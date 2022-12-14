If you’re shopping for bargains on high quality home appliances such as vacuum deals and air purifier deals, check out these Dyson deals. Dyson’s high-end electronics equipment is always among the most popular options because of their helpful features and groundbreaking technology, especially when they’re available with discounts. Dyson products don’t usually come cheap, which is why shoppers are always on the lookout for price cuts. If you’re having trouble catching these deals before stocks run out, we’re here to help. We’ve gathered some of the best Dyson deals you can shop right now, but you better hurry if you want to buy them because you never know when retailers will end their offers.

The current deals highlighted below frankly aren’t all that earth-shaking, and it may still be the case that the massive demand for Dyson products amplified by the pandemic for the past two years is still holding prices high. If your heart says “Dyson” but your budget brain isn’t sure about the current prices, waiting a bit and checking back here regularly may pay off.

Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Tower Fan TP01 — $400

Why Buy:

Cleans your home with 360-degree filtration system

Safe for people with asthma and allergies

Circulates purified air around the whole room

Pre-set timing makes it switch off after certain intervals

Creating a healthy indoor environment is of prime importance these days, so like the best air purifiers, the Dyson Pure Cool purifying tower fan is a worthy investment. The Pure Cool’s technology cleans your home through a 360-degree filtration system, which utilizes active carbon to eliminate gases and odors, and a HEPA filter that’s capable of trapping 99.7% of all pollutants, even as small as 0.3 microns. The low-maintenance filter will eventually need a replacement, but they’re easy to switch out when needed. The Dyson Pure Cool is certified by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, so it’s safe for people with asthma and allergies. It also has the Parent Tested Parent Approved seal of approval so you shouldn’t worry about having children play in its vicinity.

In addition to cleaning the air in your home, the tower fan will also provide cooling with the help of its Air Multiplier technology that can circulate the purified air throughout the entire room. You’ll be able to choose between Diffused and Focused airflow, depending on what kind of cooling you want to experience, as well as oscillation between 0 and 70 degrees. You can adjust these settings through the fan’s remote, which stores on the machine when not in use.

If you don’t want the Dyson Pure Cool purifying tower fan on at all times, you can set the machine to turn off after pre-set intervals. This will help you cut down on your energy costs, while also giving you peace of mind that the tower fan will shut down eventually if you forget to switch it off before you head out.

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Purifying Heater + Fan HP04 — $550

Why Buy:

Starts purification process when it senses air pollution

Reports air quality on LCD display

Doubles as an electric heater

Works with Amazon’s Alexa

A step up from the Dyson Pure Cool purifying tower fan, the Dyson Pure Hot + Cool purifying heater + fan also features an activated carbon filter and sealed HEPA filter that traps 99.7% of allergens as small as 0.3 microns, but adds the ability to initiate the purification process when it senses air pollution events. It can detect ultrafine particles such as dust, allergens like mold and pollens, household odors, and volatile organic compounds. The fan then reports the quality level of the air through its LCD display, so you’ll know when the environment of the room that you’re in has been cleaned.

The machine projects purified air throughout the room with Dyson’s Air Multiplier technology, with up to 350 degrees of oscillation that will direct powerful airflow to every corner. It also functions as an electric heater, which can provide long-range personal heating in Jet Focus mode or even heating for the room in Diffused mode. The appliance heats with thermostatic control, and it can monitor the room’s temperature so that it can bring it to the appropriate level as needed. There’s also a Night-time mode that activates quiet settings and dims the display, so that your sleep won’t be interrupted.

The Dyson Pure Hot + Cool purifying heater + fan is a connected device that links to your home’s Wi-Fi network to provide real-time reports, enable remote control, and create operating schedules through the Dyson Link app. It also works with Amazon’s Alexa, allowing you to turn it on and off, activate auto-mode, and provide you with an update on the indoor air quality through voice commands.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner — $460, was $600

Why Buy:

Digs deep into carpets and picks up all kinds of dirt and debris

Easy operation because it’s lightweight and balanced

Maintains cleanliness with its filtration system and hygienic bin emptying

Up to 60 minutes of usage on a single charge

The best Dyson vacuums offer powerful suction and smart designs, and that’s what you’ll get with the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal cordless stick vacuum cleaner. The Dyson Digital V10 Motor and the new torque drive cleaner head allows the vacuum to dig deep into carpets to remove ground-in dirt and to pick up all kinds of debris on any surface. An included mini-motorized tool helps remove pet hair from upholstery. Because it’s a cordless vacuum that’s lightweight and balanced, it’s perfect for cleaning at different angles, such as on top of cabinets and underneath furniture, and it can also quickly transform into a handheld vacuum for easier handling in tight spaces such as in the car and on stairs.

The Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal also cleans the air around you through its whole-machine filtration system that captures 99.99% of particles as small as 0.3 microns. This means that the air that the vacuum expels is cleaner than the air that enters it. To maintain this cleanliness, the vacuum empties the dust and debris that it picks up through a point-and-shoot system, so everything goes straight into the bin with no chance of releasing them onto the floor.

You’ll get up to 60 minutes of cleaning from a fully charged Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal, depending on the cleaning mode that you select. Once you’re done cleaning and the vacuum needs recharging, just drop it into its wall-mounted dock, where you can also store all the attachments that come with it.

