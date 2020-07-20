Save $100 on the iPhone 11 at Best Buy when you activate today

Nobody likes paying full price for a new smartphone — and that’s especially true for those looking to buy one of the latest flagship devices. Discounts are often fleeting for these new phones, but the good news for bargain-hunters is that you can usually score a worthy deal by taking advantage of carrier promotions that are almost always available. Best Buy has an enticing offer right now on the iPhone 11, letting you save $100 through August 2 when you buy an iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max and activate with Verizon — and you can do it all online or in-store safely and easily.

The iPhone 11 series is Apple’s latest and greatest mobile flagship, and following recent smartphone trends, the Cupertino, California-based company released three devices instead of just two. The iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max are the premium models of Apple’s mobile stable with price tags to match: The 11 Pro comes with a starting sticker price of $1,000 (the larger 11 Pro Max will set you back an extra $100), following in the footsteps of previous releases like the iPhone X. Many people understandably don’t need that much phone, so Apple also released the more budget-friendly iPhone 11 alongside the Pro models, this one coming with a more reasonable $700 retail price.

All three phones are great and hit their marks just about perfectly. The iPhone 11 is a fantastic all-purpose phone, offering great performance, highly polished Apple build quality, and all-day battery life at a price that doesn’t make you wince. If you’re willing to pay for the upgrades of the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, though, then you do indeed get what you pay for; namely, gorgeous upgraded displays and the best camera modules to be found on any smartphone in 2020.

This $100 discount offer is valid from Monday, July 20, through the end of Sunday, August 2, and is exclusive to Verizon. You automatically get your discount when you purchase your iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max, and Best Buy will guide you through the process of activating it (either online or in-store) with no hassle and no worries.

