10 awesome (and cheap) vacuum cleaners for $100 or less

Keeping your floors clean around the home is a constant chore. Modern innovations have made this mundane task a little easier, thanks to newer lightweight materials, more efficient power sources, and even robotic smart technologies that are steadily replacing the clunky and heavy vacuums of yesteryear. We’ve rounded up the best cheap vacuum cleaners available on Amazon right now, from handheld dust busters to robot vacs, to bring your household cleaning regimen into the 21st century and save you some cash with an awesome and affordable vacuum.

Bissell Cleanview OnePass vacuum cleaner — $80 The corded Bissell CleanView vacuum is our favorite affordable option based on its no-frills simplicity and impressive suction power for its price. That power comes from Bissell’s OnePass cyclonic suction system, while the handheld TurboBrush makes it easy to clean areas like stairs and furniture upholstery. The bagless dustbin holds more than two liters and also features a washable filter for easy clean-up. You can grab the Bissell Cleanview Vacuum from Amazon for $80 with free shipping. See it

Dirt Devil Simpli-Stik 2-in-1 stick vacuum — $20 A stick vacuum is about as simple as you can get, and the aptly named Simpli-Stik offers a lot of convenience and value. This corded stick vac utilizes a 1.25 amp motor that delivers enough suction power for everyday cleaning jobs and weighs in at just four pounds. The body of the 2-in-1 stick vacuum cleaner also detaches and doubles as a handheld vac for even smaller jobs. When it comes to price, cheap vacuum cleaners don’t get much cheaper than this At just $20 after a 50 percent discount on Amazon, the Dirt Devil Simpli-Stik vacuum is easily the best value on our roundup. See it

Hoover WindTunnel 2 Rewind upright vacuum cleaner — $81 Cat and dog owners know how much of a mess their animals’ shedding can make, so if you need a vacuum cleaner with a bit of extra power for tackling pet hair, the heavy-duty Hoover WindTunnel 2 Rewind is for you. Multi-cyclonic air-powered WindTunnel 2 technology creates two suction channels to pull up deeply embedded dirt from carpets, as well as stubborn pet hair. It also includes two purpose-built tools for cleaning hair off of stairs, upholstery, and other surfaces. The Hoover WindTunnel 2 Rewind vacuum cleaner can be yours for $81 from Amazon after a 42 percent discount of $59. See it

Bissell Zing compact canister vacuum cleaner — $65 More compact vacuum cleaners like the Bissell Zing are a great alternative to full-sized uprights, especially for smaller areas or anywhere where you have to move the vacuum around a lot. The Zing punches well above its weight, with a cyclonic suction system and three-stage filters that ensure no dirt or dust escapes into the air. The long hose is also considerably easier to maneuver than a standard bulky upright vacuum. The small but mighty Bissel Zing bagless canister vacuum cleaner is available on Amazon for $65. See it

Armor All 2.5 gallon wet-dry vacuum — $30 A good wet-dry vac is a must-have for cleaning up all kinds of messes, as these vacuums can suck up liquids as well as solid debris without the need for filters or attachments. Wet-dry vacs like this model from Armor All are specially useful for cleaning out your car, given their small size, suction power, and maneuverability. The Armor All wet-dry vacuum comes with a variety of different attachments for cleaning hard-to-reach crevices and irregular surfaces, and it features a 2.5 gallon holding tank for big high-pile messes. The Armor All wet-dry vac is on sale for $30 from Amazon after a $20 discount. See it

Shark Rocket handheld vacuum cleaner — $90 Another handheld vacuum, and one that’s great for everyday use in your home, is the Shark Rocket. The Rocket combines powerful suction with several different attachments for tackling most household jobs, but the most notable of these is its TruePet motorized brush, which is perfect for cleaning up after your furry family members and medium-pile messes. At four pounds, it’s easy to move around and great for those times when you don’t want to drag out your larger vacuum cleaner. With the addition of a crevice tool, this is a great option for tight spaces as far as cheap vacuums go. A 40 percent savings of $60 knocks the Shark Rocket handheld vacuum down to $90 on Amazon. See it

Eufy HomeVac Duo 2-in-1 cordless vacuum — $100 If you can’t decide whether you need a handheld vacuum or a full-sized upright, then enjoy the best of both worlds with the bagless Eufy HomeVac Duo. This handy 2-in-1 cordless vac is perfect for cleaning small homes like dorm rooms or apartments. When in upright mode, its head swivels in a 180-degree arc for maneuvering in hard-to-reach areas, and the HomeVac can break down into a convenient handheld vacuum cleaner when you need to go even smaller. Its lithium-ion battery runs for up to 24 minutes at full speed or as long as 60 minutes at its lower “eco mode” setting. The Eufy HomeVac Duo upright cordless vacuum cleaner can be yours for as low as $100 from Amazon. See it

Holife handheld cordless vacuum — $49 Sometimes all you need is a simple handheld vacuum cleaner for minor messes or tidying up small spaces. Many older cordless vacuum designs suffered from weak motors and dismal battery life, but this one from Holife utilizes a modern 14.8V lithium-ion battery that can run constantly for up to 30 minutes before slowing down. Its 90-watt motor also works together with a multistage filter and a radial cyclone system to give it stronger suction and to allow the vacuum to suck up liquids into it’s dirt cup. The Holife handheld cord-free vacuum cleaner can be yours for just $49 from Amazon. See it

Housmile robot vacuum cleaner — $100 Want to ditch the manual vacuum cleaner altogether, at least for small messes? Robotic units like the cordless Housmile robo-vac may not replace larger uprights for deep-cleaning jobs, but this little smart vacuum is a great way to keep your floor tidy without you having to lift a finger (other than to turn it on). The Housmile robot features a multipoint cleaning system, utilizing side brushes along with powerful suction to pick up dirt and debris on carpet and hardwood floors. The lithium-ion battery provides enough juice for 1.5 hours of continuous cleaning before needing a charge, and built-in sensors help the robot avoid obstacles and falls. The Housmile robot vacuum rings in at just $100 on Amazon. Also be sure to check out the best iRobot Roomba deals for more robot vacuum options. See it