Best Father’s Day TV Deals 2020: HDTVs, 4K TVs, and 8K TVs

Want to treat dad to a shiny new HDTV, 4K TV, or 8K TV this Father’s Day? Don’t miss out on these fantastic Father’s Day TV deals that see must-have models from the likes of LG and Samsung on sale from only $300. You’ll need to act fast, though: Televisions are selling like hot cakes and what’s in stock today almost certainly won’t be this time next week.
Today’s Best Father’s Day TV Deals
- 50-inch Samsung 8 Series 4K TV — $400, was $430
- 65-inch LG UM6900PUA 4K TV — $499, was $550
- 70-inch LG UM6970 PUA 4K TV — $750, was $1,000
- 65-inch Samsung Q60R QLED 4K TV — $800, was $1,100
- 75-inch LG UM6970PUB 4K TV — $900, was $1,100
- 55-inch LG C9 OLED 4K TV — $1,500, was $2,000
- 55-inch Sony A8G OLED 4K TV — $1,500, was $1,800
- 65-inch LG B9 OLED 4K TV — $1,900, was $2,300
- 65-inch Sony A8G OLED 4K TV — $2,200, was $2,800
- 65-inch LG C9 OLED 4K TV — $2,200, was $3,000
How To Choose A TV
The most important piece of advice we’d give to someone looking for a new television for Father’s Day is to know your limit — both in terms of both budget and size. After all, the last thing you want to do is part with north of $2,000 for a 65-inch OLED 4K TV, only to find it won’t fit through the door, let alone on the wall, when you take it over on the special day.
Next, start considering the various features dad could find useful. There are a lot to choose from, so take some time to research the differences between each brand’s smart software. For example, TCL licenses Roku OS, which is king when it comes to streaming, but it’s no match for Android TV, which comes on Sony’s 4K TVs, in the smart-connected department.
By now, you should have tunneled in on a manufacturer. The next step is to decide how important screen quality is. If dad is a convenience viewer looking for a television to watch the latest Netflix Original in the afternoon, a 4K TV will do the trick. If he’s a movie or sports buff, consider something a bit more immersive like a QLED or OLED 4K TV, or maybe even an 8K TV.
