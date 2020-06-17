  1. Deals
These are the best cheap SSD deals for June 2020

Although traditional platter-based hard drives still have their place — especially when it comes to external hard drives — solid-state drives are quickly becoming the new standard for data storage. The reasons are obvious: SSDs are faster, simpler, and more reliable (due to the fact that they have no moving parts), and as the technology has matured, cheap SSD deals are abound today.

Whether you want an internal SSD for a PC build you’re working on or a portable external SSD to take your data on the go, there is sure to be a cheap SSD out there that perfectly meets your needs and budget. Here, we’ve put together an up-to-date list of the best SSD deals you can grab right now.

Today’s best SSD deals

  • Adata SU760 256GB 2.5-Inch Internal SSD$35, was $50
  • Teamgroup GX2 512GB 2.5-Inch Internal SSD$52, was $65
  • Western Digital Blue SN550 500GB M.2 Internal SSD$65, was $90
  • Crucial X8 500GB Portable SSD$90, was $120
  • Samsung SSD 860 EVO 1TB 2.5-Inch Internal SSD$150, was $200
  • SanDisk Extreme 1TB Portable SSD$170, was $250

Samsung 970 EVO Plus 500GB M.2 SSD

$120 $130
Expires soon
Our review team named the Samsung 970 EVO Plus the best internal solid-state drive, and is easily the best choice for anyone looking for the top-performing M.2 SSD.
Buy at Amazon

Western Digital Black SN750 250GB M.2 2280 Internal Gaming SSD

$63 $80
Expires soon
Blazing fast transfer speeds and gamer-friendly features make the Western Digital Black SN750 our favorite internal M.2-style SSD for gaming PCs.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung SSD 860 EVO 1TB 2.5 Inch Internal SSD

$150 $200
Expires soon
The Samsung 860 EVO has long been the gold standard in solid-state drives. They're pricey, but this deal lets you score a beefy 1TB unit for much less.
Buy at Amazon

Tramgroup GX2 512GB 2.5 Inch Internal SSD

$52 $65
Expires soon
At 512GB, the Teamgroup GX2 SSD is the ideal size for a solid-state system drive -- and it's available at the perfect price/performance sweet spot thanks to this deal.
Buy at Amazon

Western Digital Blue SN550 500GB NVMe M.2 2280 Internal SSD

$65 $90
Expires soon
With this discount, the 500GB WD Blue SN550 is an M.2 internal SSD that's priced similarly to traditional 2.5-inch hard drives.
Buy at Amazon

PNY Elite 240GB External Portable SSD

$65 $80
Expires soon
If you don't want to pay extra for storage space you don't need, the PNY Elite 240GB solid-state drive offers super-portable convenience and snappy USB 3.0 data transfer speeds.
Buy at Best Buy

SanDisk Extreme 1TB External Portable SSD

$170 $250
Expires soon
For an external solid-state that's both portable and ruggedized to survive life's adventures, it doesn't get much better than the SanDisk Extreme SSD with its shock- and water-resistant housing.
Buy at Best Buy

Adata SU760 256GB 2.5 Inch Internal SSD

$35 $50
Expires soon
If you're storage needs are modest (or you're pairing a solid-state system drive with a larger HDD), the 256GB Adata SU760 internal SSD is an incredible value.
Buy at Amazon

WD My Passport 512GB External Portable SSD with Hardware Encryption

$90 $130
Expires soon
The palm-sized Western Digital My Passport gives you the speed of an SSD in a pocket-friendly package, and even features built-in hardware encryption to keep your data safe.
Buy at Best Buy

Crucial 500GB X8 Portable SSD

$90 $120
Expires soon
Crucial has been offering portable storage solutions for years, and the 500GB X8 is a great USB-A and USB-C portable SSD for less than $100.
Buy at Newegg

How to choose an SSD

Computer hardware keeps getting better, faster, and smaller, and recent advances in data storage technology have also been impressive (even if hard drives admittedly aren’t as exciting as CPUs and graphics cards). The introduction of solid-state drives, so-named due to their lack of moving parts in contrast to older hard drives which store data on rotating platters, has sparked a small revolution by offering fast and reliable storage that delivers far greater read/write speeds than the HDDs of yesteryear.

Solid-state drives store data on static chips in a fashion not dissimilar to USB flash drives. Standard internal SSDs typically follow the 2.5-inch form factor that has been used in laptops for a while now (in contrast to the bulkier 3.5-inch HDDs often found in desktop PC towers), and given the smaller size of solid-state drives and the fact they’re much cheaper than they once were, there are also plenty of portable USB external SSDs on the market today.

For internal SSDs, you have two form factors to consider: A more traditional 2.5-inch drive or an M.2 stick. The 2.5-inch SSDs have been commonly found in laptops for years, but M.2 SSDs are becoming more popular. M.2 SSDs look almost like sticks of RAM and slot directly onto a computer’s motherboard — no SATA cables necessary. Their smaller design makes them ideal for laptops, and many laptops now feature these drives (although desktop PC builders are also increasingly using them as well).

Solid-state drives provide several advantages over traditional platter-based hard drives, but there is one notable drawback: storage capacity. More specifically, SSDs are more expensive per gigabyte than HDDs, meaning you’ll pay more for a solid-state than you would for a similarly sized hard drive. That’s the basic trade-off for the SSD’s enhanced read/write speeds and reliability.

If you have more demanding storage needs, a cost-effective solution to this problem is to buy a smaller SSD for use as your system drive (your operating system and primary software will be installed here to take advantage of the faster speeds) and pairing it with a larger HDD for storing bigger files. Many laptops even come with both a solid-state system drive and a hard storage drive, and it goes without saying that you can easily do this with a desktop PC build as well.

Another thing you’ll want to consider when shopping around for SSD deals is the manufacturer’s warranty. Even without moving platters, SSDs are still active parts of your computer that are constantly reading and writing data, and while they’re typically more reliable than HDDs, they can still fail. That’s not something that any of us wants to happen (not least of all because it often involves losing saved work and other important data), but buying from a reputable brand that offers a good warranty is something that’s usually worth the little bit of extra money you’ll pay.

