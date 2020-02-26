Deals

Best cheap microwave deals for March 2020

Microwaves are one of the most used small appliances in a typical kitchen. Though you may not cook your whole dinner in them like people did when they first came onto the scene, they are still used frequently to warm up pizza, pop popcorn, melt butter, boil water, and more. When it comes to finding cheap microwave deals, we’ve got you covered. Since microwaves have been around for so long now, there are dozens of companies that make really great microwaves at reasonable prices. Whether you need a microwave for over your range or a stand-alone microwave for your kitchen counter, we have found some of the best offers on these small appliances for you.

Today’s Best Microwave Deals

  • Daewoo Countertop Microwave$50 ($9 off)
  • Insignia Compact Microwave$60 ($10 off)
  • Oster Countertop Microwave Oven$65 ($20 off)
  • Toshiba Multi-Function Microwave$130 ($20 off)
  • Samsung Countertop Microwave$138 ($31 off)
  • LG Over-the-Range Microwave$280 ($120 off)

Daewoo Countertop Microwave

$50 $59
Expires soon
This 0.7 Cu. Ft. microwave cook evenly due to the Dual Wave system. Featuring a turntable, wide cavity, 11 power cooking levels, and more.
Buy at The Home Depot

Samsung Countertop Microwave

$138 $169
Expires soon
This Samsung Countertop Microwave can handle large items. The sensor cooking technology delivers optimal results, and the ceramic enamel interior is scratch-resistant and easy to clean.
Buy at The Home Depot

Insignia Compact Microwave

$60 $70
Expires soon
With a compact design to save space on countertops, this Insignia also features 6 automatic cooking options, time and weight defrost, electronic controls, LED display, and more.
Buy at Best Buy

LG Over-the-Range Microwave

$280 $400
Expires soon
This microwave features an easy-to-clean interior, QuietPower ventilation system, sensor cooking, auto-defrost, and much more. One-touch controls and child lockout add convenience.
Buy at Best Buy

Toshiba Multi-Function Microwave

$130 $150
Expires soon
The Toshiba Multi-Function Microwave features a child safety lock feature,10 pre-programmed settings, an Air Fry menu, and more. The stainless steel interior is easy to clean as well.
Buy at Target

Oster Countertop Microwave Oven

$65 $85
Expires soon
This Oster Countertop Microwave Oven with rotating turntable features a digital time display, 11 different power levels, and 6 one-touch settings. It has a compact frame for easy storage.
Buy at Target

Microwave vs. Microwave Oven

A microwave oven is the same thing as a microwave plain and simple. When shopping for your new microwave, don’t let the different names fool you. Microwave is just a short way to say microwave oven, which is a small appliance that uses microwave radiation to cook food. In fact, a microwave is not an oven at all. An oven has a heating element inside, which heats the air inside and, in turn, heats the food inside.

Are Cheap Microwaves Safe?

Cheap microwaves are safe, bottom line. There is no reason to think that just because you have a more expensive microwave, it is safer than the more affordable model. According to the World Health Organization, when used according to manufacturers’ instructions, microwave ovens are reliable. This doesn’t negate the fact that several precautions need to be taken when using a microwave oven, but very few of the dangers have to do with the actual radiation the small appliance produces.

Most dangers associated with microwaves involve thermal burns and food handling. These are dangers that you will encounter whether you use a microwave while cooking or not. When it comes to microwaves being emitted outside of the actual microwave, the chance is slim. Microwave ovens are designed so that they only emit microwaves while they are on, and the door is closed. That being said, be sure to maintain your microwave properly because damaged doors and locking devices can mean radiation is escaping. Even cheap microwaves have doors and locking mechanisms to ensure that microwaves are not emitted outside of the actual appliance.

No matter whether your microwave is cheap, damaged, brand new, or in some other state, the food that you cook inside of it does not become radioactive, so you can dispel that myth any time someone brings it up. Absolutely no microwave energy remains in the food after the microwave oven is switched off.

