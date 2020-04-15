  1. Deals

Virtually every major retailer now operates online, but it’s still hard to beat eBay deals. The internet’s most iconic auction website still offers some of the best bargains to be found, but if you’re after tech and are used to shopping at the usual outlets, it’s easy to overlook eBay. That’s a mistake, as eBay always has great deals on all sorts of brand new tech (not merely pre-owned or refurbished items, although you can find those too). More than a few traditional retailers also sell on eBay, anyway, meaning you’ll very often find the same discounts there as you would on their official online outlets. There are millions of listings to comb through, so to save you some time, we’ve rounded up the best eBay deals to be had right now on computers, 4K TVs, tablets, and more.

TCL 55R625 55-Inch 6-Series 4K QLED Roku Smart TV

$549 $900
Expires soon
TCL is the top name in the world of budget 4K smart TVs, and this model features built-in Roku streaming along with newer QLED panel technology.
Buy at eBay

Lenovo ThinkPad T480 14-inch Laptop

$849 $1,049
Expires soon
If you love the classic ThinkPad, then it doesn't get much better than the 14-inch T480. This one comes loaded with an Intel i5-8250U CPU, a 500GB HDD, 8GB RAM, and Windows 10 Pro.
Buy at eBay

Sony MDR-7506 Professional Headphones

$80 $138
Expires soon
The Sony MDR-7506 is still the gold standard for studio-quality over-ear headphones that you can get for around $100 or less.
Buy at eBay

Klipsch T5 True Wireless Earbuds

$100 $199
Expires soon
You no longer have to pay more than a Benjamin for a good pair of true wireless earbuds, and the Klipsch T5 would be a great alternative to the pricier Apple AirPods.
Buy at eBay

Xbox One X 1TB 'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order' Console Bundle

$315 $399
Expires soon
The Xbox One X is the Xbox to get if you have a 4K TV. This bundle nets you a very nice discount on the console along with a copy of one of the best recent games for the system.
Buy at eBay

Samsung QN65Q70R 65-Inch 4K Smart QLED TV

$1,048 $2,600
Expires soon
At 65 inches, this Samsung 4K smart TV is a fantastic television for a larger room and features the latest in QLED panel technology for a vibrant, color-accurate picture.
Buy at eBay
LATEST MODEL

Apple iPad Pro (12.9-Inch, 1TB, Wi-Fi + Cellular)

$1,485 $1,699
Expires soon
If you want the best tablet money can buy, you want the iPad Pro, and this one features all the bells and whistles including 1TB of storage and 4G LTE connectivity (and a nice discount, too).
Buy at eBay

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus (128GB, Factory Unlocked)

$700 $1,200
Expires soon
You can already score the brand new Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus at a huge discount, and since this one is unlocked, you can take it to any compatible carrier of your choice.
Buy at eBay

Dell UltraSharp U2717D 27-inch IPS Monitor (2,560x1,440, 60Hz)

$295 $720
Expires soon
The Dell UltraSharp 27 is one of the best options for those looking to upgrade to a larger Quad HD display without paying a fortune.
Buy at eBay

Bose SoundTouch 10 Wireless Speaker

$100 $200
Expires soon
If smaller Bluetooth speakers don't deliver the sound quality your ears crave, the Bose SoundTouch 10 is a great alternative -- especially at this price.
Buy at eBay

Lenovo Smart Tab M10 Tablet (16GB, Slate Black) with Smart Dock

$150 $200
Expires soon
The 10.1-inch Lenovo Smart Tab M10 is a solid Android tablet on its own, but the included Alexa-enabled Smart Dock speaker only makes this high-value device even more attractive at this price.
Buy at eBay

Xbox One X 1TB 'Forza Horizon 4 LEGO Speed Champions' Console Bundle

$325 $500
Expires soon
This high-value 4K gaming bundle gets you an Xbox One X console along with Forza Horizon 4, the Lego Speed Champions expansion pack, 1 month of Xbox Live Gold, and a 1-month Xbox Game Pass.
Buy at eBay

Lenovo IdeaPad L340 17-Inch GTX 1650 Gaming Laptop

$760 $1,211
Expires soon
With an Intel Core i7-9750H CPU, 8GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, the 17-inch Lenovo IdeaPad L340 laptop has everything you need for work and play.
Buy at eBay

HP 27o 27-inch Monitor (1,920 x 1,080, 60Hz)

$145 $180
Expires soon
You don't have to pay out the nose for a bigger monitor, and the HP 27o 27-inch 1080p desktop display is a very affordable alternative to similarly priced 23- and 24-inch models.
Buy at eBay

LG 43UN7300 43-inch ThinQ 4K Smart TV w/Alexa

$314 $630
Expires soon
Powered by ThinQ AI with built-in Amazon Alexa, this LG 43-inch 4K smart TV is a moderately-sized and very affordable television.
Buy at eBay

Treblab HD55 Bluetooth Speaker

$50 $90
Expires soon
The shock- and water-resistant Trelab HD55 is a Bluetooth speaker built for all of life's adventures, and it even features a built-in mic for taking calls when synced with your phone.
Buy at eBay

How to find a great eBay deal

One of the reasons that there are always so many great eBay deals to be found is that this auction site is much more expansive than most other online retail outlets, hosting thousands of different sellers from private vendors to big retailers like Best Buy and Newegg. The flip side of that coin is that there are also more pitfalls to be mindful of when shopping around for those eBay deals so that you don’t get ripped off or end up with buyer’s remorse.

Since pretty much anybody can sell on eBay, it’s important to perform your due diligence before handing over your cash. When it comes to pricey electronics, we generally advise sticking to brand new items instead of second-hand goods, no matter how hot that deal on a used item may seem — used tech often doesn’t come with a manufacturer’s warranty or any other post-purchase support (aside from the option of returning it and possibly having to eat the shipping charges). It might not be a bad idea to buy something that has been professionally refurbished, but if you’re going to go that route, then buy only from repair centers that are authorized by the original manufacturer. Many times, the brand itself will have its own eBay outlet where it offers refurbished goods that are covered by a full warranty.

One especially great thing about eBay is that you can find discounts on almost everything year-round, so it’s a useful place to find bargains when there aren’t big seasonal sales going on at other retailers. As far as electronics go, you don’t have to look too far to find some outstanding eBay deals on computers, tablets, smart home devices, home theater equipment, and other big-ticket tech items. It is also a good place to hunt for smartphone deals and particularly for discounts on unlocked models. The best deals will always be on last-gen units, but don’t overlook newer releases. It doesn’t take long for third-party eBay sellers to get a hold of brand new current-gen devices like the iPhone 11 or Samsung Galaxy S20.

The sheer number of items, product categories, and sellers can make shopping on eBay a time-consuming affair, even if you already have an idea of what you want. To save some time and to quickly find the best bargains available at the moment, you can always head over to the eBay deals page to see what’s on offer. This landing page also features discounts and promotions from big-name retailers and other trusted sellers so you’re generally in safe waters here, even when buying manufacturer-refurbished items.

