptop offers a lot to like while being very keenly priced. Unusually for a gaming laptop, it’s fairly lightweight. It weighs 4.1 pounds and measures just 0.9-inch thin. That might not sound great for a standard laptop but for a gaming system, that’s far sleeker than many of its competitors. If it’s important to be able to take your gaming laptop out and about with you regularly, a thinner design is a must. While it’s thin, it doesn’t miss out on key features either.

The MSI GF65 gaming laptop offers up an Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory. The latter might not be anything vast but 512GB of SSD storage will delight those who have checked far too many gaming laptops in this price range that offer just 256GB of storage. It’s more than enough for installing pretty much all your favorite games without worrying. The heart of a gaming laptop is its graphics card and the MSI GF65 gaming laptop has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 which is more than capable of dealing with the latest games. That’s further helped by the graphics card having 6GB of VRAM rather than the usual 4GB. In conjunction, a 15.6-inch full HD display offers a refresh rate of 144Hz so playing fast-paced games never causes any pesky motion blur or anything else unwanted like that.

Smartly made, the MSI GF65 gaming laptop also has dedicated thermal solutions in place for both the CPU and GPU with up to six heat pipes helping minimize the heat and maximizing the airflow of your system no matter how long you’re playing. This is a system that will last you a while with such cooling going to valiant efforts to ensure that you get the most from its well-chosen hardware.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus 14 — $1,250, was $1,550

Why Buy:

Great processor

Lots of storage

Fantastic display

Lightweight design

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus 14-inch gaming laptop is good enough that it’s bordering on being one of the best gaming laptops out there. All of its hardware is fantastic for gaming. It uses an AMD Ryzen 9 processor and teams that up with 16GB of memory so it’s sure to fly through whatever you plan on doing with it. Remarkably, it also has a fantastic 1TB of SSD storage which can be rarely beaten in a gaming setup. The ASUS ROG Zephyrus 14-inch gaming laptop also uses an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with 6GB of VRAM so it’s capable of playing all the latest games without a hitch. It’s even virtual reality ready if you feel like hooking it up to a virtual reality headset.

Elsewhere, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus 14-inch gaming laptop keeps going with cool features. While it might only have a 14-inch display, it’s a QHD one with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 so it looks fantastic. 100% sRGB along with a refresh rate of 120Hz further helps matters as it is ideal for any game you might feel like playing. It’s also pretty light, weighing 3.64 pounds and measuring just 0.7 inches thin. That’s where having a smaller screen proves useful, ensuring the ASUS ROG Zephyrus 14-inch gaming laptop is far more portable than most gaming setups.

Even the ASUS ROG Zephyrus 14-inch gaming laptop’s speakers are great. It has four speakers powered by Dolby Atmos technology so you feel far more immersed in the games you’re playing. A backlit keyboard means it looks stylish at all times too plus there’s a built-in fingerprint reader for added security. Expertly designed in every way, this is a gaming laptop that will suit you for a while to come, whether you’re gaming or working on the move.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 — $1,500, was $1,850

Why Buy:

Fantastic processor

Plenty of storage

Classy look

Excellent display

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 is a sleek and stylish system that will look as good in the board room as it does when in your gaming den. It’s powerful, offering an extensive array of specs that mean you’ll love playing all the latest games on it. It offers an Intel Core i9 processor along with 16GB of memory so it can multitask like a dream with plenty of power for helping you play all your favorite games. That’s further helped by its 1TB of SSD storage so running out of space becomes a thing of the past. Also, it has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with 6GB of VRAM so performance will be great.

Alongside all that, the good features keep on coming. For instance, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 has a 16-inch WQXGA display with a refresh rate of 165Hz so that action is always smooth even when it’s particularly fast-paced. The display has a resolution of 2560 x 1600 so you can see plenty on screen with an ultra-bright 500nits of brightness to ensure you never miss out on any key details. A response time of 3ms means your reactions are noticed near-instantly.

As well as that, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 is virtual reality ready so you can pair it up with a virtual reality headset. It also weighs just 4.19 pounds while measuring just 0.78-inch thin so it’s ideal for taking around with you rather than feeling restricted to keeping it at home. When you are at home, you can use its HDMI output to hook it up to a monitor or TV for even more screen space. A built-in fingerprint reader keeps all your data secure, while the keyboard also has one-zone RGB keyboard backlighting so it looks pretty cool. Finally, a Thunderbolt port proves super useful for connecting certain devices.

