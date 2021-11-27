5 best GameStop Black Friday deals you can shop today

If you’re looking for some of the best Black Friday deals, believe it or not, be sure to check out the latest GameStop Black Friday deals, as the retailer always has something special going on. Of course, right now is no exception, and if you’re looking to upgrade your monitor, get a new phone, or even a new gaming chair, now’s a perfect time! To make things a little easier we rounded up all of the best GameStop deals, which you’ll find neatly listed below! Keep reading to see all of those, and more!

Today’s best GameStop Black Friday deals

Logitech G432 Wired Universal Gaming Headset — $39, was $50

Why buy:

Large 50mm audio drivers for expansive sound

Universal headset compatible with PC, consoles, and more

Built for long play sessions

7.1-channel and 3D audio

If you were hoping for some fantastically low gaming headset Black Friday deals this year, you may be disappointed to know the pickings have been slim. But this GameStop deal can redeem the season! It’s wired and universal so it can be used with PC, consoles, and more. It features 7.1-channel 3D audio for an immersive experience but also has large 50mm drivers for clear treble and punchy bass. The leatherette ear cups are comfortable and built for long gaming sessions.

The normal price for the Logitech G432 headset is $50, but it’s $11 off right now for Black Friday at GameStop. You can have it for $39 with free shipping when all is said and done.

MSI 27-inch Optix MAG275R2 FHD Gaming Monitor — $210, was $250

Why buy:

IPS panel with 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time

NVIDIA G-Sync compatible and HDR-ready

Easily adjustable stand

Tons of gaming features like Mystic Light and Gaming OSD App

If you want an affordable monitor with some excellent performance — like a high refresh rate — this next deal is for you. It’s also one of the better Black Friday monitor deals we’ve seen, even with all of the earlier deals that were available. It’s a 27-inch IPS panel from MSI, featuring a 165Hz high refresh rate and 1ms response time. It’s also equipped with anti-flicker technology to ensure your picture is clear, smooth, and responsive. The adjustable stand makes it easy to optimize your viewing angles. Additional features include USB-C, HDR, NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility, and support for the Gaming OSD App from MSI.

Any other time of the year you’d be spending $250, but right now GameStop is offering this monitor for $210 with free shipping.

Razer Iskur XL Gaming Chair with Built-in Lumbar Support — $500, was $600

Why buy:

Spill-resistant fabric

Ergonomic and comfortable lumbar support system

Steel reinforced body, including armrests, and base

Memory foam head cushion

This gaming chair was built from the ground up for comfort, support, and long sessions, which matches the audience for sure. It will help you keep your posture while you’re seated, which is more important than you realize until it’s too late anyway. It’s packed with comfort, thanks to a memory foam head cushion, the ergonomic lumbar support system, ultra-soft fabric, and high-density foam cushions. The steel-reinforced body is tough and can hold up to 299 pounds. The 4D armrests are customizable, and you can set them just how you like them.

Instead of paying $600, you can grab the Iskur for $500 at GameStop, right now, with free shipping.

Unlocked iPhone 12 Pro 256GB (Certified Refurbished) — $809, was $1,000

Why buy:

Connect to next-gen 5G networks for faster speeds

A14 Bionic chip offers excellent performance

12MP TrueDepth front camera for amazing selfies

IP68 water resistance

Also one of the best iPhone 12 Pro Black Friday deals, bar none, this GameStop deal is worth shopping! With its gorgeous 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, powerful A14 Bionic chip, and 5G mobile connectivity, the iPhone 12 Pro is worth the upgrade. The IP68 water resistance means you don’t have to worry about moisture as much, like sweat or rain.

Also available:

Unlocked iPhone 12 Pro 128GB : $755, was $899 — VIEW DEAL

: $755, was $899 — Unlocked iPhone 12 Pro 256GB : $809, was $999 — VIEW DEAL

: $809, was $999 — Unlocked iPhone 12 Pro 512GB: $910, was $1,199 — VIEW DEAL

While this is a certified refurbished phone, GameStop’s 12-point refresh process is top-notch. It’s been cleaned, inspected, and will come with all originals including the box, accessories, and cables. GameStop also offers a limited one-year warranty.

The full price is $1,000, but it’s on sale today at GameStop for $809 with free shipping.

Samsung Odyssey G9 49-inch Curved Gaming Monitor — $1,100, was $1,600

Why buy:

Absolutely massive 49-inch curved and ultra-wide monitor

QLED technology with dual QHD display support

Super high 240Hz refresh rate with 1ms response time

Nvidia G-Sync and FreeSync compatibility

At 49-inches, this massive monitor will fit everything on a single display, of that there’s no question. What’s more impressive is that it has a super high 240Hz refresh rate with 1ms response times to deliver a phenomenal and fluid motion experience. Larger monitors rarely see high refresh rates. Nvidia G-Sync and FreeSync compatibility offer even better performance with the appropriate graphics card paired up. The Quantum Dot technology offers an unprecedented pixel count which means a sharper image, more colors, better contrast, and frankly, a top-of-the-market experience.

At full price, you’d be spending $1,600, but it’s on sale today at GameStop for $1,100 with free shipping. Jump on this deal while it’s available because monitors this good sell out fast!

Should you shop these GameStop Black Friday deals or wait until Cyber Monday?

Look, there’s a lot going on, like microchip and materials shortages, supply chain problems, and many retailers are just really low on inventory this year. If you’re looking to grab some new gear, at a great price, and get it within the next few days or weeks, you’ll want to shop as soon as possible. There’s no telling when these deals are going to be unavailable because the items are out of stock or there are just really bad shipping delays. The closer we get to the holidays the further out those shipping times are going to be!

Not to mention, retailers have extended the holiday returns window to accommodate early shoppers. If you’re worried about grabbing a deal and then finding the same item even cheaper, later, that’s probably not going to happen. But even if it does, you can always return and re-buy or get a refund for the price difference. There’s no sense in waiting if you see something you really want, or have been waiting for!

