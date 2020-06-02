  1. Deals
Best Father’s Day TV Deals 2020: HDTVs, 4K TVs, and 8K TVs

Want to treat dad to a shiny new HDTV, 4K TV, or 8K TV this Father’s Day? Don’t miss out on these fantastic Father’s Day TV deals that see must-have models from the likes of LG and Samsung on sale from only $300. You’ll need to act fast, though: Televisions are selling like hot cakes and what’s in stock today almost certainly won’t be this time next week.

Today’s Best Father’s Day TV Deals

  • 50-inch Samsung 8 Series 4K TV — $400, was $430
  • 65-inch LG UM6900PUA 4K TV — $499, was $550
  • 70-inch LG UM6970 PUA 4K TV $750, was $1,000
  • 65-inch Samsung Q60R QLED 4K TV$800, was $1,100
  • 75-inch LG UM6970PUB 4K TV — $900, was $1,100
  • 55-inch LG C9 OLED 4K TV — $1,500, was $2,000
  • 55-inch Sony A8G OLED 4K TV — $1,500, was $1,800
  • 65-inch LG B9 OLED 4K TV$1,900, was $2,300
  • 65-inch Sony A8G OLED 4K TV$2,200, was $2,800
  • 65-inch LG C9 OLED 4K TV — $2,200, was $3,000
UNBEATABLE VALUE

65-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV

$500 $550
Want to take your home viewing to the next level? This Samsung NU6900 delivers eye-popping color, exceptional detail, and with Tizen OS on board, you'll never be short of 4K Ultra HD content to watch.
Buy at Best Buy
OLED TV

65-inch Sony Master Series A8G OLED 4K TV

$1,998 $2,798
Replaced by the Sony Master Series A9G as the top dog in Sony’s 4K TV range last month, the Sony Master Series A8G is still one of the best OLEDs out there — and at less than $2,000, it's a must-have.
Buy at Walmart
HUGE SCREEN

75-inch LG UM6970PUB 4K TV

$800 $850
The 75-inch LG UM6970PUB is one of the best basic 4K TVs on the market, offering access to an impressive feature set including the firm's versatile webOS smart software for instant streaming.
Buy at Best Buy
BEST LED

75-inch Sony X800G 4K TV

$1,395 $1,498
The Sony X800G is one of the best LED 4K TVs in the business, beating the (LED) competition when it comes to how crisp and clear its 4K Ultra HD screen is. Throw in Android TV, and we have a winner.
Buy at Walmart
QLED TV

65-inch Samsung Q60R QLED 4K TV

$800 $900
Looking for an affordable Samsung QLED 4K TV? Meet the Samsung Q60R. 4K Ultra HD? HDR10? Smarts? This television has it all, making it the best stepping stone to the wonderful world of QLED.
Buy at Best Buy
ANDROID TV

65-inch Sony Bravia X900F 4K TV

$1,000 $1,200
Looking to take your entertainment setup to the next level? This Sony Bravia delivers eye-popping color, exceptional detail, and with Android TV on board, you'll never be short of 4K content to watch.
Buy at Best Buy
BEST TV

65-inch Sony Master Series A9G OLED 4K TV

$3,300 $3,500
The Sony Master Series A9G is a no-brainer for anyone who can afford it, so much so we named it the best television on the market. Period. Android TV? Check. 4K HDR? Check. Google Assistant? Check.
Buy at Best Buy
CURVED TV

55-inch Samsung RU7300 4K TV

$500 $550
Curved 4K TVs are an acquired taste, delivering an unrivaled viewing angle that ensures everyone in the room is immersed in the action — and now’s your chance to own one of the best, on the cheap.
Buy at Best Buy
QLED TV

75-inch Samsung Q900 QLED 8K TV

$3,300 $7,000
8K TVs are far from the norm, but if you're itching to see what the next-generation of high-resolution programming is going to look like, now's your chance. Be warned, though: 8K content is sparse.
Buy at Amazon
OLED TV

55-inch LG B9 OLED 4K TV

$1,300 $1,400
4K Ultra HD? Dolby Vision? Dolby Atmos? NVIDIA G-Sync? AirPlay 2? Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant? The LG B9 has it all, making it the best stepping stone to the wonderful world of OLED.
Buy at Best Buy
OLED TV

65-inch LG C9 OLED 4K TV

$2,200 $2,500
OLED is king, delivering one of the best viewing experiences money can buy -- so don't miss your chance to snag one of LG's finest OLED TVs at a rock-bottom price.
Buy at Best Buy
OLED TV

65-inch LG B9 OLED 4K TV

$1,900 $2,300
4K Ultra HD? Dolby Vision? Dolby Atmos? NVIDIA G-Sync? AirPlay 2? Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant? The LG B9 has it all, making it the best stepping stone to the wonderful world of OLED.
Buy at Best Buy
OLED TV

55-inch LG C9 OLED 4K TV

$1,497 $2,500
OLED is king, delivering one of the best viewing experiences money can buy — so don't miss your chance to snag one of LG's finest OLED TVs at a rock-bottom price.
Buy at Walmart
HUGE SCREEN

75-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV

$750 $800
You can't go wrong with the TCL 4-Series, bundling a 75-inch 4K screen that's large enough to sit at the center of any entertainment setup and all the smarts you could ever need, driven by Roku OS.
Buy at Best Buy
QLED TV

55-inch Samsung Frame QLED 4K TV

$1,100 $1,398
Built with minimalism in mind, Samsung's Frame TV can be configured to showcase artwork when it's not in use. Watching something on Netflix? The QLED screen is a work of art in its own right.
Buy at Walmart
OLED TV

55-inch Sony Master Series A8G OLED 4K TV

$1,500 $1,800
Replaced by the Sony Master Series A9G as the top dog in Sony’s 4K TV range last month, the Sony Master Series A8G is still one of the best OLEDs out there — and at less than $2,000, it's a must-have.
Buy at Best Buy
BUILT-IN CHROMECAST

65-inch Vizio E-Series 4K TV

$570 $600
With a Chromecast baked in, you’ll never be short of 4K Ultra HD content to watch on the Vizio E-Series — and thanks to the massive 70-inch screen, everyone in the room will be immersed in the action.
Buy at Best Buy
QLED TV

49-inch Samsung Q60R QLED 4K TV

$694 $700
Looking for an affordable Samsung QLED 4K TV? Meet the Samsung Q60R. 4K Ultra HD? HDR10? Smarts? This television has it all, making it the best stepping stone to the wonderful world of QLED.
Buy at Newegg
QLED TV

55-inch Samsung Q60R QLED 4K TV

$998 $1,198
Looking for an affordable Samsung QLED 4K TV? Meet the Samsung Q60R. 4K Ultra HD? HDR10? Smarts? This television has it all, making it the best stepping stone to the wonderful world of QLED.
Buy at B&H Photo
CURVED SCREEN

65-inch Samsung Curved RU7300 4K TV

$698 $1,000
Curved 4K TVs are an acquired taste, delivering an unrivaled viewing angle that ensures everyone in the room is immersed in the action — and now’s your chance to own one of the best, on the cheap.
Buy at Amazon

55-inch TCL S-Series 4K TV

$299 $349
A deal this good on a TCL 4K HDR Roku TV is going to be hard to beat, even on Black Friday. A superbly simple interface and great image quality make this an exceptional value.
Buy at B&H Photo

How To Choose A TV

The most important piece of advice we’d give to someone looking for a new television for Father’s Day is to know your limit — both in terms of both budget and size. After all, the last thing you want to do is part with north of $2,000 for a 65-inch OLED 4K TV, only to find it won’t fit through the door, let alone on the wall, when you take it over on the special day.

Next, start considering the various features dad could find useful. There are a lot to choose from, so take some time to research the differences between each brand’s smart software. For example, TCL licenses Roku OS, which is king when it comes to streaming, but it’s no match for Android TV, which comes on Sony’s 4K TVs, in the smart-connected department.

By now, you should have tunneled in on a manufacturer. The next step is to decide how important screen quality is. If dad is a convenience viewer looking for a television to watch the latest Netflix Original in the afternoon, a 4K TV will do the trick. If he’s a movie or sports buff, consider something a bit more immersive like a QLED or OLED 4K TV, or maybe even an 8K TV.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

