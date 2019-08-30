Best Buy Labor Day sale: Samsung Galaxy and Apple Watch deals

Labor Day weekend has arrived and all of the big retailers are dropping sales left and right. With huge discounts on 4K TVs, smartwatches, and laptops, now is a great time to snag some expensive tech on the cheap. Though the Walmart Labor Day sale is focusing largely on TVs, Best Buy is offering some decent price cuts on two of the most popular smartwatches on the market. Both the Samsung Galaxy Watch and Apple Watch have received $50 discounts for Labor day.

Apple Watch deals come and go fairly regularly, but this Best Buy Labor Day sale is definitely worth a look if you’ve been hoping to nab Apple’s latest smartwatch. Though you may want to wait for the Series 5 if you think you can hold out that long.

Apple Watch Series 4 — $50 off

Not only has the Apple Watch seen massive success despite underwhelming demand for smartwatches, but the Series 4 might also be Apple’s best product yet. The Series 3 was one of our favorite wearables, and the latest generation improves upon it in just about every way: It has all the polished aesthetics and build quality of predecessor, plus with an even better touchscreen and a superb and user-friendly interface that makes it a joy to use. Additionally, with Google’s Android-based Wear OS slowly dying, it looks like Apple’s WatchOS software will continue to dominate the market.

It packs a full suite of health and fitness functions including a heart rate monitor, automatic workout detection, pre-loaded exercise plans, and regular alerts and reminders which tell you when to move or relax. The watch also syncs seamlessly with Apple’s health app to regularly update and upload all your metrics for long-term progress and wellness tracking.

Samsung Galaxy Watch — $50 off

This 42mm Galaxy Watch is a bit on the large side, weighing 1.73 ounces. Despite its size, it fits the wrist nicely and remains one of the best smartwatches available. Rocking the same rotating bezel found in its predecessors, the Gear S3 and the Gear Sport, this watch is fun to navigate. It runs with Samsung’s own Tizen software which, in our opinion, is far better than Google’s Wear OS. The interface is well-organized, and icons and information are displayed in a logical fashion. You can reorder and customize apps and widgets with just a few presses and taps, as well as change the watch face’s color and design to your liking.

Normally priced at $330, the Samsung Galaxy Watch is down to just $280 for Best Buy’s Labor Day sale.

