Black Friday has only just drawn to a close, but the Cyber Monday deals have started — including Cyber Monday TV deals. As you’d expect, we’re already being inundated with cheap HDTVs, 4K TVs, and 8K TVs, so we’ve done the hard work for you cataloging all the best Cyber Monday TV deals in one place.

Best Cyber Monday TV deals 2021

43-inch Toshiba 4K Fire TV — $250, was $350

Why Buy:

Can be controlled by your voice using the Alexa Voice Remote or an Alexa device

An incredibly large selection of streaming content and works with Apple AirPlay

4K Upscale Engine for showing Full HD content in a 4K Ultra HD resolution

Comes with a free three-month Apple TV+ subscription for new subscribers

If you’re looking for something a little smaller (and more affordable) than a massive, cinema-worthy television, this 43-inch Toshiba 4K Fire TV could be the answer to your prayers. It has HDR for extracting more detail and color from supported content and upscales HD content to 4K Ultra HD.

Plus, like the 50-inch Insignia 4K Fire TV below, it’s a Fire Edition TV, so it runs Amazon’s Fire TV smart software. If you’ve ever used an Amazon Fire TV Stick before, the experience will feel very familiar. There’s even an Alexa Voice Remote in the box to control the television using your voice.

50-inch Insignia 4K Fire TV — $300, was $450

Why Buy:

Can be controlled by your voice using the Alexa Voice Remote or an Alexa device

An incredibly large selection of streaming content and works with Apple AirPlay

4K Upscale Engine for showing Full HD content in a 4K Ultra HD resolution

HDR10 and DTS Studio Sound for a more immersive viewing experience

Best Buy has knocked $120 off this 50-inch Insignia 4K TV. What we love about this model is that it’s a Fire TV, so it has a Fire TV Stick 4K under the hood. It can be controlled using Amazon Alexa via the included Alexa Voice Remote and can access more than one million streamable movies and shows out the box.

Like most 4K TVs, this Insignia 4K Fire TV has a 4K Upscale Engine for showing HD content in a 4K Ultra HD resolution. This is done in real-time, as the material plays. It also has HDR10 for enhancing the color of a movie or show to make it look more realistic, and DTS Studio Sound for a more immersive viewing experience.

65-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV — $500, was $600

Why Buy:

SmartCast smart software for streaming service access out of the box

Share content from iPad, iPhone, or Mac via Apple AirPlay 2.0

Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for enhancing content

4K Upscale Engine for showing Full HD content in 4K Ultra HD resolution

Out of all the 65-inch TV deals happening now, this 65-inch Vizio V-Series for $530 is the best value. The television runs Vizio’s own SmartCast smart software, which is a bit like having a Google Chromecast baked into the television, offering instant access to streaming services like Netflix.

Also available

75-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV: $800, was $900 — VIEW DEAL

Like all high-resolution 4K TVs worth buying, the Vizio V-Series has HDR on board (in this case, we’re looking at two standards: Dolby Vision and HDR10+) for making movies, shows, and live events appear more lifelike, and a 4K Upscale Engine for converting HD material into 4K Ultra HD in real time.

70-inch Samsung TU6985 4K TV — $600, was $750

Why Buy:

70-inch TV for a household name synonymous with quality for only $600

One-click access to all the leading streaming services including Disney+

4K Upscale Engine for turning Full HD content into 4K Ultra HD

HDR for drawing more detail from the scene at hand

As we said before, Best Buy’s offer on this 70-inch Samsung TV tops the list of the best Cyber Monday TV deals. It’s (of course) a Smart TV, so it can access all the leading streaming services out of the box like Disney+ and has Samsung’s 4K Upscale Engine on board for showing HD content in a 4K Ultra HD resolution.

Our one gripe with the Samsung TU6985 is that it only has two HDMI slots on board, so you’ll want to invest in an HDMI splitter if you’re wanting to hook up a set-top box and other accessories, like a PS5. One of these will set you back around $30 — but that’s a small price to take home 70-inch TV for only $600.

70-inch LG NanoCell 75-Series 4K LED TV — $750, was $1,200

Why Buy:

Big, 70-inch screen size at an affordable price

Use your voice to control Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant

Support for Apple AirPlay 2, HomeKit

Great gaming features

LG’s NanoCell TVs represent a great value, with the kind of color and contrast you’d normally find on more expensive models. The built-in WebOS software has been updated for a clean and simple look that makes it easy to access tons of streaming apps from big names like Netflix, HBO, Disney+, Apple TV, Hulu, and more.

If you own Bluetooth speakers, you can connect them to the NanoCell 75-Series for a quick and easy (and wireless) way to do surround sound without an A/V receiver or a dedicated soundbar. Gamers will appreciate features like auto low-latency mode and TruMotion 120, which improves the refresh rate for a much clearer picture while gaming.

55-inch Samsung The Frame 4K TV — $1,000, was $1,500

Why Buy:

A television that doubles as a picture frame when it isn’t in use

Incredible, futuristic design that’ll blend into any room

Stunning QLED screen that’s perfect for movies and sports

4K Upscale Engine for displaying HD content in a 4K Ultra HD resolution

Smart software to access streaming services like Disney+ out of the box

Is it a picture frame? Is it an original da Vinci? No, it’s Samsung’s The Frame TV. Designed to blend into the background and be used as a photo frame when it isn’t in use, The Frame is a television appealing to the most design-conscious of shoppers. An acquired taste, it’s one of the most innovative TVs on the shelves.

What’s fascinating about The Frame is it isn’t a gimmick. When it’s being used as a television, it has a stunning QLED screen, a high-end technology designed to rival the likes of the OLED TV above, delivering high brightness and fantastic contrast that’ll mark a massive step up from any standard LED television.

Also available

43-inch Samsung The Frame 4K TV: $800, was $1,000 — VIEW DEAL

$800, was $1,000 — 50-inch Samsung The Frame 4K TV: $900, was $1,300 — VIEW DEAL

$900, was $1,300 — 65-inch Samsung The Frame 4K TV: $1,500, was $2,000 — VIEW DEAL

$1,500, was $2,000 — 75-inch Samsung The Frame 4K TV: $2,200, was $3,000 — VIEW DEAL

Because it’s a 4K TV, it’s also armed with Samsung’s trademark 4K Upscale Engine for showing HD content in 4K Ultra HD, HDR10+ for drawing more detail out of the scene at hand, and smart software to access streaming services like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix — when it isn’t displaying works of art while idle.

55-inch Vizio OLED 4K TV — $1,000, was $1,300

Why Buy:

The cheapest, good OLED TV from a household brand worth buying

Incredible picture quality with support for four HDR standards

120Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 — ideal for the PS5 and Xbox Series X

Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast built-in, and top streaming services

OLED TVs sit at the head of the table, offering the best viewing angles, deepest blacks, and the best picture any television on the market has to offer, so it should come as no surprise our pick for the best TV is an OLED TV. This particular model we’re talking about now, the Vizio OLED, made our list of the best OLED TVs.

We know what you’re thinking: A 55-inch TV for $1,200? It better make dinner and clean up after. Well, it doesn’t do quite that but it does offer an incredible picture, with support for all of the main HDR flavors: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG — more than any other OLED TV from a top brand that we’ve come across.

Also available: 65-inch Vizio OLED 4K TV: $1,500, was $1,800 — VIEW DEAL

The Vizio OLED 4K TV runs at 120Hz and has HDMI 2.1, so it’ll work well with both the PS5 and Xbox Series X. It also has a 4K Upscale Engine for showing HD content in a 4K Ultra HD resolution, and Vizio’s SmartCast interface for access to all the top streaming services. It also supports Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast.

Buy Now

How to Get the Best Cyber Monday TV Deals

The main thing to keep in mind when shopping for a new television on Cyber Monday is that retailers are in the business of making money. They aren’t bothered if they sell you an old telly that doesn’t have smart software on board, or an HDTV that’s capped at 720p and not 1080p Full HD, so do some research.

We’re doing our best to collect all of the best Cyber Monday TV deals above, listening their main features and who each one is best for, but you still need to know whether you want an LED, QLED or OLED TV, and whether there are any particular quirks you’re after like Apple AirPlay 2 or a Roku TV before shopping.

You’ll also want to keep in mind that screen size isn’t the total size of the television. You need to factor in depth and the width and height including the frame. As a rule of thumb, if you have enough 65 inches of space, you don’t have enough room for a 65-inch TV. You’d need to size down to a 60-inch or smaller.

If you follow this advice, you’ll position yourself to shop the best Cyber Monday TV deals with ease, avoiding disappointment. After all, the last thing you want to do is buy a telly only to find it’s too large or is missing the one feature you were hoping it would have when it arrives. Homework is the trick here, folks.

Another thing worth taking advantage of here are return windows. If you find a deal you like the look of now, but want to hold out to see if it’s cheaper or a better offer comes along later, but it now. You can always return it in exchange for a full refund (assuming you don’t open it) if you find something else.

