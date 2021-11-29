Cyber Monday TV deals are selling fast, and it won’t be long till the best models are out of stock. If you’re on the hunt for a new 4K TV, QLED TV or OLED TV, now is the time to shop. Fortunately, we’ve made it by easy by cataloging all the very best Cyber Monday TV deals right here.

Best Cyber Monday TV deals 2021

43-inch Toshiba 4K Fire TV — $250, was $350

Why Buy:

Can be controlled by your voice using the Alexa Voice Remote or an Alexa device

An incredibly large selection of streaming content and works with Apple AirPlay

4K Upscale Engine for showing Full HD content in a 4K Ultra HD resolution

Comes with a free three-month Apple TV+ subscription for new subscribers

If you’re looking for something a little smaller (and more affordable) than a massive, cinema-worthy television, this 43-inch Toshiba 4K Fire TV could be the answer to your prayers. It has HDR for extracting more detail and color from supported content and upscales HD content to 4K Ultra HD.

Plus, like the 50-inch Insignia 4K Fire TV below, it’s a Fire Edition TV, so it runs Amazon’s Fire TV smart software. If you’ve ever used an Amazon Fire TV Stick before, the experience will feel very familiar. There’s even an Alexa Voice Remote in the box to control the television using your voice.

55-inch Insignia 4K Fire TV — $300, was $550

Why Buy:

Can be controlled by your voice using the Alexa Voice Remote or an Alexa device

An incredibly large selection of streaming content and works with Apple AirPlay

4K Upscale Engine for showing Full HD content in a 4K Ultra HD resolution

HDR10 and DTS Studio Sound for a more immersive viewing experience

Best Buy has knocked $250 off this 55-inch Insignia 4K TV. What we love about this model is that it’s a Fire TV, so it has a Fire TV Stick 4K under the hood. It can be controlled using Amazon Alexa via the included Alexa Voice Remote and can access more than one million streamable movies and shows out the box.

Like most 4K TVs, this Insignia 4K Fire TV has a 4K Upscale Engine for showing HD content in a 4K Ultra HD resolution. This is done in real-time, as the material plays. It also has HDR10 for enhancing the color of a movie or show to make it look more realistic, and DTS Studio Sound for a more immersive viewing experience.

65-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV — $500, was $600

Why Buy:

SmartCast smart software for streaming service access out of the box

Share content from iPad, iPhone, or Mac via Apple AirPlay 2.0

Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for enhancing content

4K Upscale Engine for showing Full HD content in 4K Ultra HD resolution

Out of all the 65-inch TV deals happening now, this 65-inch Vizio V-Series for $530 is the best value. The television runs Vizio’s own SmartCast smart software, which is a bit like having a Google Chromecast baked into the television, offering instant access to streaming services like Netflix.

Also available

75-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV: $800, was $900 — VIEW DEAL

Like all high-resolution 4K TVs worth buying, the Vizio V-Series has HDR on board (in this case, we’re looking at two standards: Dolby Vision and HDR10+) for making movies, shows, and live events appear more lifelike, and a 4K Upscale Engine for converting HD material into 4K Ultra HD in real time.

70-inch Samsung TU6985 4K TV — $600, was $750

Why Buy:

70-inch TV for a household name synonymous with quality for only $600

One-click access to all the leading streaming services including Disney+

4K Upscale Engine for turning Full HD content into 4K Ultra HD

HDR for drawing more detail from the scene at hand

As we said before, Best Buy’s offer on this 70-inch Samsung TV tops the list of the best Cyber Monday TV deals. It’s (of course) a Smart TV, so it can access all the leading streaming services out of the box like Disney+ and has Samsung’s 4K Upscale Engine on board for showing HD content in a 4K Ultra HD resolution.

Our one gripe with the Samsung TU6985 is that it only has two HDMI slots on board, so you’ll want to invest in an HDMI splitter if you’re wanting to hook up a set-top box and other accessories, like a PS5. One of these will set you back around $30 — but that’s a small price to take home 70-inch TV for only $600.

55-inch Samsung The Frame 4K TV — $1,000, was $1,500

Why Buy:

A television that doubles as a picture frame when it isn’t in use

Incredible, futuristic design that’ll blend into any room

Stunning QLED screen that’s perfect for movies and sports

4K Upscale Engine for displaying HD content in a 4K Ultra HD resolution

Smart software to access streaming services like Disney+ out of the box

Is it a picture frame? Is it an original da Vinci? No, it’s Samsung’s The Frame TV. Designed to blend into the background and be used as a photo frame when it isn’t in use, The Frame is a television appealing to the most design-conscious of shoppers. An acquired taste, it’s one of the most innovative TVs on the shelves.

What’s fascinating about The Frame is it isn’t a gimmick. When it’s being used as a television, it has a stunning QLED screen, a high-end technology designed to rival the likes of the OLED TV above, delivering high brightness and fantastic contrast that’ll mark a massive step up from any standard LED television.

Also Available:

43-inch Samsung The Frame 4K TV: $800, was $1,000 — VIEW DEAL

$800, was $1,000 — VIEW DEAL 50-inch Samsung The Frame 4K TV: $900, was $1,300 — VIEW DEAL

$900, was $1,300 — VIEW DEAL 65-inch Samsung The Frame 4K TV: $1,500, was $2,000 — VIEW DEAL

$1,500, was $2,000 — VIEW DEAL 75-inch Samsung The Frame 4K TV: $2,200, was $3,000 — VIEW DEAL

Because it’s a 4K TV, it’s also armed with Samsung’s trademark 4K Upscale Engine for showing HD content in 4K Ultra HD, HDR10+ for drawing more detail out of the scene at hand, and smart software to access streaming services like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix — when it isn’t displaying works of art while idle.

55-inch Vizio OLED 4K TV — $1,000, was $1,300

Why Buy:

The cheapest, good OLED TV from a household brand worth buying

Incredible picture quality with support for four HDR standards

120Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 — ideal for the PS5 and Xbox Series X

Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast built-in, and top streaming services

OLED TVs sit at the head of the table, offering the best viewing angles, deepest blacks, and the best picture any television on the market has to offer, so it should come as no surprise our pick for the best TV is an OLED TV. This particular model we’re talking about now, the Vizio OLED, made our list of the best OLED TVs.

We know what you’re thinking: A 55-inch TV for $1,000? It better make dinner and clean up after. Well, it doesn’t do quite that but it does offer an incredible picture, with support for all of the main HDR flavors: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG — more than any other OLED TV from a top brand that we’ve come across.

Also Available:

65-inch Vizio OLED 4K TV: $1,500, was $1,800 — VIEW DEAL

The Vizio OLED 4K TV runs at 120Hz and has HDMI 2.1, so it’ll work well with both the PS5 and Xbox Series X. It also has a 4K Upscale Engine for showing HD content in a 4K Ultra HD resolution, and Vizio’s SmartCast interface for access to all the top streaming services. It also supports Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast.

Buy Now

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations